Demi Lovato Brutally Mocks Kim Kardashian As She Shows Off Bikini-Clad Figure While On Honeymoon
A woman wearing black sunglasses swimming in a pool, expressing surprise with hands near her face.
Celebrities, News

Demi Lovato Brutally Mocks Kim Kardashian As She Shows Off Bikini-Clad Figure While On Honeymoon

Demi Lovato and her husband Jordan “Jutes” Lutes took a dig at Kim Kardashian by recreating her infamous holiday meltdown.

While soaking up the sun during their honeymoon, 32-year-old Demi paid a hilarious tribute to the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians by recreating one of its most iconic scenes.

“Book Demi Lovato in a comedy show right now,” a fan said after the singer’s recreation.

Highlights
  • Demi Lovato and her husband Jordan “Jutes” Lutes shared moments from their honeymoon weeks after tying the knot.
  • They also shared a parody video taking a dig at reality TV star Kim Kardashian.
  • The newlyweds recreated the infamous scene of Kim losing her earrings in Bora Bora during a 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' episode.
  • Demi took on Kim's role, while her husband played Kourtney Kardashian in the iconic scene.
    Demi Lovato and her husband Jordan “Jutes” Lutes took a dig at Kim Kardashian during their honeymoon

    Demi Lovato smiling in red bikini and sarong on a boat with tropical mountains and ocean in the background on honeymoon trip

    Image credits: ddlovato

    Demi channeled full Kim K energy in a viral video shared on TikTok on Monday, June 16.

    “My earring’s gone! Oh my God, I’m gonna cry,” she frantically said while splashing around the ocean.

    The dialogue was from a popular KUWTK episode that aired in August 2011.

    Demi Lovato and partner wearing sunglasses, posing on a sunny deck over blue water during a tropical honeymoon trip.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    In the episode, Kim was holidaying in Bora Bora with her family and had a meltdown on camera when she lost a diamond earring in the ocean.

    The incident aired on the sixth season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2011 and instantly turned into reality TV gold.

    Kim’s then-boyfriend Kris Humphries had playfully tossed her into the water, after which she emerged saying, “My earring’s gone!”

    Kim Kardashian’s infamous diamond earring meltdown from KUWTK was recreated by the newlyweds

    Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian in water, Demi laughing and Kim in a swimsuit showing off her bikini-clad figure on honeymoon.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    The now-retired basketball player was taken aback by Kim’s reaction and tried searching for the earring.

    When Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian found out why she was freaking out, she delivered the iconic dialogue, “Kim, there’s people that are dy*ng.”

    Demi Lovato in a red bikini posing in clear water with tropical island scenery, showcasing her figure on honeymoon.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    Demi and Jutes, who tied the knot in a California wedding on May 25, have been posting photos from their honeymoon in recent days. They also shared their spot-on recreation of the KUWTK scene with the lost earring.

    The Disney alum perfectly mouthed Kim’s line, while Jutes took on the role of a hilariously unbothered Kourtney.

    “Kim, there’s people that are dy*ng,” he mouthed the infamous dialogue.

    Fans flooded the comments and called the spot-on recreation “iconic”

    Demi Lovato wearing sunglasses in ocean, speaking about lost diamond earring while showing off bikini-clad figure on honeymoon.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    The internet couldn’t get enough of the couple’s pitch-perfect parody, and many fans flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

    “This is so iconic,” one commented.

    Another quipped, “Demi reminding everybody she’s an ACTRESS.”

    Man wearing sunglasses and tattoos, featuring Demi Lovato brutal mocking Kim Kardashian bikini figure on honeymoon.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    “Making him be kourtney is so funny,” read another comment.

    Another said, “It was funny and I’m sure Kim will have a good laugh.”

    “You’re the funniest person on this app,” one fan declared.

    “It was funny and I’m sure Kim will have a good laugh,” read one comment online

    @ddlovatoWe had to 😂♬ my earrings gone – flighthouse

    Demi and Jutes exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony that she described as “full of love.”

    “All I was thinking was how lucky we are to spend this lifetime with each other,” she told Vogue after the wedding.

