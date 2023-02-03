Murzz, the pseudonym for the talented Los Angeles based illustrator and graphic designer, Mary Park, has become a viral sensation for her art that perfectly captures the challenges of womanhood.

Her comics have been widely recognized for their spot-on representation of the daily struggles faced by women and have struck a chord with her followers. Additionally, her humorous comics that recount her long-term relationship has also earned her a large following of fans who can relate to the relatable episodes portrayed. With her witty, comical, and relatable content, Mary Park has become a voice of the modern woman and a must-follow for anyone looking for a good laugh.

If you'd love to see more Murzz comic's on Bored Panda then make sure to check out the previous 4 parts (here, here, here, and here)!

More info: Instagram | murrz-studio.com | webtoons.com

#1

#2

#3

Scarlett
Scarlett
Community Member
2 minutes ago

It’s fine, I have a crush on Sauron (First and Second Age Sauron, not the flaming eyeball XD)

0
0points
reply
#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

