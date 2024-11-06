My New Weird Short Film "Hey, It's Just Jim" Premieres Nov 6th

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hey, It's Just Jim" is another dark comedy I came up with to entertain people who like weird short films to enhance their 420 vibe. Maybe you can even call it an unsettling short, or even a horror film with a major creepy vibe. I have no idea and who really cares anyway? It's a head trip.

I challenged myself to make something I find hilarious and yet unnerving and so I came up with this character Jim who wears a bag over his head, likes to hide and likes to watch you. I wanted to shoot something in the fall because I love the fall colors and that time of year offers amazing lighting.

This was shot in Prospect Park on my iPhone 15 and all the sounds (foley) were added to the post. So pull up your biggest bong and light up for a weird ride. And thank you for commenting, subscribing and liking. It really helps my channel a lot so I can continue to make short films I hope are fun to watch. You can watch this and other weird short films on my channel – Christopher Wells filmmaker.

More info: kpictures.com | youtube.com

“Hey, It’s Just Jim” official poster

Screenshot from the film, “Hey, It’s Just Jim.” He can be your best friend

Screenshot from the film, “Hey, It’s Just Jim.” He likes you

Screenshot from the film, “Hey, It’s Just Jim.” It’s not easy making friends