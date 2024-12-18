Nick Jonas Fans Threaten To Withdraw Support After His Bizarre Elon Musk Tweet: “Delete This”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Jonas’s recent online interaction with Elon Musk has left a sour taste in fans’ mouths.

In celebration of Tesla’s increased profits since the US presidential election, the CEO posted a Jonas Brother GIF with a cheeky celebratory caption.

And while the Jealous singer didn’t vocally show his support, his quoted tweet seemed to be enough of a message for most netizens.

Fans aren’t happy with Nick Jonas after he sent a somewhat bizarre tweet related to Elon Musk

What spurred this unexpected exchange was an article written by Tesla Owners in Silicon Valley. It reported that Tesla’s profits have simply been soaring since President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US presidential election.

“Wait… everyone thought Elon Musk was destroying the Brand of @Tesla and he shouldn’t be involved in politics,” it read. “Tesla is up 100% since Donald Trump won!”

“My, how the tables have turned!” the billionaire tweeted in celebration, chosing a clip that took the phrase quite literally—with two of the Jonas Brothers turning a small wooden table around.

In response, Nick posted a picture of Elon with the caption, “Take us to the Year 3000,” a reference to his brothers’ cover of the song Year 3000, originally sung by Busted.

It may have been nothing but a lighthearted reaction, but most fans saw it as a questionable endorsement.

Nick Jonas’ interaction with Elon Musk has left people confused

The backlash on the singer’s tweet was almost immediate, with some even threatening to withdraw their support ahead of the boy band’s 20th anniversary tour next year, as reported by Daily Mail.

“I’ve been a fan since 2005 and was really looking forward to a 20 year anniversary tour but I just cannot give my support to this,” one person scolded.

“Yeah, I’ll keep my money next tour around thanks,” another echoed.

A third mentioned their media silence during the election, writing, “We’re not just gonna move on from this btw. To be noticeably quiet during the entire election cycle and then tweet something like this?”

“Rich people stanning rich people,” someone stated. “The golden age of rich people doing whatever they want.”

“And just like that… you’ll never have another hit again!” a netizen wrote.

Another sarcastically responded, “BREAKING NEWS: Luigi Mangione will be replacing Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers after dumb f–cking tweet.”

Fans encouraged Nick—who has not previously spoken about Elon in the past—to “delete” the post, while others pointed out that his public comment was certainly a “choice.”

The public was unhappy with the beloved boy band earlier this year

In April, the Jonas Brothers announced on X that they were rescheduling the European leg of their tour and said any upcoming shows would be delayed until later in the year, citing that there were “scheduling conflicts.”

“We appreciate your love and support so much,” the siblings wrote. “We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming.”

Fans did not take kindly to the lack of transparency.

“@jonasbrothers you can’t just reschedule our tour dates without giving an explanation. people [are] traveling from different sites to see you and you just postponed shows for MONTHS later?” someone complained.

Another wrote, “I had 9 tickets in 6 countries, You cancel the tour bc you have more exciting projects. Did you think of all of us who put so much money for this? Hotels and plane are not refundable.”

Fans didn’t hold back as they jabbed at the youngest brother of the trio

Image credits: Swaggsocali

Image credits: itsmiranduhh

Image credits: zaynsantidotes

Image credits: gracecamille_

Image credits: carlajonas

Image credits: withlovejohana

Image credits: Iittlestory

Image credits: werentfunny

Image credits: oceansjonas