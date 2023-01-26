My name is Jessa Spencer and I am a textile artist. I create tonal impressionism embroideries using a needle, thread, wool and whatever else I can find.

Within each piece, I strive to conjure light among the dark. Beginning with the medium in 2017, I was drawn to the juxtaposition between a slow stitch and a fast-painted impressionist style. My work continues to inspire embroidery artists around the world.

More info: Instagram | jessaspencer.com | Facebook | tiktok.com