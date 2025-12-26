ADVERTISEMENT

When you reach a certain level of income, making life easier becomes part of your routine. That can mean small conveniences, like a boiling-water tap that delivers instant hot water, or bigger ones, such as having people who save you time—cleaners, gardeners, and nannies.

The list goes on, and at a certain point, it can be hard to even imagine what that kind of lifestyle actually involves.

Luckily, we can get a closer look. One nanny who works for the ultra-wealthy recently took to Reddit to answer people’s burning questions about her job and what the world of the top 1% is really like. Read her candid responses below and upvote your favorites.

#1

Reddit conversation with nanny to the ultra-wealthy sharing funny and intimate moments behind closed doors in luxury homes.

CameraOk7286 Report

5points
POST

Taking care of children is often described as a full-time job. Anyone who’s ever been around kids knows why. It demands attention, patience, creativity, and the ability to switch between roles faster than most people switch tabs. So it makes sense that people with the means to share some of that workload turn to professionals who can step in and help.
    #2

    Reddit conversation where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy discusses challenges of raising well-rounded children behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    4points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that’s just bad parenting isn’t it , 🥺I’ve seen rich people walk past homeless people like they are the scourge of the earth , it’s disgusting truely x

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Alt text: Screenshot of a conversation where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy shares a personal Christmas gift story.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    4points
    POST
    And there’s no single way to do that. The childcare world has many paths, and while the goal is the same—helping raise kids—the roles vary. The three most familiar ones are nannies, babysitters, and au pairs, each with their own responsibilities and expectations. But people often mix them up or aren’t fully sure what sets each role apart, so let’s break them down and take a closer look.
    #4

    Screenshot of a Q&A where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy discusses time spent with children behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    4points
    POST
    #5

    Reddit conversation where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy answers personal questions about life behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    4points
    POST
    #6

    Online discussion with a nanny to the ultra-wealthy answering questions about the challenges of working behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    3points
    POST
    Nannies are often long-term caregivers who become closely involved with the family, Premier Nanny Source explains. Their work goes beyond keeping an eye on the children.

    Depending on what’s agreed between the parents and the nanny, they might cook meals, help with homework, or drive kids to school and activities. What makes the role stand out is the personalized, consistent approach they bring to childcare.

    “They’re responsible for the emotional, physical and intellectual growth of the child,” Helen Adeosun, veteran nanny and founder of CareAcademy, told Rasmussen University.
    #7

    Discussion between nanny and user about secrets and experiences working for ultra-wealthy families behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST
    #8

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing what makes a nanny to the ultra-wealthy valuable and respected in their career.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST
    #9

    Conversation snippet showing insights from a nanny to the ultra-wealthy about family dynamics and empathy behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST
    Rasmussen University also notes that experienced nannies pay close attention to a child’s development and will make adjustments based on the child’s needs. One day might involve inventing a game to help a toddler practice motor skills, another guiding a preschooler through early letters, and another noticing the subtle signs that a baby is ready to try solid foods.

    For many people, nannying isn’t a side gig, it’s a long-term profession. Those who want to excel often invest in training and education to broaden their skills. Parents may look for qualifications such as:

    1. CPR and first-aid certification
    2. Early childhood education or teaching experience
    3. Nutrition training
    4. Sign language
    5. Water-safety certification
    6. Professional nanny certification
    #10

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy reveals earnings and answers questions.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST
    #11

    Alt text: Excerpt from a Q&A where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy discusses travel habits and lifestyle details of wealthy families.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST
    #12

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy discusses kids’ behavior trends and emotional maturity.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST

    Babysitters, meanwhile, focus on temporary care. According to Premier Nanny Source, their main role is to keep children safe and looked after while the parents are away. They might play, read stories, or help with bedtime routines, but they’re usually brought in for shorter periods rather than ongoing day-to-day involvement.

