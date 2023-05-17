Not every gadget is made the same - some of them are incredibly cool yet pretty useless, while others are incredibly cool and useful gadgets. And that’s exactly how we like them! Now, where to find such must-have gadgets, hmm? Oh, right; as with everything, there’s a Reddit thread for that, too, where people shared their tried-and-tested must-have home gadgets that truly did change their lives! So, ready to check them out? 

We get it; you might still be a bit skeptical of these cool gadgets - are they really what you’re looking for? Or will reading this list be a waste of your time? So here’s a sneak peek. First off, people mentioned tons and tons of must-have kitchen gadgets, and we wholeheartedly agree with each of them! Take something simple, like a really good can opener, and think how much better your life would be with one. It’s such a little thing, but it does make a difference (bye-bye cuts and wounds from opening cans with a knife - nobody needed you in the first place). Then, the Redditors also mentioned some fairly cheap gadgets, like a pocket knife or a shoehorn, which seem pretty dull and not so useful. That is until you really, really need them! And lastly, people also mentioned the best gadgets meant for a very specific task - like for making yourself an absolute banger of a taco - they admitted had changed their lives tremendously. All in all, these must-have gadgets range from pretty basic stuff you might’ve completely forgotten about to some really high-tech things you’ve been dreaming about for a while now. 

So, ready to take a look at the must-have gadgets people on this AskReddit thread deemed as life-changing? If so, you know what to do here - scroll down below, check out the submissions, give the best ones your vote, and share this article with your friends!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet jerrythecactus wrote:
"I mean a fire extinguisher is a good investment for preventing house fires and stuff."

Another Reddit user added:
"It can't prevent, it can stop."

jerrythecactus Report

13points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well to be fair, if you use it to put off the frying pan fire, if CAN prevent your house from burning to the ground 🙃

0
0points
reply
#2

A user wrote:
"A back scratcher."

Another user responded:
"Where did you buy a wife for $50?"

reddit.com Report

12points
POST
#3

"Carbon monoxide detector."

simian_fold Report

11points
POST
#4

_Than0s wrote:
"As a person that lives in an apartment, a white noise machine has helped me take back my sleep."

PrinceVarlin added:
"I use it to fend off the creeping existential dread!"

_Than0s Report

11points
POST
Gizmo
Gizmo
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bought an air purifier. Serves a dual purpose as a cleanser of air and white noise machine.

0
0points
reply
#5

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet AnomalousAvocado wrote:
"A bidet attachment for your toilet. Got one on Amazon for $30 and I will never go without again."

slaughterj11 added:
"This is a huge life changer and it even pays for itself in toilet paper you save. I could never go without and am amazed these aren't more common in the states."

AnomalousAvocado Report

11points
POST
#6

"A portable jump pack, with battery cables for a vehicle."

reddit.com Report

11points
POST
#7

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "Bluetooth earbuds. I didn’t realize what I was missing until I got them."

eternalrefuge86 Report

10points
POST
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wear Bluetooth earbuds are all the time. Except they’re not earbuds. They’re my Cochlear Implants. They connect to Bluetooth, and since I always have them on, no one will ever know when I am listening to music…

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet A user wrote:
"Immersion blender. You don't need the $500 one, the $36 will do."

ThatSentenceSucks replied:
"But the $500 one has 'Nutri' in the name. That means it doesn't cut the nutritious bits into less nutritious bits right?"

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
#9

bootorangutan wrote:
"Dashcam."

MossBone added:
"I couldn’t agree more. I always watch dashcam videos on YouTube but never actually had anything happen to me until 2 months ago. Someone decided it was a good idea to run across the street at night and I struck him. All caught on dashcam."

bootorangutan Report

9points
POST
Nichole Harris
Nichole Harris
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone know of a decent one at a reasonable price?

0
0points
reply
#10

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "A reusable water bottle. Though I suppose it only becomes life changing if you actually fill it with water and use it."

-Miss_Information- Report

9points
POST
#11

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "A base-model Kindle and a free Overdrive account through your local library will give you access to more reading material than you could get through in a lifetime. So that's pretty neat."

Portarossa Report

9points
POST
Gizmo
Gizmo
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't even need a Kindle if you have a smart phone. There are lots of apps you can use to access library e-books and audiobooks.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

"A Chromecast. Anything you can watch on your phone, you can watch on your tv."

issiautng Report

9points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bought one when the catchup apps on my "smart" TV fell out of support and stopped working. I no longer have (or need) any kind of recording device attached to the TV.

1
1point
reply
#13

"I LOVE my mini Foreman grill that my grandma gave me.

It's so much easier to use and clean than a frying pan when I want to make a grilled sandwich, or a large, single cut of meat. It doesn't heat up the whole kitchen, and it's fast! It's also great for cooking a small portion of bacon."

LeaveWuTangAlone Report

9points
POST
#14

Byizo wrote:
"Rasberry Pi."

the_loneliest_noodle added:
"I have like 5 of these things. Network wide ad blocking, file server, pocket arcade, diagnostic tool for work (IT), and super neat linux alarm clock I've hooked up to a 4.5 in touch-screen next to the bed.

The amount of stuff you can do with a $30 machine is incredible. And hell, half the things above I could do with the $5 version."

Byizo Report

9points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have 3 of them. One does stallwart duty answering the phone and controlling my music system. The phone part blocks unwanted calls by using a fax modem to scan the caller id and answer any unwanted calls as a fax machine. The music controller integrates Alexa with my aging Squeezebox, which is not supported any more. Full voice search of my music library. :D

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

"A nice can opener vs a crummy one that won't grip the edge."

garycarroll Report

8points
POST
#16

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "Having a powerbank is a great tool when any electronic device is running low on battery. It's saved me dozens of times."

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
Gizmo
Gizmo
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have rechargeable handwarmers that can double as powerbanks. So I can warm my hands and charge my phone at the same time. Win-win.

0
0points
reply
#17

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "A 10-foot phone charger."

leclair63 Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

"A boot dryer. I’m telling you outdoors folks whether it’s for work for play it’s the best investment I’ve ever made."

lostcoastline44 Report

8points
POST
#19

"Rice cooker."

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
Tor Can Ontario
Tor Can Ontario
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

life and time saver for me. I use it for more than rice. Sweet potatoes , frozen peas etc etc. Toss them in. Hop in the shower and my lunch is ready to pack and take to work.

0
0points
reply
#20

misterman573 wrote:
"FLEX TAPE."

funkyjiveturkey added:
"I SAWED THIS BOAT IN HALF."

misterman573 Report

8points
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HAVE DEPRESSION? FLEX TAPE IT.

0
0points
reply
#21

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "A warm fuzzy blanket that makes you want to kick the air while under it you know the kind but as a big one for the bed."

Dinisfpaulino Report

8points
POST
Gizmo
Gizmo
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The extra large family blanket from Costco is amazing. 120" x 110".

0
0points
reply
#22

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "Switching from a 88 cent wall mart kitchen knife to a $9 Walmart kitchen knife has been life changing."

icebattler Report

8points
POST
Gizmo
Gizmo
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A good kitchen knife set is a must in any household. We've had our Calphalon set for 15 years.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Cydia_user_420 wrote:
"A glass screen protector. You guys are walking around with shattered $1000 iPhones i don’t understand why you cant afford a $50 screen protector."

JesterBarelyKnowHer responded:
"$50? I usually get them for about $5 each off Amazon. Best story was when I ran over my phone with the lawnmower. Glass screen protector broke, but phone was fine."

Cydia_user_420 Report

8points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why not just buy a tough phone that can't break in the first place? Loads of them have been available for years now.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

"If your car doesn't have USB connections, an in-car cigarette-lighter-to-USB converter is great. Couple that with a tape-deck-to-aux converter, and it's audiobooks for days."

