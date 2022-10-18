I Photographed A Village In Ukraine Where One Can Find Little Pieces Of Tranquility And Solace (38 Pics)
Hi, my name's Olha. I want to share my pics of a Ukrainian village where I like spending a lot of time.
Ukraine is my homeland.
Beautiful, inspiring, strong, indestructible country.
We've got the war going on. Every day people are being killed by Russians: in their sleep, in their houses, and when they go to work.
It's so complicated to describe these dreadful feelings inside.
But this village is my solace. A place where I can find little pieces of tranquility, the great beauty of nature, fresh air, and vast sky. It gives me strength, it gives me hope, and it gives me love.
Please, enjoy!
This is a lovely reminder that beauty will find a way through, regardless of what humans do to destroy it. It's wonderful that you've found a way to share the beauty of your home despite everything going around you. Your strength is impressive, and you have a great talent for photography. Thank you for sharing your work and the beauty of your country!
Thank you for your support!
❤️🇵🇱❤️🇺🇦❤️
