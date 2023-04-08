Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

My Favorite Spring Flowers And The Paintings I Created From Them (9 Pics)
11points
User submission
Art8 hours ago

My Favorite Spring Flowers And The Paintings I Created From Them (9 Pics)

Marie Stephens
Community member

My favorite spring flowers.

My Favorite Spring Flowers And The Paintings I Created From Them (9 Pics)

My Favorite Spring Flowers And The Paintings I Created From Them (9 Pics)

My Favorite Spring Flowers And The Paintings I Created From Them (9 Pics)

My Favorite Spring Flowers And The Paintings I Created From Them (9 Pics)

My Favorite Spring Flowers And The Paintings I Created From Them (9 Pics)

My Favorite Spring Flowers And The Paintings I Created From Them (9 Pics)

My Favorite Spring Flowers And The Paintings I Created From Them (9 Pics)

My Favorite Spring Flowers And The Paintings I Created From Them (9 Pics)

My Favorite Spring Flowers And The Paintings I Created From Them (9 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Marie Stephens
Marie Stephens
Author, Community member

Shop Art Inspired by Nature and the Good Nature of Others.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda