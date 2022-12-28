My name is Roeselien Raimond and I am a self-employed photographer, editor and author. Specialized in fox photography, but with a love for (almost) anything that breathes.

I have been a graphic designer/web designer for years, which may sound fun and creative, but I actually spent all day inside, producing boring designs for mortgages and refrigerator manufacturers. After a few years, I was so fed up with this creative poverty and felt a strong urge to be outside, to find out what is really important in life. I realized I needed some freedom, some fresh air, and… to be able to play again.

At the time I was an amateur photographer and my photos were doing great, so I wondered if this could be my new path. But everyone told me it was just impossible to make money out of photography. I decided to ignore the well-meaning advice and to just follow my heart. Best choice ever and... still going strong!

Scroll down to see some of my photographs and learn more about my creative process!

