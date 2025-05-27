Demi Lovato may have found her happily ever after, but her wedding gown has sparked unexpected controversy—and it all started with a single fan post.

The 32-year-old singer tied the knot with musician Jordan Lutes last Sunday (May 25) at the Bellosguardo Foundation in Santa Barbara, California. The intimate ceremony was described as “pure magic” by sources close to the couple, yet fans couldn’t help but notice a curious detail about Lovato’s dress.

According to them, the Vivienne Westwood gown looked eerily similar to the one Miley Cyrus wore when she married actor Liam Hemsworth in 2018.

“Twinsies! I hope your marriage goes better than mine!” the post read, referencing Cyrus’ short-lived union.

    Woman wearing a white wedding dress and veil, with two stylists adjusting the gown in a bridal boutique.

    Image credits: voguemagazine

    The comparisons flooded social media almost immediately after photos of Lovato’s gown were released by Vogue. The pearl white, off-the-shoulder creation was made from beautiful silk satin, featuring the designer’s iconic corseted bodice and draped skirt.

    Lovato, a self-proclaimed fan of Westwood’s designs, was reportedly in love with how the dress turned out.

    Side-by-side images of Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato wearing similar off-shoulder wedding dresses, sparking fan debate.

    Image credits: mileyunholycs

    But for some, that admiration seemed a bit too familiar. “Demi is obsessed with Miley and nobody will convince me otherwise. This is Miley’s wedding dress,” one user claimed.

    Comment on social media stating these celebrities are clones of each other, related to Miley Cyrus fans calling out Demi Lovato.

    Miley Cyrus in an off-shoulder wedding dress holding a bouquet, amid fans calling out Demi Lovato for wedding dress controversy.

    Image credits: thewestwoodarchives

    Others pushed back on the theory. “They are both grown women and we are not little girls arguing in middle school. We don’t care if Miley wore the dress first. They look stunning,” another replied.

    The debate grew so large that publications such as Cosmopolitan came forward to dismantle the narrative, explaining that while the two gowns are similar, they are not the same.

    Lovato’s dress, while similar to Cyrus’, was actually custom made by Westwood with details unique to her

    Couple embracing indoors near decorated stone fireplace with Miley Cyrus fans calling out Demi Lovato for wedding dress issue.

    Image credits: mileycyrus

    According to the outlet, Cyrus’ 2018 dress was a made-to-order Westwood gown that retailed for $8,600, while Lovato’s was a completely custom piece developed over five fittings with unique elements specifically designed for her.

    Miley Cyrus wearing off-shoulder wedding dress holding a bouquet, posing with two people against a floral backdrop.

    Image credits: billyraycyrus

    “We were not only able to work off that [initial] inspiration, but we added touches that really make this dress so special to me,” the singer said.

    “When I was thinking about what dress style I wanted, I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs—specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves of your body and her use of corsets.”

    Comment mentioning Miley Cyrus's wedding dress with a red heart emoji, referencing fans calling out Demi Lovato.

    Fan comment discussing similarities between Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato wedding dresses and praising Demi Lovato's look.

    Two smiling young women wearing sparkly silver dresses at a public event, Miley Cyrus fans call out Demi Lovato wedding dress.

    Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

    Indeed, the off-the-shoulder neckline, cinched waist, and dramatic draping is not only a Westwood signature, but one of her most popular designs used by many celebrities beyond Lovato and Cyrus.

    Couple dressed elegantly at sunset, with Miley Cyrus fans calling out Demi Lovato over wedding dress controversy.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    For instance, Hailey Bieber wore a very similar dress for her rehearsal dinner three years ago, which delighted viewers to the point many were asking where they could get a dupe for their own weddings.

    Beyond the internet debate surrounding the dress, the ceremony was described as “magical” by attendants

    Couple embracing indoors with woman wearing sunglasses, related to Miley Cyrus fans calling out Demi Lovato over wedding dress.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    For the reception, the singer changed into another ensemble by the same designer. An ivory silk satin column dress adorned with broken pearls that cascaded from a draped corset top. 

    “There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading,” she told Vogue, gushing over Westwood’s work.

    “The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one.”

    Beyond the controversy surrounding the dress, the evening was described by fans as “fairytale-esque.” At night’s end, the recently married couple departed under a cascade of sparklers in a vintage car.

    Lovato and Lutes’ love story began in early 2022 while they were working on her Holy Fvck album. The couple confirmed their relationship in August of that year and got engaged in December 2023.

    While some fans accused Lovato of “copying” Cyrus’ dress, others saw it as a more innocent “Disney Channel throwback,” that brought wholesome memories of their childhood and how fast their idols have grown.

    “Different dresses.” Netizens kept arguing about the gowns’ similarities online

    Image credits: mileycyrusvibez

    Tweet showing a fan commenting on Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato wedding dress similarity controversy.

    Image credits: Aitanaokey

    Twitter user commenting on Miley Cyrus fans calling out Demi Lovato over wedding dress controversy.

    Image credits: shesmyferreira

    Tweet from James replying to MileyFest, saying she's obsessed with Miley and Selena, related to Miley Cyrus fans and Demi Lovato controversy.

    Image credits: teenageboii

    Tweet from Miley Cyrus fans calling out Demi Lovato for allegedly copying her wedding dress, posted May 26, 2025.

    Image credits: TMileyNC

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Demi Lovato for allegedly copying Miley Cyrus wedding dress style.

    Image credits: goldenburningmc

    Tweet from Miley Cyrus fan expressing opinion on wedding dress controversy involving Demi Lovato, social media reaction visible.

    Image credits: MOTOMlLEY

    Fans discuss Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato wedding dress controversy in a Twitter reply with emojis and casual tone.

    Image credits: RMEXOMC

    Screenshot of social media post with a fan commenting on Demi Lovato amid Miley Cyrus fans calling out wedding dress dispute.

    Image credits: stormxgoddess

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about Miley Cyrus fans calling out Demi Lovato over a wedding dress controversy.

    Image credits: ADONTHEGREAT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato fans over a wedding dress controversy.

    Image credits: srryurjaded

    Twitter user commenting on Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato wedding dress similarities and fan reactions.

    Image credits: tillinfinityxx

    Image credits: Rihannaoutdid

    Social media user commenting on Demi Lovato’s fitted wedding dress amid Miley Cyrus fans’ accusations of dress stealing.

    Image credits: hyblovesdemi

    Twitter comment about off shoulder wedding dress curse related to Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato fans calling out dress issues.

    Image credits: liztheelovely

    Tweet from user I Wake Up In A Bad Mood reacting to Miley Cyrus fans calling out Demi Lovato over her wedding dress.

    Image credits: Ryrytunes

    Tweet from user LuvNaps saying I smell divorce in 2 years, relating to Miley Cyrus fans calling out Demi Lovato wedding dress.

    Image credits: LuvNaps1

    Tweet discussing Miley Cyrus fans accusing Demi Lovato of stealing her wedding dress due to similar designer and style.

    Image credits: HOLYFVX

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato wedding dress controversy among fans.

    Image credits: DaHxH11

    Tweet praising both celebrities looking gorgeous, amid Miley Cyrus fans calling out Demi Lovato over wedding dress controversy.

    Image credits: lucieancuta

