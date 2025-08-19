Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Gave Me The Ick”: Nick Jonas’ Revelation About Never Sitting In Bed With His Wife Sparks Debate
Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra posing together in a cozy setting, sparking debate about sitting in bed with spouse.
“Gave Me The Ick”: Nick Jonas’ Revelation About Never Sitting In Bed With His Wife Sparks Debate

A brief moment in a lighthearted interview has given some fans the “ick” after Nick Jonas confessed to a peculiar bedroom habit involving his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

The remark came during a street interview, where Jonas was asked a rapid-fire list of pop culture questions. One of them asked him to share his “beige flag,” a term used to describe mildly odd partner behavior.

Highlights
  • Nick Jonas revealed the one thing he never does in the bedroom during a street interview.
  • Fans were divided: some called Jonas’ habit charming and 'on brand,' while others found it odd.
  • The street interview coincided with the Jonas Brothers’ nostalgic JONAS20 tour and a reunion with Demi Lovato.

The singer revealed a specific bedroom activity that he would never participate in, the details of which left the interviewer stunned.

    Nick Jonas surprised his fans by revealing the one thing that he would never do in the bedroom

    Nick Jonas in a casual blazer and shirt, revealing his thoughts about never sitting in bed with his wife sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: Instagram / nickjonas

    “I think beds are for sleeping only,” the 32-year-old said. “Like, I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book in bed or watch TV. I can’t do it.”

    When asked whether he had a TV in the bedroom, Jonas replied that he did, but that he refuses to sit in the bed with his wife to watch it.

    “My wife watches it, I would put a seat up next to her and watch it that way,” he said.

    Nick Jonas and wife in elegant attire sharing an intimate moment, highlighting revelation about sitting in bed together.

    Image credits: Instagram / nickjonas

    The clip was reposted on X yesterday (August 18), with one user writing: 

    Nick said he doesn’t like to sit in bed, so when Priyanka watches TV in it, he pulls up an actual chair to sit next to the bed with her… I think that just gave me the ick. WTF.”

    Nick Jonas speaking in an interview about never sitting in bed with his wife sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: Instagram / areyouokayshow

    But not everyone found Jonas’ comment off-putting. Some fans called it charming and “on brand” for the former Disney Channel star. 

    “This is such a Nick Jonas thing to do,” one fan said. 

    “Let the man have his quirks.”

    But others questioned what that dynamic might look like behind closed doors, asking whether Chopra simply tolerates the behavior or finds it equally odd. Some took the quote as a sign of Jonas being overly rigid or performative.

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship has been heavily scrutinized since the beginning

    Nick Jonas and wife sitting in restaurant, spotlight on Nick Jonas revelation about never sitting in bed with his wife.

    Image credits: Instagram / nickjonas

    The pair first connected in 2016 through social media, but didn’t meet in person until 2017. 

    Just over a year later, they were married in an elaborate two-part wedding ceremony in India: one Christian, and one Hindu, in order to honor both of their cultural backgrounds.

    Jonas Brothers standing on a stadium field with digital signs welcoming them, related to Nick Jonas revelation about sitting in bed.

    Image credits: Instagram / nickjonas

    The Christian ceremony was officiated by Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., and took place on December 1, 2018. The following day, a traditional Hindu ceremony was held. Both took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

    In addition to this, the couple also hosted multiple pre-wedding events as is customary in the country. These included four different Indian celebrations and several receptions.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    At the time, many critics fixated on the couple’s 10-year age gap, with Chopra being older. Some questioned whether their connection was genuine, arguing that the whirlwind romance seemed like a calculated publicity stunt.

    Instagram comment from user alana_bick saying this is the reunion the world needed, with emoji hands raised and 91.7K likes.

    Nick Jonas performing on stage with bandmates, spotlight on him, large audience holding lights at a concert event.

    Image credits: Instagram / nickjonas

    Skeptics accused them of strategically leveraging each other’s fame to boost their global appeal: Jonas, a former teen heartthrob trying to transition into adult stardom, and Chopra, an established Bollywood actress seeking greater recognition in the West.

    Beyond the initial scrutiny, the couple has remained scandal-free. Online commentary would turn harsh again when, in 2022, they welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate.

    The street interview comes at a time when the Jonas Brothers are experiencing a nostalgic reunion with Demi Lovato

    Nick Jonas performing on stage with a female singer during a concert, illustrating his revelation about never sitting in bed with his wife.

    Image credits: Instagram / ddlovato

    On August 10, Nick, Joe, and Kevin kicked off their JONAS20 anniversary tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. 

    In a heartwarming moment for fans, Joe Jonas reunited with his ex-girlfriend and former Camp Rock co-star Demi Lovato to perform several songs from their 2008 Disney Channel movie.

    TikTok comment saying The world is healing with a red heart emoji, showing social media reaction to Nick Jonas revelation.

    Disney Plus Instagram comment with text This means everything to us and a crying face emoji, showing high engagement with 33K likes.

    Comment on social media from user caseeeyfitz expressing disbelief about Nick Jonas' revelation about never sitting in bed with his wife sparking debate.

    Lovato and Joe sang This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing, nearly 15 years after their short-lived real-life romance ended.

    At one point, Lovato told the audience, “It might have been longer” than 10 years since their last duet, to which Joe replied by folding in lines from Gotta Find You.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

    Nick and Kevin then took stage for a tribute to their Camp Rock era, with Nick recalling how their father helped get him and Kevin roles in the film after Joe was cast.

    The moment made many remember how, at one point, rumors circulated about Nick having a “fling” with Lovato. 

    Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato hugging on stage during a live performance, revealing personal relationship insights.

    Image credits: Instagram / ddlovato

    For instance, in 2017, Ellen DeGeneres pressured Demi about a song titled Ruin the Friendship, seen by many of her fans as her talking about a love triangle between the two brothers and her.

    During the interview, the singer refused to confirm the rumors, saying that she will always keep the identity of those who she writes about to herself.

    @alicia.q.ca Omg. Demi x Jonas. @Jonas Brothers @Demi Lovato ♬ original sound – Alicia Q.

    Later in the show, the brothers were joined on stage by their parents, younger brother Frankie, and Kevin’s wife and daughters. The family closed the performance with an emotional rendition of When You Look Me in the Eyes.

    “This is very Nick.” Fans of the singer were not surprised by his bedroom habit

    User Tweet replying to Nick Jonas about Virgo energy, sparking debates on sitting in bed with his wife and mixed reactions online.

    Image credits: taticarbonell

    Screenshot of a social media reply reacting to Nick Jonas revelation about never sitting in bed with his wife sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: sincerelylaina

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to Nick Jonas' revelation about never sitting in bed with his wife sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: peachybonniebby

    Tweet from user ashley replying to Nick Jonas, discussing Nick Jonas' revelation about never sitting in bed with his wife sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: keeponsmiIin

    Tweet discussing the impact of sitting in bed on sleep, related to Nick Jonas' revelation about never sitting in bed with his wife.

    Image credits: EhhhMik

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Nick Jonas' revelation about never sitting in bed with his wife sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: danielleeevee

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Nick Jonas' revelation about never sitting in bed with his wife sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: MetalBlakedowns

    Tweet by Spacelab praising Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato, related to Nick Jonas revelation about sitting in bed with wife.

    Image credits: SpacelabMusic

    Screenshot of a tweet with fan praising a post related to Nick Jonas revelation about never sitting in bed with his wife, sparking reactions.

    Image credits: camboocher

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
