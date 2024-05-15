New York-Dublin Portal’s 24/7 Live Feed Shut Off Due To People’s “Inappropriate Behavior”

ADVERTISEMENT

The innovative “Portal” art installation connecting New York City and Dublin with a 24/7 live video feed has been temporarily shut down due to a surge of “inappropriate behavior” within a week of its debut.

The street exhibit, meant to celebrate human connection through art and technology, was installed on May 8 in New York City’s Flatiron South Public Plaza at Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street. It opened in tandem with an identical sister Portal that graced the streets of Dublin, Ireland.

The Dublin iteration of the installation faced the city’s O’Connell Street, while the one in New York City sat comfortably next to the Flatiron Building.

Organizers were forced to pull the plug on the NYC-Dublin portal due to “inappropriate behavior”

The two sculptures were round, lens-like installations and offered commuters, visitors, and travelers in the two bustling cities the chance to interact with each other through the 24/7 video link. However, the installations in both cities had to be temporarily shut down after visitors flashed body parts and displayed swear words from either side.

A user from the Dublin side also flashed an image of the Twin Towers burning during the 9/11 attack, which was filmed from the New York side and shared on social media, according to BBC. The lewd displays also reportedly included people baring their bums and showing swastikas to viewers watching from across the breadth of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Portal in New York City opened next to the Flatiron Building on May 8 in tandem with an identical installation on O’Connell Street in Dublin, Ireland

An OnlyFans model, Ava Louise, also claimed on social media that she was one of the individuals who displayed offensive content after flashing her breasts from the Big Apple side to the viewers in Dublin.

“I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two New York homegrown potatoes,” the model said in a video.

The 25-year-old from New Jersey, who described herself as “Jersey trash,” spoke to The Irish Sun about her stunt and said, “Everyone that was there thought it was really funny.”

OnlyFans model Ava Louise shared a video online about flashing her breasts from the Big Apple side to people watching her from the other side of the Atlantic

“Everyone on the New York City side really loved it, everyone on the Dublin side were pulling out their phones and filming it. Everyone had a smile on their face, they seemed to be really enjoying it,” she added.

Following a wave of similar inappropriate stunts, organizers of the street art installation in New York said the portal would be shut down Tuesday evening while they come up with a solution to curb the misconduct.

“Instances of inappropriate behavior have come from a very small minority of Portal visitors and have been amplified on social media,” one of the organizers, the Flatiron NoMad Partnership, told the New York Post in a statement.

Ava claimed that viewers “seemed to be really enjoying” her lewd display in front of the Portal

“In New York, we have had a set of protocols in place since the Portal’s launch, including 24/7 on-site security and barriers to prevent people from stepping onto the Portal,” the statement continued.

“The Portals team and our partners in Dublin are working on additional solutions to limit such behavior appearing on the livestream,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Dublin City Council also said the installation on the other side of the world would also be turned off on Monday and Tuesday.

“While we cannot control all of these actions, we are implementing some technical solutions to address this and these will go live in the next 24 hours,” the Dublin City Council said in Monday’s statement.

The team behind the technology art sculptures was forced to temporarily shut down the installations due to visitors’ misconduct

In a later update, the Dublin City Council said on Tuesday that they didn’t have a solution in place yet.

“Dublin City Council had hoped to have a solution in place today, but unfortunately the preferred solution, which would have involved blurring, was not satisfactory,” they said.

In addition to lewd displays, some of the visitors also flashed Swastikas and imagery from the 9/11 attack to viewers on the other side

“We are delighted by how many people have been enjoying the Portal since it was launched last week,” the statement added. “It has become a global phenomenon and it is important to note that the overwhelming majority of people interacting with the Dublin Portal have behaved appropriately.”

The Portals in New York and Dublin were the brainchild of Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys, and more identical installations are expected to connect Dublin with other destinations like Poland and Brazil, according to Daithí de Róiste, Dublin’s Lord Mayor.

Prior to the temporary shutdown, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste said he wanted the people of Dublin to “extend an Irish welcome and kindness to cities all over the world” through the Portal

“One of my key aims as Lord Mayor is to make the City more inclusive. The Portals project embodies this, bringing together technology, engineering and art to bring communities from across the world closer together and to allow people to meet and connect outside of their social circles and cultures,” Daithí said in a May 8 statement.

“I would encourage Dubliners and visitors to the City to come and interact with the sculpture and extend an Irish welcome and kindness to cities all over the world,” he added.

The Portals are expected to go up in more cities, but organizers are currently rethinking how to reduce incidents of inappropriate behavior

According to the official Portals.org, the first Portals were placed in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Lublin, Poland, and they connected the two cities via live video feed in 2021.

Through the technological art sculptures, the team behind Portals is “expanding our definition of home,” according to the website.

The debut of the portals came with much fanfare as visitors shared hearty greetings with each other from both cities following the opening

“Portals are an invitation to meet fellow humans above borders and prejudices and to experience our home – planet Earth – as it really is: united and one,” it said.

Several New Yorkers expressed disappointment after the street installation was shut down due to inappropriate behavior.

The street installation was touted as an artistic and technologically-driven way to bring communities from across the world closer together

“Keep it calm and cool so we can have this stuff around. It’s actually nice,” New Yorker Stanley Velasco told CBS News on Tuesday.

New Yorker Gillian Mulder said, “I hope that while the Portal’s down, we all take a moment to reflect on why it needed to shut down for a bit, and hopefully, when it comes back, people will use it as it was intended.”

After a widely celebrated opening of the Portals, some New Yorkers expressed disappointment over the temporary shutdown

Irish-American Christopher Collins said the problem of misconduct is an issue faced across the world.

“Everybody says that it’s a New York problem, but it’s everywhere in the world,” Christopher told the outlet. “So it doesn’t matter what city you’re gonna put it in, there’s gonna be some sort of idiot being stupid … It’s a universal language.”

People online expressed their disappointment, with one saying the Portal was turning into “OnlyPortal” following the lewd displays