Portarossa Report

8points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My satnav actually came with one.

1
1point
reply
#25

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "A Bluetooth shower speaker. My phone isn't waterproof and the steam builds up in my bathroom so I bought a cheap speaker for about £10. Makes showering fell like much less of a chore and it will play music from my phone all the way from the next room."

PotatoChris1 Report

8points
POST
#26

"A cup. Holds liquids so they are easier to drink. Way easier to use than hands."

Mewing_Raven Report

8points
POST
#27

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "HDMI to Garden hose cable. Must have."

SpunTheOne Report

8points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not as useful as my Ethernet over copper water pipe adapter.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "A silicone spatula. It's one of my most used cooking utensils."

Circle_in_a_Spiral Report

8points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes to this. I always hate to throw away the last bits of a cheese sauce (for example) and this can help you get an extra couple of spoons out of the pan.

0
0points
reply
#29

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "A headlamp.

Seriously, if you need a flashlight chances are you want to see what you are doing - with your hands. Normal flashlights have their purpose but more often than not you'll hold that thing with your teeth because you can't change that lightbulb you barely reach with only one hand or whatever it is you are doing."

Nuranon Report

8points
POST
#30

"Under the door draft guard. Had no idea how drafty it was until I tried it out. It works year-round, so I'm not throwing away $ pumping up the heat and AC that just goes right out the front door."

cousin_geri Report

7points
POST
#31

"You can get a water bottle with a straw that filter out almost all impurities, including bacteria, for about $30. We used these while camping in Africa. You can literally get water out of a random creek.

These can literally save lives."

solojones1138 Report

7points
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have one! So weird but it works!

0
0points
reply
#32

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "Dimmable light bulbs. No one realizes that bright lights at night aren't healthy and interfere with sleep. Darker lights at night are just so much of a quality of life improvement, explicitly to not have harsh lights when I'm tired, and implicitly for a healthier sleep pattern. Some are expensive like the Philips Hue set, but I got a kit from Sengled for $30."

Snikerdoodlz Report

7points
POST
#33

Storiea wrote:
"The little handles you stick into the ends of corn so you don't get your hands all slippery. Truly the pinnacle of human innovation."

9989989 added:
"Bonus if they are shaped like farm animals."

Storiea Report

7points
POST
Gizmo
Gizmo
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine are shaped like little corn cobs.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

"Recently found light bulbs at hd that not only have blue tooth controlled dim and color...

They have built in speakers

Whole house rocks now!"

Bassmeant Report

7points
POST
#35

"An air fryer, reheat French fries and and keep them crispy it's amazing."

CarelessGanache Report

7points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's just a slightly smaller version of your normal fan-assisted oven. Acquired one a year or so back, tried it out a few times, but it's not a patch on a proper fryer for chips (french fries, for the USians), they come out just like Oven Chips.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

"A plastic drain snake. They're about $5 and clear a drain more effectively than any chemical drain cleaner."

cluelessafterall Report

7points
POST
#37

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "I bought a $25 bluetooth speaker and honestly it's been so handy. Already have a nice stereo in my room but this way I can listen to music in my kitchen while I am cooking."

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#38

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet GarlicsPepper wrote:
"Food scale. Takes like five seconds to measure something to the gram. Really useful, whether you're on a diet or just trying to get a bowl of oatmeal just how you like it."

MrFizzles replied:
"I've been on a diet since April and struggling to lose the last 10 pounds until I reach my goal weight. I bought a food scale about a week ago and I couldn't believe how off my guess were for some of the food I was making."

GarlicsPepper Report

7points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An essential kitchen basic. How anyone could not have one is beyond me.

0
0points
reply
#39

"Those neat apple corer thingys that cut the apple into slices at the same time."

penny_can Report

7points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They nearly always leave little bits of the seed casing in, which I hate.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#40

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "Electric Kettle - 1750 watts of water heating power (US) and 3000watts (UK).

