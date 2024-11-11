Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Can’t Pay, Take It Away”: Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work
News, Work & Money

“Can’t Pay, Take It Away”: Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

An unsatisfied carpenter demolished the walls of a building he was working on after being denied pay for an “unauthorized” weekend shift.

The man, known as Mitch The Chippy online, filmed himself using a hammer to take down a wall as he explained what led to retaliation against his employer.

Mitch had gone to work on a Saturday to advance the building’s construction. When he returned on Monday, his employer informed him he wouldn’t be compensated for his efforts.

Highlights
  • A carpenter destroyed a building's walls after being denied pay for an unauthorized weekend shift.
  • Mitch's "revenge" video garnered over 2.5 million views, sparking debate.
  • The builder quit his job after the manager offered pay only if he fixed the walls.
    An English construction worker took revenge by smashing a building’s walls after being denied overtime pay
    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    Image credits: mitchthechippi

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    Image credits: mitchthechippi

    “He says to me, ‘Who’s authorized you to come here on a Saturday on your own and work?’ I said, ‘No one, I’ve just come here and got it done ’cause you said it needed to be done ASAP for the plumbers,'” Mitch recounted on his social media pages.

    “And he goes, ‘Well, you’re not getting paid for it because you’re unauthorized working.’ So this is what he gets.”

    Mitch began cutting through half the walls, dismantling his previous work.

    The worker from East Midlands, England, told his followers that he planned to smash the twenty walls he had built.

    “Let’s see who has the last laugh when he comes in the morning and sees there’s only four walls left.”

    Mitch’s video has been viewed over 2.5 million times since he shared it on Tuesday (November 5). While some praised the builder, viewing his actions as justified revenge, others argued that he was at fault for doing unauthorized overtime and, therefore, shouldn’t have expected payment.

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    Image credits: mitchthechippi

    “I have my own business, If that was me, I would shake your hand and say well done lad. Here’s a little bonus for your hard work,” one user wrote.

    “Ain’t gonna lie if I did extra work and was told I’m not getting paid for it would do the exact same,” another admitted.

    “He actually wanted you to go and do it twice to just be paid once,” a separate user added.

    Another netizen suggested: “Couldn’t the boss have given you the next day off? Equals the same thing.”

    “He might well have been in the wrong as far as not been authorized.. but you’re also in the right for taking it back away and say fine I’ll do it within work time,” somebody else penned.

    Mitch worked on the site on Saturday, as he had been informed that the building needed to be completed quickly

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    Image credits: mitchthechippi

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    Image credits: mitchthechippi

    A separate commenter advised Mitch to seek permission before deciding to work overtime. “You make sure you’re getting paid first before you actually carry out work, quite rare to get rewarded for taking initiative.”

    “Either way, you just wasted time, money, and resources. For both parties,” considered an additional user, while another asked, “Who does overtime without authorization?”

    In a follow-up video, Mitch revealed his project manager’s reaction upon arriving at the site and seeing what he had done.

    “That [was] big and clever, wasn’t it u tw*t,” his employer texted him, to which he responded, “Was big and clever saying u wasn’t paying me [sic].”

    When his employer refused to pay him for his “unauthorized” work, he retaliated by taking down the walls

    Image credits: mitchthechippi

    The manager explained that he wouldn’t pay for work he hadn’t authorized. Mitch defended himself, pointing out that the manager had been “rushing” the construction process, leaving him without enough time in his regular shifts to complete the expected tasks.

    The employer also told Mitch that he’d pay him if he would return to the site and fix the walls.

    Mitch still decided to quit. “To be fair, I thought he was going to give me a lot more abuse than he actually did. He only sent me a couple of messages, and that was it,” he shared.

    Mitch has since quit the job and began working on a new project

    He then sent a message to his critics: “All you people in the comments saying I’m in the wrong, you’ve clearly never done a big day’s graft and not been paid for it.”

    In the UK, employers are not required to compensate workers for overtime unless their contract states it.  Even if it does, by law, employees cannot usually be forced to work more than an average of 48 hours per week.

    You can agree to work longer, but this agreement must be in writing and signed by you, according to the official UK government site.

    In a separate video, the builder revealed that he had found a new job and shared footage of the progress he’s been making on-site.

    Last January, two builders in Australia demolished a homeowner’s concrete driveway after not receiving the agreed payment

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

    Earlier this year, builders in Queensland, Australia, demolished a homeowner’s completed driveway after claiming she had refused to pay them the full amount they had agreed upon.

    Jesse and Viola had initially negotiated a 6,000 AUD ($4,012) fee for the job, which involved creating a new surface for a large driveway attached to the side of a home, according to Unilad. However, upon completion, Viola paid just 2,500 AUD ($1,670) because she was dissatisfied with the quality of the work.

    “They did what they wanted, not what I wanted. [They told me] you pay now or we will smash the concrete,” Viola claimed after the builders returned to the site and followed through with their threat.

    Similarly, another case occurred in Lithuania last year when builder Deividas Šadis destroyed a newly installed $4.3k terrace, undoing his work after a client failed to pay the full amount three weeks after the work was completed. “If I go in the negative, he (the customer) also goes in the negative,” he said.

    The English carpenter’s behavior divided opinions online

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    "Can't Pay, Take It Away": Man Gets Revenge On Employer Who Refused Pay By Destroying Work

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    bensellenriek avatar
    BSellen
    BSellen
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an accountant for a construction company, I would have been pissed off to if someone worked a weekend without authorization. That is because where I live I would have then been obligated to pay him double time. So, if someone makes $25 an hour working during the week, I would then be obligated to pay him $50 if they work the weekend. I have seen workers trying to do this my entire career. Not even considering he would have been working OT as well.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In America, you can't work on a jobsite alone, it's an OSHA violation. If he would have gotten hurt, the boss would have been liable. But destroying it after building it was a crime, that wasn't his property to destroy. Labor laws would have given him his pay. He likely won't be trusted by another builder, so he's flipping burgers or driving a bus from now on, but he would have gotten his pay. He's just another impulsive, violent kid who acts before he thinks.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looked like good work. A half decent manager would have negotiated a fair solution and made it clear that unauthorised shouldn't happen again. Good luck retaining decent skilled staff on that site!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn't matter that he wasn't authorized for Saturday work, he was an employee, and even UK labor laws would have gotten him paid.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