    Their schedules tend to be flexible, which is why families often rely on them for evenings or last-minute needs. Even if a babysitter’s involvement is brief, families still rely on them for their ability to connect with kids and handle whatever comes up in that short stretch of time.
    #13

    Reddit discussion about cleanliness and habits of ultra-wealthy guests behind closed doors shared by a nanny.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST
    #14

    Reddit Q&A with a nanny to the ultra-wealthy discussing boundaries and experiences behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST
    #15

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy shares views on happiness and life behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST

    Au pairs are a whole other, and very interesting, path in childcare. The term comes from French and means “on equal terms,” reflecting the idea that the person becomes part of the household while helping care for the children. Au pairs are usually young adults between 18 and 26 who travel abroad to experience everyday life in another country while supporting a host family in return.
    #16

    Conversation screenshot showing a nanny to the ultra-wealthy answering questions about romantic life amid a demanding schedule.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST
    #17

    Screenshot of a Q&A discussing nanny experiences with screen time rules in ultra-wealthy households.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    Conversation screenshot showing a nanny discussing the importance of community for nannies to the ultra-wealthy.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST

    According to Au Pair in America, they live with the family and help with daily childcare, sometimes while taking college or enrichment courses. In the United States, an au pair can work up to 45 hours per week on a schedule set by the family. Because they share the same home, they’re often around when plans change at the last minute, such as a snow day or a canceled event.
    #19

    Reddit user answers questions about working as a nanny to the ultra-wealthy, sharing insights from life behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    Reddit conversation sharing tips from a nanny to the ultra-wealthy on working with high-profile families confidently.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #21

    Nanny to the ultra-wealthy shares heartfelt moments and insights about life behind closed doors with children and family.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST

    The arrangement is meant to offer something valuable to everyone involved. The au pair gets a chance to explore another culture from the inside, and the host family welcomes someone who brings new perspectives, foods, stories, and traditions. Children often pick up phrases or habits that come from the au pair’s home country, and those little influences can stay with them long after the year is over.

    #22

    Discussion about qualifications and experience needed for a nanny to the ultra-wealthy, focusing on education and longevity.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #23

    Screenshot of a nanny to the ultra-wealthy answering questions about healthy kid foods and life behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #24

    Reddit conversation with a nanny to the ultra-wealthy explaining household staff salaries and work behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST

    Put all this together, and it’s clear that childcare is as varied as the needs of the kids themselves. It asks a lot from the people who do it—not just keeping children entertained and cared for, but making sure they feel secure and are well looked after. So here’s to everyone in childcare who helps little (and not-so-little) ones stay supported and happy.
    #25

    Reddit thread where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy shares wild job experiences and life behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #26

    Nanny to the ultra-wealthy shares insights and answers burning questions about life behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #27

    Reddit discussion where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy shares views on wealth and family life behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #28

    Reddit conversation where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy shares insights on kids' education and enrichment activities.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    Nanny to the ultra-wealthy explains challenges of family life and adapting to demands behind closed doors in private households.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    Comment thread discussing how nannies find ultra-wealthy clients through agencies like Adventure Nannies and The Nanny League.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #31

    Reddit conversation showing a nanny to the ultra-wealthy sharing advice on gaining experience and securing references.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #32

    Reddit conversation about salary, net worth, and investments shared by a nanny to the ultra-wealthy explaining life behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #33

    Chat exchange where nanny to the ultra-wealthy discusses private flying experiences and behind-the-scenes insights.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #34

    Conversation between nanny to the ultra-wealthy and user about strict family rules and communication.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #35

    Alt text: Excerpt of a Q&A where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy explains leaving jobs as children grow or families move.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #36

    Conversation screenshot of a nanny to the ultra-wealthy answering questions about philanthropic efforts behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    ALT text: Excerpt from nanny to the ultra-wealthy answering questions about life behind closed doors in wealthy households.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #38

    Reddit Q&A with a nanny to the ultra-wealthy discussing childcare shifts and life behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #39

    Alt text: Excerpt from Q&A about nanny to the ultra-wealthy revealing fashion choices of families behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #40

    Screenshot of an online conversation about benefits shared by a nanny to the ultra-wealthy answering questions.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #41

    Screenshot of a Q&A discussing life and loneliness of a nanny to the ultra-wealthy behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #42

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy answers questions about life behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #43

    Reddit conversation featuring a nanny to the ultra-wealthy sharing insights about life behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #44

    Reddit user asking if ultra-wealthy parents focus on foreign languages, nanny replies they prioritize all skills including music and sports.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #45

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a nanny to the ultra-wealthy shares financial habits learned behind closed doors.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #46

    Commenter describing a nanny to the ultra-wealthy recounting a spooky, silent all-white dinner with a culty family.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST
    #47

    Text conversation about raising children, highlighting insights from a nanny to the ultra-wealthy on family life and upbringing.

    CameraOk7286 Report

    1point
    POST