Aside from the refrigerator, it is the most used appliance in the kitchen.

best $26 I've ever spent."

wastingtoomuchthyme Report

7points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think I know anybody who doesn't have an electric kettle (in the UK).

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

vinsomm wrote:
"Phone charger hidden camera. Best purchase I’ve made in the last year. I get to watch my landlords maintenance guy snoop around my house and I get to watch my two dogs silly antics when they think no one is watching."

deskpalm responded:
"Oh, the dogs know. They just make it seem like they don't know."

vinsomm Report

7points
POST
Tor Can Ontario
Tor Can Ontario
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where do I buy one of these in Canada

1
1point
reply
#42

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet User No 1 wrote:
"A cheap gadget? I'll give you 2.

1.Ice Scraper
2.Spray bottle.

Fill the spray bottle with isopropyl alcohol 50% and water 50%. Apply liberally to ice cover windshields."

Titansjester responded:
"As long as you don't fill it with water and it isn't super cold out, spraying some windshield washing fluid on your windshield goes a long way to quickly remove frost."

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#43

"A telescoping pen that goes on your keychain. They forget to give you a pencil at the Sushi place? No problem. Need to sign your kids permission slip at the school. Got it. Need to write a check on the fly.

Tru Utility Telescoping Pen... fantastic buy."

Kether_Nefesh Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "Literally rubber bands. Got a soda bottle that's apparently tougher than the others? Wrap a rubber band around it and then twist it. Got a jar that's apparently tougher than the others? Wrap that rubber band around and do a twist. It's made my life easier and has reduced the amount of times my hands were rubbed raw and stung afterwards."

Luminara36 Report

6points
POST
#45

"Digital luggage scale... I've packed more 49.9 lb checked bags and each time the airline folks give me that pro-style nod."

evilgilligan Report

6points
POST
#46

toppup wrote:
"ODB2 Scanner."

codered434 added:
"Yep. Now your car will tell you what's wrong with it before taking it to your mechanic. Also good to help make sure a new (or existing) mechanic isn't fraudulent."

toppup Report

6points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fault codes only tell you so much, and not necessarily what is wrong. I have one that is specific to my car and allows you to do things like reset airbag lights. That alone probably saved me the cost of the kit when I did some work on the seats and the airbag light came on.

1
1point
reply
#47

"Automatic soap dispenser in my kitchen. I deal with a lot of raw meat and this just helps give me so much peace of mind."

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#48

"A sink plunger. I never had one before, but I recently started using one and it really works great to clear clogs.

Just... don't mix it up with the toilet plunger. Or use your sink plunger in the toilet."

psmylie Report

6points
POST
#49

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet digikun wrote:
"Anyone who buys pre ground coffee, buy a $10 coffee grinder and start buying whole bean. It makes a world of difference in flavor. If you're going to drink something every day, might as well make it good, right?"

Another user added:
"In addition to that, a French press. The difference in taste is astounding."

digikun Report

6points
POST
#50

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "One of those adapters that let you connect harddrives to USB. get one that does pata and sata.

If your computer dies, you can recover your harddrive, if a friends goes, you can save thier music and documents.

If the harddrive is the part that breaks, most of the time you can freeze it (IN A ZIPLOCK!) overnight, and in the morning, you'll usually have another 2 or 3 hours to transfer files to another PC.

These tips will make you a superhero when it counts. nab one of those adapters, 10, maybe 15 bucks."

VAShumpmaker Report

6points
POST
#51

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet They make camera drones now that fit in your pocket for around 50.

I got one for the hell of it and its a lot more useful than you'd think.

I scared off a woodpecker that was harassing my sister by knocking on her wall at 5 in the morning.

I checked my parent's gutters and roof for them, when they only off hand mentioned they needed to check it in passing."

BlatantConservative Report

6points
POST
#52

jward wrote:
"The biggest must have that nobody has if you live somewhere with snow and ice is a package of cat litter tossed in the back of your vehicle. Instant traction if you ever get stuck."