    While the bride and groom stood at the altar, they couldn’t decide who should first recite their vows to the other. So they played a game of Rock Paper Scissors and concluded that the Heart Attack singer would go first.

    Demi described her recent wedding ceremony to Jutes as “full of love”

    Demi Lovato posing in a red dress by the ocean at sunset, with sunglasses and tattoos visible on her arm.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    “I just felt loved,” she told the outlet about the ceremony. “All that life has brought me to this moment, and it was more than worth it.”

    She said it was “so special” to marry her best friend, soulmate and the love of her life.

    “It’s hard to put into words what Jordan means to me,” she continued. “To find a love like this has completed my life in so many ways.”

    Demi Lovato and partner wearing sunglasses posing at a tropical waterfront location during honeymoon getaway.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    Kim’s trip to Bora Bora wasn’t the only time she lost something with a hefty price tag.

    The Skims founder was captured freaking out about losing a diamond while attending the lavish wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani—the son of Asia’s wealthiest man—and Radhika Merchant.

    The wedding took place during her controversial trip to India last year and was covered in an episode of The Kardashians.

    Years after her trip to Bora Bora, Kim was caught on camera freaking about losing yet another diamond

    Kim Kardashian with sleek hair and makeup, posing in a black outfit showing off her figure on honeymoon.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Several celebrities and high-profile figures, including Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, and Ivanka Trump, attended the big fat Indian wedding that took place in July 2024.

    Rihanna and Justin Bieber were also flown in to perform during the pre-wedding festivities.

    Image credits: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

    During The Kardashians episode, Kim and her sister Khloé were seen panicking at the wedding venue after one of the diamonds from her massive necklace went missing.

    “I just am like, ‘Oh my God. I’m gonna have to pay for this,’” Kim moaned in front of the camera.

    “So tired of her and her diamonds!” one comment read online after she panicked at Anant Ambani’s wedding

    Kim Kardashian wearing intricate jewelry and a detailed pink outfit at an event, highlighting fashion and celebrity style.

    Image credits: The Kardashians/Hulu

    While people searched for the diamond, the sisters began posing for photos.

    “Don’t get us wrong,” Kim said, insisting they were “absolutely concerned” about the diamond.

    “But we’re also walking by these amazing [photo opportunities],” she added.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    Netizens appeared to be tired of Kim kicking up a fuss each time she loses an expensive item of jewelry.

    “So tired of her and her diamonds!” one commented at the time.

    “Lost or stole?” one asked, while another quipped, “Such a plastic lifestyle.”

    “Iconic moment from our culture,” one netizen commented on Demi’s video

    Comment on social media post by andrea.celine98, humorously referencing Kourtney Kardashian with 106 likes.

    Comment praising Demi Lovato's comedy skills on social media with a profile picture of a woman outdoors.

    Comment on social media post discussing Demi Lovato brutally mocking Kim Kardashian’s bikini photo during honeymoon.

    Comment on social media post discussing body talk, referencing Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian bikini figure during honeymoon.

    Comment from Haley saying the way her voice fits so well with 13,243 likes on social media post.

    Comment by Tatiana Gonzalez-Leon praising Demi Lovato’s impact, mentioning Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian bikini-clad figure.

    Comment on social media by Paola reading Iconic moment from our culture with 20 likes visible below the text.

    Comment on a social media post about Demi Lovato brutally mocking Kim Kardashian as she shows off bikini figure on honeymoon.

    Comment from Mónica Vargas saying Lipsync on pointttt with 8 likes on a social media post about Demi Lovato mocking Kim Kardashian.

    Comment mentioning Demi Lovato in a casual tone, posted under a social media photo related to Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian.

    Comment on social media post saying If Kim doesn’t repost this I’m done, referencing Demi Lovato mocking Kim Kardashian’s bikini-clad honeymoon figure.

    Comment from Lucy saying Keeping up with the Lovato’s yessssss with 3159 likes on social media post.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    jo_hill_uk avatar
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

I think the word 'iconic' is something of an exaggeration. 🙄

    I think the word 'iconic' is something of an exaggeration. 🙄

    jo_hill_uk avatar
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

I think the word 'iconic' is something of an exaggeration. 🙄

    I think the word 'iconic' is something of an exaggeration. 🙄

