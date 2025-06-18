Demi Lovato Brutally Mocks Kim Kardashian As She Shows Off Bikini-Clad Figure While On Honeymoon

ADVERTISEMENT

Demi Lovato and her husband Jordan “Jutes” Lutes took a dig at Kim Kardashian by recreating her infamous holiday meltdown.

While soaking up the sun during their honeymoon, 32-year-old Demi paid a hilarious tribute to the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians by recreating one of its most iconic scenes.

“Book Demi Lovato in a comedy show right now,” a fan said after the singer’s recreation.

Image credits: ddlovato

Demi channeled full Kim K energy in a viral video shared on TikTok on Monday, June 16.

“My earring’s gone! Oh my God, I’m gonna cry,” she frantically said while splashing around the ocean.

The dialogue was from a popular KUWTK episode that aired in August 2011.

Image credits: ddlovato

In the episode, Kim was holidaying in Bora Bora with her family and had a meltdown on camera when she lost a diamond earring in the ocean.

The incident aired on the sixth season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2011 and instantly turned into reality TV gold.

Kim’s then-boyfriend Kris Humphries had playfully tossed her into the water, after which she emerged saying, “My earring’s gone!”

Kim Kardashian’s infamous diamond earring meltdown from KUWTK was recreated by the newlyweds

Image credits: ddlovato

The now-retired basketball player was taken aback by Kim’s reaction and tried searching for the earring.

When Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian found out why she was freaking out, she delivered the iconic dialogue, “Kim, there’s people that are dy*ng.”

Image credits: ddlovato

Demi and Jutes, who tied the knot in a California wedding on May 25, have been posting photos from their honeymoon in recent days. They also shared their spot-on recreation of the KUWTK scene with the lost earring.

The Disney alum perfectly mouthed Kim’s line, while Jutes took on the role of a hilariously unbothered Kourtney.

“Kim, there’s people that are dy*ng,” he mouthed the infamous dialogue.

Fans flooded the comments and called the spot-on recreation “iconic”

Image credits: ddlovato

The internet couldn’t get enough of the couple’s pitch-perfect parody, and many fans flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

“This is so iconic,” one commented.

Another quipped, “Demi reminding everybody she’s an ACTRESS.”

Image credits: ddlovato

“Making him be kourtney is so funny,” read another comment.

Another said, “It was funny and I’m sure Kim will have a good laugh.”

“You’re the funniest person on this app,” one fan declared.

“It was funny and I’m sure Kim will have a good laugh,” read one comment online

Demi and Jutes exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony that she described as “full of love.”

“All I was thinking was how lucky we are to spend this lifetime with each other,” she told Vogue after the wedding.

While the bride and groom stood at the altar, they couldn’t decide who should first recite their vows to the other. So they played a game of Rock Paper Scissors and concluded that the Heart Attack singer would go first.

Demi described her recent wedding ceremony to Jutes as “full of love”

Image credits: ddlovato

“I just felt loved,” she told the outlet about the ceremony. “All that life has brought me to this moment, and it was more than worth it.”

She said it was “so special” to marry her best friend, soulmate and the love of her life.

“It’s hard to put into words what Jordan means to me,” she continued. “To find a love like this has completed my life in so many ways.”

Image credits: ddlovato

Kim’s trip to Bora Bora wasn’t the only time she lost something with a hefty price tag.

The Skims founder was captured freaking out about losing a diamond while attending the lavish wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani—the son of Asia’s wealthiest man—and Radhika Merchant.

The wedding took place during her controversial trip to India last year and was covered in an episode of The Kardashians.

Years after her trip to Bora Bora, Kim was caught on camera freaking about losing yet another diamond

Image credits: kimkardashian

Several celebrities and high-profile figures, including Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, and Ivanka Trump, attended the big fat Indian wedding that took place in July 2024.

Rihanna and Justin Bieber were also flown in to perform during the pre-wedding festivities.

Image credits: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

During The Kardashians episode, Kim and her sister Khloé were seen panicking at the wedding venue after one of the diamonds from her massive necklace went missing.

“I just am like, ‘Oh my God. I’m gonna have to pay for this,’” Kim moaned in front of the camera.

“So tired of her and her diamonds!” one comment read online after she panicked at Anant Ambani’s wedding

Image credits: The Kardashians/Hulu

While people searched for the diamond, the sisters began posing for photos.

“Don’t get us wrong,” Kim said, insisting they were “absolutely concerned” about the diamond.

“But we’re also walking by these amazing [photo opportunities],” she added.

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

Netizens appeared to be tired of Kim kicking up a fuss each time she loses an expensive item of jewelry.

“So tired of her and her diamonds!” one commented at the time.

“Lost or stole?” one asked, while another quipped, “Such a plastic lifestyle.”

“Iconic moment from our culture,” one netizen commented on Demi’s video

