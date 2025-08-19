“Gave Me The Ick”: Nick Jonas’ Revelation About Never Sitting In Bed With His Wife Sparks Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

A brief moment in a lighthearted interview has given some fans the “ick” after Nick Jonas confessed to a peculiar bedroom habit involving his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

The remark came during a street interview, where Jonas was asked a rapid-fire list of pop culture questions. One of them asked him to share his “beige flag,” a term used to describe mildly odd partner behavior.

The singer revealed a specific bedroom activity that he would never participate in, the details of which left the interviewer stunned.

Nick Jonas surprised his fans by revealing the one thing that he would never do in the bedroom

Image credits: Instagram / nickjonas

“I think beds are for sleeping only,” the 32-year-old said. “Like, I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book in bed or watch TV. I can’t do it.”

When asked whether he had a TV in the bedroom, Jonas replied that he did, but that he refuses to sit in the bed with his wife to watch it.

“My wife watches it, I would put a seat up next to her and watch it that way,” he said.

Image credits: Instagram / nickjonas

The clip was reposted on X yesterday (August 18), with one user writing:

“Nick said he doesn’t like to sit in bed, so when Priyanka watches TV in it, he pulls up an actual chair to sit next to the bed with her… I think that just gave me the ick. WTF.”

Image credits: Instagram / areyouokayshow

But not everyone found Jonas’ comment off-putting. Some fans called it charming and “on brand” for the former Disney Channel star.

“This is such a Nick Jonas thing to do,” one fan said.

“Let the man have his quirks.”

But others questioned what that dynamic might look like behind closed doors, asking whether Chopra simply tolerates the behavior or finds it equally odd. Some took the quote as a sign of Jonas being overly rigid or performative.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship has been heavily scrutinized since the beginning

Image credits: Instagram / nickjonas

The pair first connected in 2016 through social media, but didn’t meet in person until 2017.

Just over a year later, they were married in an elaborate two-part wedding ceremony in India: one Christian, and one Hindu, in order to honor both of their cultural backgrounds.

Image credits: Instagram / nickjonas

The Christian ceremony was officiated by Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., and took place on December 1, 2018. The following day, a traditional Hindu ceremony was held. Both took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

In addition to this, the couple also hosted multiple pre-wedding events as is customary in the country. These included four different Indian celebrations and several receptions.

At the time, many critics fixated on the couple’s 10-year age gap, with Chopra being older. Some questioned whether their connection was genuine, arguing that the whirlwind romance seemed like a calculated publicity stunt.

Image credits: Instagram / nickjonas

Skeptics accused them of strategically leveraging each other’s fame to boost their global appeal: Jonas, a former teen heartthrob trying to transition into adult stardom, and Chopra, an established Bollywood actress seeking greater recognition in the West.

Beyond the initial scrutiny, the couple has remained scandal-free. Online commentary would turn harsh again when, in 2022, they welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate.

The street interview comes at a time when the Jonas Brothers are experiencing a nostalgic reunion with Demi Lovato

Image credits: Instagram / ddlovato

On August 10, Nick, Joe, and Kevin kicked off their JONAS20 anniversary tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

In a heartwarming moment for fans, Joe Jonas reunited with his ex-girlfriend and former Camp Rock co-star Demi Lovato to perform several songs from their 2008 Disney Channel movie.

Lovato and Joe sang This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing, nearly 15 years after their short-lived real-life romance ended.

At one point, Lovato told the audience, “It might have been longer” than 10 years since their last duet, to which Joe replied by folding in lines from Gotta Find You.

Nick and Kevin then took stage for a tribute to their Camp Rock era, with Nick recalling how their father helped get him and Kevin roles in the film after Joe was cast.

The moment made many remember how, at one point, rumors circulated about Nick having a “fling” with Lovato.

Image credits: Instagram / ddlovato

For instance, in 2017, Ellen DeGeneres pressured Demi about a song titled Ruin the Friendship, seen by many of her fans as her talking about a love triangle between the two brothers and her.

During the interview, the singer refused to confirm the rumors, saying that she will always keep the identity of those who she writes about to herself.

Later in the show, the brothers were joined on stage by their parents, younger brother Frankie, and Kevin’s wife and daughters. The family closed the performance with an emotional rendition of When You Look Me in the Eyes.

“This is very Nick.” Fans of the singer were not surprised by his bedroom habit

Image credits: taticarbonell

Image credits: sincerelylaina

Image credits: peachybonniebby

Image credits: keeponsmiIin

Image credits: EhhhMik

Image credits: danielleeevee

Image credits: MetalBlakedowns

Image credits: SpacelabMusic

Image credits: camboocher