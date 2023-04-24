From giant eyeballs in the middle of a park to hyper-realistic pandas in mech suits or Ronald McDonald statues straight from our nightmares - the art world is full of really weird, and occasionally creepy, wonders. Wonders that can sometimes scare the bejeezus out of us or leave our jaws on the floor.

While these outlandish artifacts are scattered all over the world (some of them hidden 7 feet deep in the ocean!), thanks to the power of the internet, we can marvel at their peculiar weirdness right from our own homes. So if you're tired of the same old works of art by Michelangelo and Auguste Rodin, Bored Panda has gathered some of the most wackiest and mind-bending sculptures known to man. Buckle up, because things are about to get weird.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lebanese Artist Uses Broken Glass And Rubble From Beirut Explosion To Create A Memorial

Lebanese Artist Uses Broken Glass And Rubble From Beirut Explosion To Create A Memorial

ZeezoRockOut Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#2

Realistic Sculpture Titled “The Traveler” In Orlando International Airport

Realistic Sculpture Titled “The Traveler” In Orlando International Airport

eisenbergw Report

28points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

A Bear Statue I Found In Denver, Colorado. Yes It's Looking Into The Building

A Bear Statue I Found In Denver, Colorado. Yes It's Looking Into The Building

cocoa2512 Report

27points
POST
#4

Underwater Shark Statue At Lake Neuchâtel

Underwater Shark Statue At Lake Neuchâtel

1091drawde Report

26points
POST
UncleRussian
UncleRussian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know what they say "nobody can hear you sh*t your pants underwater"

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Driftwood Statues By Nagato Iwasaki

Driftwood Statues By Nagato Iwasaki

philstein1 Report

25points
POST
#6

Statue In My Home Town Made Of 100,000 Knives Removed From The UK Streets

Statue In My Home Town Made Of 100,000 Knives Removed From The UK Streets

Astelerin Report

25points
POST
Pineapple
Pineapple
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We need one with guns for the US

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

This Building Had A Realistic Statue Of A Police Officer

This Building Had A Realistic Statue Of A Police Officer

MLGCatMilker Report

24points
POST
Hendo
Hendo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Michael J Fox is that you???

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Officially The Creepiest Sand Sculpture At Revere Beach

Officially The Creepiest Sand Sculpture At Revere Beach

jaredmay76 Report

24points
POST
#9

Found This Random Statue

Found This Random Statue

Parkingjas Report

24points
POST
#10

There's A Giant Statue Of An Eyeball Across The Street From The Restaurant I'm At

There's A Giant Statue Of An Eyeball Across The Street From The Restaurant I'm At

ButZebrasCantSmell Report

24points
POST
UncleRussian
UncleRussian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know, I've played enough Terraria to not trust this thing

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

The Most Australian Statue Ever

The Most Australian Statue Ever

Snarfy_Shnarf Report

24points
POST
Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Person who placed the statue……You had one job…..

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

This Statue Outside A Library

This Statue Outside A Library

millamber Report

24points
POST
cugel.
cugel.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta say, I like this one.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#13

Came Across This Sculpture This Morning. I'm Wondering Whether To Call It "Banan-Uck" Or "Duc-Anana"

Came Across This Sculpture This Morning. I'm Wondering Whether To Call It "Banan-Uck" Or "Duc-Anana"

arjun_raf Report

24points
POST
#14

Super Creepy Statue Outside Indianapolis Public Library

Super Creepy Statue Outside Indianapolis Public Library

DukeMaximum Report

24points
POST
UncleRussian
UncleRussian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So that's why Slenderman has pages scattered all around, he's just a very angry librarian

1
1point
reply
#15

This Statue I Found While Visiting Italy

This Statue I Found While Visiting Italy

YafetM Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#16

This Statue, With Realistic-Looking Eyes And Teeth, Nightmare Fuel

This Statue, With Realistic-Looking Eyes And Teeth, Nightmare Fuel

rybooooooooo Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#17

This Statue In Front Of The Window Of The Waiting Area At A Hospital In Norway

This Statue In Front Of The Window Of The Waiting Area At A Hospital In Norway

Wooden-Regular2007 Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#18

So Apparently, Stanford Has A Giant Statue Of A Greco-Roman Sandworm On Campus

So Apparently, Stanford Has A Giant Statue Of A Greco-Roman Sandworm On Campus

Skywalker_1881 Report

23points
POST
#19

Campbell's Soup Can With Pigeons In Québec City

Campbell's Soup Can With Pigeons In Québec City

zhack_ Report

23points
POST
#20

I Was In Prague And Saw This Sculpture In The Mall

I Was In Prague And Saw This Sculpture In The Mall

jamalthecat Report

22points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did they get their inspiration from the nursery rhyme "Ride a c**k horse to Banbury Cross"

