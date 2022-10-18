Hi, my name's Olha. I want to share my pics of a Ukrainian village where I like spending a lot of time.

Ukraine is my homeland.

Beautiful, inspiring, strong, indestructible country.

We've got the war going on. Every day people are being killed by Russians: in their sleep, in their houses, and when they go to work.

It's so complicated to describe these dreadful feelings inside.

But this village is my solace. A place where I can find little pieces of tranquility, the great beauty of nature, fresh air, and vast sky. It gives me strength, it gives me hope, and it gives me love.

Please, enjoy!

