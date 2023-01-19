PixelFaker is back on Bored Panda with even more funny and original movie mash-ups! He is a Hungarian artist who makes film parodies by taking characters from different motion pictures and placing them in new and unexpected scenarios. In this way, the artist creates a fresh and entertaining take on familiar films.

PixelFaker's mash-ups often highlight the similarities and differences between the films and characters he works with, and bring a new perspective to the original stories. His unique approach to film parody not only provides entertainment but also encourages audiences to think about the movies in new ways.

