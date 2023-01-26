I Create Tonal Impressionism Embroideries Using A Needle, Thread, Wool And Whatever Else I Can Find (14 Pics)
My name is Jessa Spencer and I am a textile artist. I create tonal impressionism embroideries using a needle, thread, wool and whatever else I can find.
Within each piece, I strive to conjure light among the dark. Beginning with the medium in 2017, I was drawn to the juxtaposition between a slow stitch and a fast-painted impressionist style. My work continues to inspire embroidery artists around the world.
More info: Instagram | jessaspencer.com | Facebook | tiktok.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Gorgeous! I can just imagine how time consuming these are...
I just finished my first embroidery project ever and I can't imagine ever being able to make something this amazing!! You're so talented. Thanks for sharing!
Every time I see such amazing, soul-moving embroidery, I want to start learning embroidery! Then I remember I am a lazy, talentless hack XD So, I am content to simply bask in the beauty of these works!
Gorgeous! I can just imagine how time consuming these are...
I just finished my first embroidery project ever and I can't imagine ever being able to make something this amazing!! You're so talented. Thanks for sharing!
Every time I see such amazing, soul-moving embroidery, I want to start learning embroidery! Then I remember I am a lazy, talentless hack XD So, I am content to simply bask in the beauty of these works!