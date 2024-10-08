Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Boss Bans Overtime, Watches In Horror As Employee Walks Out In The Middle Of Crisis
Work & Money

New Boss Bans Overtime, Watches In Horror As Employee Walks Out In The Middle Of Crisis

Working long hours isn’t anyone’s favorite, but for one Redditor, it was necessary to keep a large financial company running smoothly. As a dedicated developer, he often stayed late to make sure any issues were taken care of. However, things took a turn when a new boss came in and enforced a strict “no overtime” rule.

So, in the middle of a major crisis, the man simply followed the orders, clocked out, and went home, watching the chaos erupt behind him.

The man often worked overtime to keep the company running smoothly

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual image)

But the new boss wasn’t having it, and soon everything fell apart

Image credits: Lukas (not the actual image)

Image credits: Image-Source (not the actual image)

Image credits: runnerdan

In the replies, the man shared that the new boss was later fired as well

Commenters supported his malicious compliance and pointed out how easily some companies crumble

Some users shared their own similar experiences at work

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Having just one person maintaining 300 apps/scripts in a mission critical environment is abysmal IT management.

