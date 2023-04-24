85 Of The Most Bizarre Sculptures From Around The World That May Take You By Surprise
From giant eyeballs in the middle of a park to hyper-realistic pandas in mech suits or Ronald McDonald statues straight from our nightmares - the art world is full of really weird, and occasionally creepy, wonders. Wonders that can sometimes scare the bejeezus out of us or leave our jaws on the floor.
While these outlandish artifacts are scattered all over the world (some of them hidden 7 feet deep in the ocean!), thanks to the power of the internet, we can marvel at their peculiar weirdness right from our own homes. So if you're tired of the same old works of art by Michelangelo and Auguste Rodin, Bored Panda has gathered some of the most wackiest and mind-bending sculptures known to man. Buckle up, because things are about to get weird.
Lebanese Artist Uses Broken Glass And Rubble From Beirut Explosion To Create A Memorial
Realistic Sculpture Titled “The Traveler” In Orlando International Airport
A Bear Statue I Found In Denver, Colorado. Yes It's Looking Into The Building
Underwater Shark Statue At Lake Neuchâtel
You know what they say "nobody can hear you sh*t your pants underwater"
Driftwood Statues By Nagato Iwasaki
Statue In My Home Town Made Of 100,000 Knives Removed From The UK Streets
This Building Had A Realistic Statue Of A Police Officer
Officially The Creepiest Sand Sculpture At Revere Beach
Found This Random Statue
There's A Giant Statue Of An Eyeball Across The Street From The Restaurant I'm At
You know, I've played enough Terraria to not trust this thing
The Most Australian Statue Ever
This Statue Outside A Library
Came Across This Sculpture This Morning. I'm Wondering Whether To Call It "Banan-Uck" Or "Duc-Anana"
Super Creepy Statue Outside Indianapolis Public Library
So that's why Slenderman has pages scattered all around, he's just a very angry librarian
This Statue I Found While Visiting Italy
This Statue, With Realistic-Looking Eyes And Teeth, Nightmare Fuel
This Statue In Front Of The Window Of The Waiting Area At A Hospital In Norway
So Apparently, Stanford Has A Giant Statue Of A Greco-Roman Sandworm On Campus
Campbell's Soup Can With Pigeons In Québec City
I Was In Prague And Saw This Sculpture In The Mall
Did they get their inspiration from the nursery rhyme "Ride a c**k horse to Banbury Cross"
This Sculpture Of A Sunken Giant. Guatemala City
This Statue In My Town Is Always Turned Back To You
This Company Erects Statues Of Employees That Work At The Company For At Least 3 Years
This Weird-Looking Transformers Statue
A Statue Hanging In The Cellar Of An Abandoned Castle
A Sculpture In Sydney Called "Karma"
I Took This Pic Of A Hyper-Realistic Statue In NYC Today, It Was Freaking A Few People Out
The Water Is Fine, Come On In
The Ferryman at Victor's Way Indian Sculpture Park in Wicklow, Ireland. It's a garden of sculptures crafted in India and dedicated to Alan Turing.
These Poorly-Made Tiger Sculptures At Night
German City Of Karlsruhe Just Issued A Parking Ticket To Austrian Artist Erwin Wurm For One Of His Bent Car Sculptures
Adding To The Sculpture Trend. Vancouver, BC
This Is Supposed To Be A Statue Of The Virgin Mary From A Sculptor Named Maria Scanu
I Stumbled Upon This Awesome Sculpture In A Forest
Mermaid-Man Sculpture
Strange Statues, Norval Foundation, Cape Town
Giant Cheeto
The Homeless Jesus Sculpture, In The Grounds Of Christ Church Cathedral In Dublin
I would hope they also have seats nearby that the actual homeless population can use...
Thanks, I Hate Creepy Statues
Spiderman?
Panda Statue In China
Found This Statue In A Mall In Seoul. I Think We All Know This Feeling
Hulk smash, I don't think the toilet could stand up to expectations
I Raise You My University Sculpture In Front Of The Engineering Building, A Pile Of Canoes
On The Subject Of Sculptures, Here’s One In London
Uhhhmm. This Is An Interesting Statue
Proposed Statue In My City. No One Can Agree On What It's Supposed To Be Or Say
In My Hometown There's A Pet Shop Who Have This Sculpture At The Entrance. It's 20 Years Old And They Paint Every Year With Different 'Dog Breeds'
Last year the administration thought it was too ugly and asked to have it removed. The town fought back and the ugly dog is now back. I love it.
When I Went To Switzerland And Happened To Look Exactly Like This Random Wood Statue
Statue In Switzerland With A Codpiece So Prominent, It Almost Makes You Miss The Lion With The Shotgun
What Happened To The Tinker Bell?
I Found This Beautiful Creature At The Sculpture Park
My Unique Statue Contribution
This Light-Post Statue
This Statue Is So Bizarre. I Love It. Sometimes I Like To Think It Stands Up At Night When No One's Watching
Not Sure What's Happening Here
It's a dedication to Puerto Rican educator and child advocate Eugenio María de Hostos
Seoul Definitely Has Some Quirks, Making Explore Seoul That Much More Fun
Giant Floating Baby Sculpture Titled "Planet" Is 9 Meters Long
This Humanoid Penguin Statue At My Local Hospital
Well that's obviously painted in honour of Ken Dodd. Actually just noticed it's actually signed on the chest by Ken Dodd
Uh, Australia, What's With This Statue In The Middle Of Your Capital City?
