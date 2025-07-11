Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Demi Lovato Fans Horrified After She Admits To “Shocking” X-Rated Act Toward Bodyguard In Old Tweet
Demi Lovato walking with bodyguard in city, fans horrified by shocking x-rated act admitted in old tweet
Celebrities, Entertainment

Demi Lovato Fans Horrified After She Admits To “Shocking” X-Rated Act Toward Bodyguard In Old Tweet

Singer Demi Lovato is facing backlash over a tweet she wrote in 2018, in which she admitted to making a “lady of the night” touch one of her bodyguards without his consent.

The Disney Channel alum detailed the moment during a Q&A on X (formerly Twitter) after being asked about the “funniest prank she had ever pulled.”

Demi wrote, “I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to Max’s hotel room to surprise him.

Highlights
  • A resurfaced tweet posted by Demi Lovato in 2018 has sparked renewed criticism of the ex Disney Channel star.
  • Demi laughed off a “prank” involving hiring an adult worker to “surprise” her bodyguard in his hotel room.
  • She said the woman entered the room “without permission” and grabbed her bodyguard’s crotch.

“She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his area, and he freaked the f*** out.”

    Demi Lovato has come under fire over a resurfaced tweet about a “prank” she pulled on her bodyguard
    Demi Lovato at an event, wearing a black leather jacket, with dark hair and bold makeup, shocking fans online.

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    The since-deleted post resurfaced on Reddit this week, with users accusing the 32-year-old of trivializing s*xual assault.

    “He should’ve sued idc. What a weirdo she is,” one person wrote.

    “2018?! Absolutely not. She knows that was unacceptable,” another stated.

    “It’s also shocking and concerning that she thought your average person would laugh at this,” a separate person shared. “Makes you wonder what these child actors went through that made them think that’s something to be laughed off.”

    Demi Lovato with long black hair and neutral makeup in a casual jacket, fans horrified by shocking x-rated admission.

    Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

    A fourth netizen added: “Oof. That poor man. What an ugly thing to do to someone.”

    Demi was heavily criticized for the incident at the time, prompting her to address the controversy in a follow-up post.

    “I swear I could tweet something about craving jelly beans and it would offend someone,” she wrote.

    Demi said she hired an adult worker to enter her bodyguard’s hotel room without his consent and “surprise” him

    Demi Lovato walking on city street wearing white coat surrounded by security and fans reacting to shocking X-rated act.

    Image credits: Alessio Botticelli / Getty Images

    She then asked her critics to listen to Warrior, a 2013 song from her Demi album, in which she alluded to being s*xually ab*sed during her childhood.

    “For all of those coming at me rn, listen to the lyrics of Warrior and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake,” she tweeted. “Of all people, I know about s*xual ab*se. You don’t have to educate me.”

    Five minutes later, she left her personal experience aside and posted an apology: “So sorry if anyone was offended.”

    Tweet by Demi Lovato admitting to a shocking x-rated act toward her bodyguard causing fan reactions.

    Image credits: ddlovato / X

    Max himself addressed the incident in 2018, defending his employer and describing the moment as a “fun prank.”

    “Really! You guys all need to grow up!” he wrote. “It was a joke and a fun prank from someone who’s incredible to work for and with. And does everything she can for her fans, family, and friends.”

    Australian DJ Kyle Sandilands, Max’s former employer, said on a radio show at the time,” Knowing Max, he wouldn’t give a s**t!”

    Kyle added that he had “done worse things” to the bodyguard and insisted that Max was “fine” after the incident.

    The singer later defended herself, saying she was a survivor of s*xual assault

    Screenshot of Demi Lovato’s tweet addressing criticism and referencing sexual abuse with lyrics from Warrior.

    Image credits: ddlovato / X

    Demi Lovato posing on the floor in a black backless dress and heels, capturing fans attention and reactions.

    Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

    Demi previously revealed that Warrior was inspired by an experience that took place during her childhood. The track contains lyrics like: “There’s a part of me I can’t get back / A little girl grew up too fast / All it took was once / I’ll never be the same.”

    “I’ve got shame, I’ve got scars that I will never show/I’m a survivor, in more ways than you’ll know,” sings the Grammy-nominated star.

    She then shared a more direct apology after people accused her of trivializing s*xual assault

    Screenshot of Demi Lovato tweet apologizing with a sad emoji, related to shocking x-rated act controversy and bodyguard.

    Image credits: ddlovato / X

    Demi Lovato walking with bodyguard holding umbrella over her outside at night in a black dress and denim jacket.

    Image credits: Robert Kamau / Getty Images

    Speaking about the track with Billboard, Demi shared that it was the hardest song to write on the album, yet the most necessary for her.

    “It was the hardest song to write because it was the most vulnerable for me, and you can’t sum up that experience in three or four minutes. But it was the easiest song at the same time because it’s something that I wanted to say.

    “It’s still one of those songs that I don’t like to listen to in front of other people, because I feel really vulnerable and almost n*ked when other people hear it.”

    Max, Demi’s bodyguard, insisted that he wasn’t offended by the incident

    Screenshot of a tweet defending Demi Lovato, addressing fans' reactions to her shocking x-rated act toward bodyguard.

    Image credits: 2Maxx22 / X


    In her documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the singer revealed that she was r*ped as a teenager while working for the Disney Channel, and that the offender faced no consequences after she came forward.

    Demi did not reveal the identity of the offender, only saying she “had to see this person all the time” afterward.

    She said the assaulter “never got in trouble for it. They never got taken out of the movie they were in.”

    Demi, who recently married Jordan Lutes, revealed that she was assaulted during her time on the Disney Channel

    Demi Lovato and a man wearing sunglasses posing on a wooden deck by the ocean during sunset.

    Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

    She further revealed that she was “taken advantage of” by her dr*g dealer the night of her nearly lethal overd*se in July 2018.

    Demi first appeared as a child actor in the children’s TV show Barney & Friends before having her big break in the 2008 Disney Channel movie Camp Rock, followed by a 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

    Demi Lovato wearing red dress and sunglasses by ocean at sunset, fans shocked by X-rated bodyguard admission in old tweet.

    Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

    The singer and actress has been open about her past struggles with substance dependence, bipolar disorder, and an eating disorder.

    She released her most recent album, Holy Fvck, in 2022. This year, she starred in the drama Tow, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 7.

    In May, Demi married her boyfriend of three years, Canadian singer Jordan Lutes.

    People condemned Demi for the “weird and gross” incident

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disapproval related to Demi Lovato fans’ reaction to a shocking act admission.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading Ew she what reacting to Demi Lovato's shocking x-rated act toward bodyguard.

    Comment from Demi Lovato fan expressing disapproval of X-rated act admitted by singer in old tweet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Demi Lovato fans horrified by her shocking x-rated act toward bodyguard.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Demi Lovato fans horrified by an x-rated act admitted in an old tweet.

    Text comment on social media reacting negatively to Demi Lovato's shocking X-rated act toward bodyguard revealed in old tweet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing allegations related to Demi Lovato’s shocking act toward bodyguard in old tweet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Demi Lovato fans horrified by shocking x-rated act admission.

    Screenshot of an online comment showing Demi Lovato fans horrified by shocking x-rated act toward bodyguard in an old tweet.

    Screenshot of a controversial tweet causing shock among Demi Lovato fans about an x-rated act toward bodyguard.

    Comment on social media discussing Demi Lovato fans' reaction to her shocking X-rated act toward bodyguard in old tweet.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

