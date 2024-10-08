New Boss Bans Overtime, Watches In Horror As Employee Walks Out In The Middle Of Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

Working long hours isn’t anyone’s favorite, but for one Redditor, it was necessary to keep a large financial company running smoothly. As a dedicated developer, he often stayed late to make sure any issues were taken care of. However, things took a turn when a new boss came in and enforced a strict “no overtime” rule.

So, in the middle of a major crisis, the man simply followed the orders, clocked out, and went home, watching the chaos erupt behind him.

The man often worked overtime to keep the company running smoothly

But the new boss wasn’t having it, and soon everything fell apart

In the replies, the man shared that the new boss was later fired as well

Commenters supported his malicious compliance and pointed out how easily some companies crumble