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

This Sculpture Of A Sunken Giant. Guatemala City

This Sculpture Of A Sunken Giant. Guatemala City

unquestionablysober Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#22

This Statue In My Town Is Always Turned Back To You

This Statue In My Town Is Always Turned Back To You

tacitmeniscus Report

21points
POST
Petra Schaap
Petra Schaap
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is....that a bull made of snow in the background 0_O

2
2points
reply
#23

This Company Erects Statues Of Employees That Work At The Company For At Least 3 Years

This Company Erects Statues Of Employees That Work At The Company For At Least 3 Years

dauntedbox376 Report

21points
POST
#24

This Weird-Looking Transformers Statue

This Weird-Looking Transformers Statue

Legatus_Loki Report

21points
POST
#25

A Statue Hanging In The Cellar Of An Abandoned Castle

A Statue Hanging In The Cellar Of An Abandoned Castle

neonroli47 Report

20points
POST
#26

A Sculpture In Sydney Called "Karma"

A Sculpture In Sydney Called "Karma"

bonaducci , SubcommanderShran Report

20points
POST
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in Sydney, never heard of this statue. I did some googling, it's in New Orleans.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

I Took This Pic Of A Hyper-Realistic Statue In NYC Today, It Was Freaking A Few People Out

I Took This Pic Of A Hyper-Realistic Statue In NYC Today, It Was Freaking A Few People Out

ramblerandgambler Report

20points
POST
#28

The Water Is Fine, Come On In

The Water Is Fine, Come On In

malleeman Report

20points
POST
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Ferryman at Victor's Way Indian Sculpture Park in Wicklow, Ireland. It's a garden of sculptures crafted in India and dedicated to Alan Turing.

0
0points
reply
#29

These Poorly-Made Tiger Sculptures At Night

These Poorly-Made Tiger Sculptures At Night

savage-dragon Report

20points
POST
#30

German City Of Karlsruhe Just Issued A Parking Ticket To Austrian Artist Erwin Wurm For One Of His Bent Car Sculptures

German City Of Karlsruhe Just Issued A Parking Ticket To Austrian Artist Erwin Wurm For One Of His Bent Car Sculptures

aeonChili Report

20points
POST
#31

Adding To The Sculpture Trend. Vancouver, BC

Adding To The Sculpture Trend. Vancouver, BC

aldulea Report

20points
POST
#32

This Is Supposed To Be A Statue Of The Virgin Mary From A Sculptor Named Maria Scanu

This Is Supposed To Be A Statue Of The Virgin Mary From A Sculptor Named Maria Scanu

bendubberley_ Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

I Stumbled Upon This Awesome Sculpture In A Forest

I Stumbled Upon This Awesome Sculpture In A Forest

paralemptor Report

20points
POST
Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you sure it wasn't left by an UFO??

1
1point
reply
#34

Mermaid-Man Sculpture

Mermaid-Man Sculpture

cameron.stalheim , cameron.stalheim Report

20points
POST
#35

Strange Statues, Norval Foundation, Cape Town

Strange Statues, Norval Foundation, Cape Town

Jack_Of_Blades_ Report

20points
POST
#36

Giant Cheeto

Giant Cheeto

citizenrelations.canada Report

20points
POST
#37

The Homeless Jesus Sculpture, In The Grounds Of Christ Church Cathedral In Dublin

The Homeless Jesus Sculpture, In The Grounds Of Christ Church Cathedral In Dublin

Pixote23 Report

20points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would hope they also have seats nearby that the actual homeless population can use...

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Thanks, I Hate Creepy Statues

Thanks, I Hate Creepy Statues

Wooden-Goat-3525 Report

20points
POST
#39

Spiderman?

Spiderman?

eindeutscherblick Report

20points
POST
#40

Panda Statue In China

Panda Statue In China

tr2k8 Report

19points
POST
#41

Found This Statue In A Mall In Seoul. I Think We All Know This Feeling

Found This Statue In A Mall In Seoul. I Think We All Know This Feeling

TheMistah Report

19points
POST
Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hulk smash, I don't think the toilet could stand up to expectations

0
0points
reply
#42

I Raise You My University Sculpture In Front Of The Engineering Building, A Pile Of Canoes

I Raise You My University Sculpture In Front Of The Engineering Building, A Pile Of Canoes

