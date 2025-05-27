Demi Lovato may have found her happily ever after, but her wedding gown has sparked unexpected controversy—and it all started with a single fan post.

The 32-year-old singer tied the knot with musician Jordan Lutes last Sunday (May 25) at the Bellosguardo Foundation in Santa Barbara, California. The intimate ceremony was described as “pure magic” by sources close to the couple, yet fans couldn’t help but notice a curious detail about Lovato’s dress.

According to them, the Vivienne Westwood gown looked eerily similar to the one Miley Cyrus wore when she married actor Liam Hemsworth in 2018.

“Twinsies! I hope your marriage goes better than mine!” the post read, referencing Cyrus’ short-lived union.

RELATED:

Fans accused Demi Lovato of copying Miley Cyrus’ 2018 wedding dress for her own ceremony

Share icon

Image credits: voguemagazine

The comparisons flooded social media almost immediately after photos of Lovato’s gown were released by Vogue. The pearl white, off-the-shoulder creation was made from beautiful silk satin, featuring the designer’s iconic corseted bodice and draped skirt.

Lovato, a self-proclaimed fan of Westwood’s designs, was reportedly in love with how the dress turned out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mileyunholycs

But for some, that admiration seemed a bit too familiar. “Demi is obsessed with Miley and nobody will convince me otherwise. This is Miley’s wedding dress,” one user claimed.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: thewestwoodarchives

Others pushed back on the theory. “They are both grown women and we are not little girls arguing in middle school. We don’t care if Miley wore the dress first. They look stunning,” another replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate grew so large that publications such as Cosmopolitan came forward to dismantle the narrative, explaining that while the two gowns are similar, they are not the same.

Lovato’s dress, while similar to Cyrus’, was actually custom made by Westwood with details unique to her

Share icon

Image credits: mileycyrus

According to the outlet, Cyrus’ 2018 dress was a made-to-order Westwood gown that retailed for $8,600, while Lovato’s was a completely custom piece developed over five fittings with unique elements specifically designed for her.

Share icon

Image credits: billyraycyrus

“We were not only able to work off that [initial] inspiration, but we added touches that really make this dress so special to me,” the singer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was thinking about what dress style I wanted, I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs—specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves of your body and her use of corsets.”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Indeed, the off-the-shoulder neckline, cinched waist, and dramatic draping is not only a Westwood signature, but one of her most popular designs used by many celebrities beyond Lovato and Cyrus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ddlovato

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, Hailey Bieber wore a very similar dress for her rehearsal dinner three years ago, which delighted viewers to the point many were asking where they could get a dupe for their own weddings.

Beyond the internet debate surrounding the dress, the ceremony was described as “magical” by attendants

Share icon

Image credits: ddlovato

For the reception, the singer changed into another ensemble by the same designer. An ivory silk satin column dress adorned with broken pearls that cascaded from a draped corset top.

“There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading,” she told Vogue, gushing over Westwood’s work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)

Beyond the controversy surrounding the dress, the evening was described by fans as “fairytale-esque.” At night’s end, the recently married couple departed under a cascade of sparklers in a vintage car.

Lovato and Lutes’ love story began in early 2022 while they were working on her Holy Fvck album. The couple confirmed their relationship in August of that year and got engaged in December 2023.

While some fans accused Lovato of “copying” Cyrus’ dress, others saw it as a more innocent “Disney Channel throwback,” that brought wholesome memories of their childhood and how fast their idols have grown.

“Different dresses.” Netizens kept arguing about the gowns’ similarities online

Share icon

Image credits: mileycyrusvibez

Share icon

Image credits: Aitanaokey

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: shesmyferreira

Share icon

Image credits: teenageboii

Share icon

Image credits: TMileyNC

Share icon

Image credits: goldenburningmc

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MOTOMlLEY

Share icon

Image credits: RMEXOMC

Share icon

Image credits: stormxgoddess

Share icon

Image credits: ADONTHEGREAT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: srryurjaded

Share icon

Image credits: tillinfinityxx

Share icon

Image credits: Rihannaoutdid

Share icon

Image credits: hyblovesdemi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: liztheelovely

Share icon

Image credits: Ryrytunes

Share icon

Image credits: LuvNaps1

Share icon

Image credits: HOLYFVX

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DaHxH11

Share icon

Image credits: lucieancuta