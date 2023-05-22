85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression
A movie poster is more than just an announcement of an upcoming film. It has to awaken your interest, hook you in, and make you curious enough to go and see the movie. To put it simply, posters have the task of selling the film to you in just one image. But with time, they have grown beyond this goal as well.
Some of the best movie posters have inspired a whole aesthetic of decorating your home or place of business, especially coffee shops and bakeries. It’s always fun to enter someone’s house or a new cafe and try to count how many of the displayed movies you have seen. You can also tell a lot about the owner’s taste in cinema based on the posters they display. Vintage movie posters have even become valuable collectibles, with cinephiles all over the world trying to get rare posters into their possession.
But while great movie posters are a form of art of their own, things happen, and bad movie posters also come to exist. Why do they happen? Reasons may vary from somebody just being a bad designer to not really knowing what the movie is about. Why such movie posters get approved is a whole different story, but at least they provide us with a reason to laugh, especially if you have actually seen the movie.
In this article you will find quite a few examples of bad poster design. Which one looks the ugliest to you? Don’t forget to vote for it. Share this article with your friends, and show us in the comments other strange, unappealing, or downright bad movie posters you have seen.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Penthouse
Prince-of-Ravens replied:
"Pretty sure every single thing in that poster comes from a stock photo site."
Good Luck Chuck
"Everything about this poster is wrong."
My Ghost Dog
"I work in health care and some of the movies that we get are these christian movie house films to show to elderly or kids and you're just like "Dude this movie looks like it'll make them feel worse." So we always end up buying the latest movies and keeping them in rotation for people to watch."
Cujo
"The Ghanaian poster for Cujo is possibly amazing instead."
Hit By Lightning
DQ11 replied:
"Still though it is almost worth mentioning twice.
3 very obvious separate pictures attempted to be pieced together + fake gun arm... just odd. Somebody got paid money for this... and then probably got another job after, and got paid for that too."
Top Dog
Flint_Vorselon replied:
"Please tell me the dog was the brains of the operation."
Spanish Poster For Chef Movie
User No 1 replied:
"Jesus. I couldn't even recall Robert Downey Jr. being in Chef. Was he in it for like a single scene or something?"
Finding Normal
"I don't even remember where I saw this, but it took me no time at all to realize it's the worst one I've ever seen."
Cook Off
X-Men: First Class
SUBLIMINAL__MESSAGES replied:
"It should've just been the silhouettes, the faces are such a horrendous idea they should've never made it past the planning phase."
The Other Woman
Love Never Dies
becauseican95 replied:
"The poster's bad. The title's worse."
Grown UPS 2
FireTigerThrowdown replied:
"Wonderful posters. Hurr durr, grown men sure are infantile manchildren while women are joyless mother figures."
Star Wars
"Russian poster for Star Wars is crazy. Darth Vader is a cat."
Going Overboard
whendoesOpTicplay replied:
"Is it supposed to look like he's in the Sims?"
Chairman Of The Board
Shaggy The Dog
"They put his eyes on a dog and it's just creepy."
Avengers: Age Of Ultron
User No 1 said:
"It's pretty much a running joke by now that Marvel team up movies have bad posters. Nothing to qualify as the worst by any measure, but just completely uninspired photoshop hack jobs. The solo movies tend to have decent ones, but the Avengers movies and Civil War had some bad ones."
A_Dog_Chasing_Cars replied:
"I'm especially amused by this Age of Ultron one.
'Boss, who do we put on the poster?'
'Everyone!'"
Spider-Man 3
"Looks like it was made by a guy just learning Photoshop."
The Bling Ring
"Font and letter spacing is shocking."
The Accidental Husband
isorx0932 replied:
"Please tell me this isn't real. Was this done in Microsoft paint?"
Left Behind
criminalsunrise replied:
"That looks like Nicholas Cage's face on John Travolta's body... hold on, that'd make a great film!"
Weird as the movie itself... not as strange as the kirk Cameron trilogy though
Kangaroo Jack
Zookeeper
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Carpool
The Fall
Russell Madness
masterobiwan replied:
"Oh gosh. I saw a trailer for that the other day."
Mamas's Boy
Redditor said:
"I can't believe that I saw the movie, it makes me despise Jon Heder."
Cyclops_ replied:
"I like Jon Heder. I feel like I must see this. I believe it'll be terrible, and not in the cool way. I feel like I vaguely remember it coming out, but then again I can't even imagine one shot."
Breakin' All The Rules
Zyzzyx Road
jer706 replied:
"This movie grossed a total of literally $30 in the box office on a $1.2 million budget."
On a Sunday night in September, I remember not being able to sleep at all when I suddenly started having hallucinations and my dreams bled into real life and I saw all the characters in this movie in that hallucination. It was a very weird experience and it took me 3 weeks to recover from the sleeplessness and get over the hallucination
The Trust
sunshinecid replied:
"Why are Elijah Wood's hands SO big?"
A Good Day To Die Hard
pitaenigma replied:
"I will not have that movie spoken ill of. It is the world's greatest nap movie. I have never sat through it without falling asleep ten minutes in, and waking up to a helicopter exploding is glorious. I fell asleep to it in movie theaters, I fell asleep to it when I pirated it, and I fell asleep to it when it was on TV. I never fall asleep to movies, but that film is fucking Nyquil to me. So don't talk ill about it. I'm an insomniac and this is the only cure."
Stolen
jumpbreak5 replied:
"Still blows my mind that this movie actually happened. It really does look like it was based on a photoshopped movie poster made by a redditor."
Fifth Element
"Was talking to my brother and he threw this bomb at me, Fifth Element Movie Poster."
Exodus: Gods And Kings
whendoesOpTicplay replied:
"I feel like it was a poor attempt at hiding that the "Egyptians" were being played by two white dudes."
The Wonder Boys
"This poster is totally laughable."
Meet The Deedles
Magic In The Moonlight
Jack Reacher
Heavy Petting
PedosoKJ replied:
"How hard would it have been to get the dog to lick her face?"
Neverwas
Contraband
"Mark Wahlberg looks like he is scratching his back and doing a terrible job of hiding the money strapped to his waist."
Killers
Juliet, Naked
I've never seen this movie but it's got Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne and Chris O'dowd so I'm definitely gonna watch it. Lol
The Heat
All About Steve
One Missed Call
Heartbreakers
Brother Nature
Date Movie
Corky Romano
Takers
rocker2014 said:
"Worst photoshopped poster ever."
Blinkskij replied:
"I love Idris Elba, but I'm fairly sure he's not an actual light source."
VictorBlimpmuscle also replied:
"Paul Walker's head looks like it's photoshopped onto a black man's neck."
Grudge Match
"There's one for a film called something like Grudge Match, with an incredibly poorly photoshopped De Niro and Stallone on it. That one is a big contender for me."
I Am Wrath
dugpdcv said:
"Damn, the guy looks like Liam Hemsworth on the poster."
Afrasher replied:
"Looks like they photoshopped the top half of John Travolta's face onto the body of Arnie's Terminator."
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
Hoogs replied:
"Nic looks about 80 years old in that photo."
Sniper: Special Ops
The Whole Ten Yards
Bangkok Dangerous
"Whats his arm doing, looks like he's doing a bad magic trick & also FLAMES & stuff."
Bad Teacher
Daddy Day Care
PineappleSlices replied:
"Watch how many children I can fit up my a**."