Fun_Performance_1578 Report

19points
POST
#43

On The Subject Of Sculptures, Here’s One In London

On The Subject Of Sculptures, Here’s One In London

honeybadger951 Report

19points
POST
#44

Uhhhmm. This Is An Interesting Statue

Uhhhmm. This Is An Interesting Statue

bobanab Report

19points
POST
#45

Proposed Statue In My City. No One Can Agree On What It's Supposed To Be Or Say

Proposed Statue In My City. No One Can Agree On What It's Supposed To Be Or Say

dedelec Report

19points
POST
#46

In My Hometown There's A Pet Shop Who Have This Sculpture At The Entrance. It's 20 Years Old And They Paint Every Year With Different 'Dog Breeds'

In My Hometown There's A Pet Shop Who Have This Sculpture At The Entrance. It's 20 Years Old And They Paint Every Year With Different 'Dog Breeds'

Last year the administration thought it was too ugly and asked to have it removed. The town fought back and the ugly dog is now back. I love it.

minisimy Report

19points
POST
#47

When I Went To Switzerland And Happened To Look Exactly Like This Random Wood Statue

When I Went To Switzerland And Happened To Look Exactly Like This Random Wood Statue

Blueskyblonde Report

19points
POST
#48

Statue In Switzerland With A Codpiece So Prominent, It Almost Makes You Miss The Lion With The Shotgun

Statue In Switzerland With A Codpiece So Prominent, It Almost Makes You Miss The Lion With The Shotgun

saugoof Report

19points
POST
#49

What Happened To The Tinker Bell?

What Happened To The Tinker Bell?

OutOfContextMID Report

19points
POST
#50

I Found This Beautiful Creature At The Sculpture Park

I Found This Beautiful Creature At The Sculpture Park

EckisReckis Report

19points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

My Unique Statue Contribution

My Unique Statue Contribution

DeviENT_Girl Report

19points
POST
#52

This Light-Post Statue

This Light-Post Statue

LessMochaJay Report

19points
POST
#53

This Statue Is So Bizarre. I Love It. Sometimes I Like To Think It Stands Up At Night When No One's Watching

This Statue Is So Bizarre. I Love It. Sometimes I Like To Think It Stands Up At Night When No One's Watching

_16bit_nightmare_ Report

19points
POST
#54

Not Sure What's Happening Here

Not Sure What's Happening Here

amandalikestheworld Report

19points
POST
Spacepirate
Spacepirate
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a dedication to Puerto Rican educator and child advocate Eugenio María de Hostos

0
0points
reply
#55

Seoul Definitely Has Some Quirks, Making Explore Seoul That Much More Fun

Seoul Definitely Has Some Quirks, Making Explore Seoul That Much More Fun

margalit_omri Report

19points
POST
#56

Giant Floating Baby Sculpture Titled "Planet" Is 9 Meters Long

Giant Floating Baby Sculpture Titled "Planet" Is 9 Meters Long

The-native-cdo Report

19points
POST
#57

This Humanoid Penguin Statue At My Local Hospital

This Humanoid Penguin Statue At My Local Hospital

connordileo Report

19points
POST
Fish Fingers
Fish Fingers
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that's obviously painted in honour of Ken Dodd. Actually just noticed it's actually signed on the chest by Ken Dodd

0
0points
reply
#58

Uh, Australia, What's With This Statue In The Middle Of Your Capital City?

Uh, Australia, What's With This Statue In The Middle Of Your Capital City?

Wikimedia Commons Report

19points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://www.woroni.com.au/words/a-lesson-in-canberra-art-history-the-f*****g-civic-sheep/

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

Vung Tau - Giant Lobster Sculpture

Vung Tau - Giant Lobster Sculpture

UXNomad Report

19points
POST
#60

This "Drowning Girl" Underwater Statue In Spain

This "Drowning Girl" Underwater Statue In Spain

Iapoties Report

18points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Parikkala Sculpture Park, Koitsanlahti, Finland

Parikkala Sculpture Park, Koitsanlahti, Finland

YellowOnline Report

18points
POST
#62

This Statue In The Front Lawn Of New Construction In My Neighborhood. I Want To Party With This Guy

This Statue In The Front Lawn Of New Construction In My Neighborhood. I Want To Party With This Guy

villanuevahacienda Report

18points
POST
#63

The Eyes Of This Sphinx Statue In Muzeon Park

The Eyes Of This Sphinx Statue In Muzeon Park

Bado_catto Report

18points
POST
#64

This Chain Sausage Sculpture

This Chain Sausage Sculpture

LFDT Report

18points
POST
#65

This Ronald McDonald Statue In Front Of The McDonald's

This Ronald McDonald Statue In Front Of The McDonald's