41i5h4 responded:
"I just use my floor mats. It has worked for me every time I've ever needed it."

jward Report

6points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or just take the safer approach and make sure you have proper winter tyres. Living in the Swiss Alps these are absolutely essential, Swap them over in April and November, or use some of the later generation of all-season tyres that are very nearly as good as full winters.

0
0points
reply
#53

"A milk frother. It's like going to Starbucks in your underwear."

Mashedtaders Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet prime-meridian wrote:
"A cigarette lighter, even if you don't smoke. Handy for candles, or burning off stray threads from clothing."

Sentient6ix added:
"Plus, I tend to light my friends' cigs for them just to be that dude every once in a while."

prime-meridian Report

5points
POST
#55

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "A non-fogging shower mirror."

MikeyyLikeyy69 Report

5points
POST
#56

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet MountainThorn42 wrote:
"A Shoehorn."

leclair63 added:
"Specifically a long one so you don't have to bend over as much!"

MountainThorn42 Report

5points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Old People Problems...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

"With great power comes great responsibility, but what you're looking for is a TV-B-Gone.

It fits on your keychain, and with one press of a button, it cycles through every major TV brand's "off button" and turns off every TV in your vicinity.

If you buy this thing, don't be a prick about it. If there are 300 people in a sports bar watching a game, that stuff is NOT funny.

Please find your moral compass and use it responsibly. Maybe a waiting room at the dentist has had Fox News on for an hour and you're sick of it. Maybe your lazy teacher is showing you a documentary instead of teaching. Maybe you want to punk your roommate into thinking the TV is broken.

That's all fine. And this thing works. Just please don't turn a sports bar into pure anarchy."

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
Tor Can Ontario
Tor Can Ontario
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is f*****g stupid. I can see some poor 85 year old freaking out because they think their TV is broken and has no idea what to do. People can be such a******s for no reason

2
2points
reply
#58

_MrSolo_ wrote:
"Lock picking set for sure, you'll enjoy it so much."

NickMarcil added:
"I really love picking doors for 60 min while swearing, you are right. It's so random, some take me 5 seconds, some are impossible, they all are 5-6 pin normal door lock. On the other hand, all 3-4 or lower pin lock take 5min max."

_MrSolo_ Report

5points
POST
#59

"Buy a good magnet and go magnet fishing."

not_exactly_myself Report

5points
POST
#60

63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet "Plastic ducks for the bath."

Giboon Report

5points
POST
#61

garycarroll wrote:
"Nite-lite for the bathroom, so you don't either blind yourself in the middle of the night or crash about."

wondersparrow replied:
"We changed the switches in our bathrooms to dimmable occupancy sensors. Walk in in the middle of the night, light turns on to its lowest setting. Want more light, tap the switch. Turns off on its own too, which is great.

Bedrooms got the same treatment with vacancy sensors. They won't turn on without tapping the switch, but they will turn themselves off."

Another user added:
"After 10pm if I open my bedroom door my hall light turn on to 5% and bathroom light 10%, close my door and they shut back off."

garycarroll Report

4points
POST
#62

"An AA battery charger. You never have to go mouse free again."

ladyeditor Report

4points
POST
#63

"Get a USB footpedal. Even with shipping, you could get it below $50.

I got a 3 foot-pedal, I use it for programming, gaming and just web browsing. It opens a whole new world of laziness.

Think of a foot pedal as alternative way to press keyboard shortcuts. I binded mine personally to Previous Tab (Ctrl+Shift+Tab), Close Tab (Ctrl+W), and Next Tab (Ctrl+Tab). Though I have sometimes rebinded them if I'm gaming to Crouching, Running, Push-To-Talk, Display Scores in games, and anything else. It's like a keyboard for your feet basically."

IceCubez Report

4points
POST
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://github.com/alevchuk/vim-clutch

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!