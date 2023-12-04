ADVERTISEMENT

Revue Cinema is Toronto's oldest actively running movie theatre. It's member-run by a community of movie lovers who support the upkeep of the cinema and enjoy amazing film programming by passionate programmers who introduce their screenings before the show. It's everything good about the movies!

I'm a graphic designer who primarily works in the entertainment sector. The creative direction and design of movie posters are what I typically work on. It's a task that involves combining a director's vision with what sells, what an audience will respond to, and what a distribution company will approve. It sits on the border of art and design, inspired work, but shaped by a lengthy list of requirements.

I was beginning to branch out and explore and define my art style when Revue contacted me in March of this year. What was to be a poster for a 4/20 screening of The Big Lebowski turned into creating 28 posters in 9 months! It sounds like a lot, but I was given complete creative freedom and no revision notes. As long as I included the screening info and Revue logo, I was good to go. It was an opportunity at the perfect time for me to experiment and define my style, knowing that there would be no creative limits, and the films were the perfect prompt to let my mind run free.

