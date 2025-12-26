Nanny To The Ultra-Wealthy Answers People’s Burning Questions About Life Behind Closed Doors
When you reach a certain level of income, making life easier becomes part of your routine. That can mean small conveniences, like a boiling-water tap that delivers instant hot water, or bigger ones, such as having people who save you time—cleaners, gardeners, and nannies.
The list goes on, and at a certain point, it can be hard to even imagine what that kind of lifestyle actually involves.
Luckily, we can get a closer look. One nanny who works for the ultra-wealthy recently took to Reddit to answer people’s burning questions about her job and what the world of the top 1% is really like. Read her candid responses below and upvote your favorites.
Taking care of children is often described as a full-time job. Anyone who’s ever been around kids knows why. It demands attention, patience, creativity, and the ability to switch between roles faster than most people switch tabs. So it makes sense that people with the means to share some of that workload turn to professionals who can step in and help.
And there’s no single way to do that. The childcare world has many paths, and while the goal is the same—helping raise kids—the roles vary. The three most familiar ones are nannies, babysitters, and au pairs, each with their own responsibilities and expectations. But people often mix them up or aren’t fully sure what sets each role apart, so let’s break them down and take a closer look.
Nannies are often long-term caregivers who become closely involved with the family, Premier Nanny Source explains. Their work goes beyond keeping an eye on the children.
Depending on what’s agreed between the parents and the nanny, they might cook meals, help with homework, or drive kids to school and activities. What makes the role stand out is the personalized, consistent approach they bring to childcare.
“They’re responsible for the emotional, physical and intellectual growth of the child,” Helen Adeosun, veteran nanny and founder of CareAcademy, told Rasmussen University.
Rasmussen University also notes that experienced nannies pay close attention to a child’s development and will make adjustments based on the child’s needs. One day might involve inventing a game to help a toddler practice motor skills, another guiding a preschooler through early letters, and another noticing the subtle signs that a baby is ready to try solid foods.
For many people, nannying isn’t a side gig, it’s a long-term profession. Those who want to excel often invest in training and education to broaden their skills. Parents may look for qualifications such as:
- CPR and first-aid certification
- Early childhood education or teaching experience
- Nutrition training
- Sign language
- Water-safety certification
- Professional nanny certification
Babysitters, meanwhile, focus on temporary care. According to Premier Nanny Source, their main role is to keep children safe and looked after while the parents are away. They might play, read stories, or help with bedtime routines, but they’re usually brought in for shorter periods rather than ongoing day-to-day involvement.
Their schedules tend to be flexible, which is why families often rely on them for evenings or last-minute needs. Even if a babysitter’s involvement is brief, families still rely on them for their ability to connect with kids and handle whatever comes up in that short stretch of time.
Au pairs are a whole other, and very interesting, path in childcare. The term comes from French and means “on equal terms,” reflecting the idea that the person becomes part of the household while helping care for the children. Au pairs are usually young adults between 18 and 26 who travel abroad to experience everyday life in another country while supporting a host family in return.
According to Au Pair in America, they live with the family and help with daily childcare, sometimes while taking college or enrichment courses. In the United States, an au pair can work up to 45 hours per week on a schedule set by the family. Because they share the same home, they’re often around when plans change at the last minute, such as a snow day or a canceled event.
The arrangement is meant to offer something valuable to everyone involved. The au pair gets a chance to explore another culture from the inside, and the host family welcomes someone who brings new perspectives, foods, stories, and traditions. Children often pick up phrases or habits that come from the au pair’s home country, and those little influences can stay with them long after the year is over.
Put all this together, and it’s clear that childcare is as varied as the needs of the kids themselves. It asks a lot from the people who do it—not just keeping children entertained and cared for, but making sure they feel secure and are well looked after. So here’s to everyone in childcare who helps little (and not-so-little) ones stay supported and happy.