PixelFaker is back on Bored Panda with even more funny and original movie mash-ups! He is a Hungarian artist who makes film parodies by taking characters from different motion pictures and placing them in new and unexpected scenarios. In this way, the artist creates a fresh and entertaining take on familiar films. 

PixelFaker's mash-ups often highlight the similarities and differences between the films and characters he works with, and bring a new perspective to the original stories. His unique approach to film parody not only provides entertainment but also encourages audiences to think about the movies in new ways.

For more amusing images, check out our previous articles featuring PixelFaker's earlier creations by clicking here, here and here

More info: Instagram | pixelfaker.com | Facebook | youtube.com | twitter.com

#1

Harry Potter vs. Mr. Bean

pixelfaker Report

9points
POST
#2

Pulp Fiction vs. Wednesday

pixelfaker Report

8points
POST
#3

The Wizard Of Oz vs. Joker

pixelfaker Report

8points
POST
#4

Shrek vs. Jurrasic Park

pixelfaker Report

7points
POST
#5

Toy Story vs. Mr. Bean

pixelfaker Report

6points
POST
#6

The Ring vs. Ted

pixelfaker Report

5points
POST
#7

Home Alone vs. Wednesday

pixelfaker Report

5points
POST
#8

Minions vs. Michael Myers

pixelfaker Report

4points
POST
#9

Finding Nemo vs. Freddy Krueger

pixelfaker Report

4points
POST
#10

The Exorcist vs. Dirty Dancing

pixelfaker Report

3points
POST
#11

Doctor Strange vs. Szeged

pixelfaker Report

3points
POST
#12

Bill And Ted vs. Back To The Future

pixelfaker Report

3points
POST
#13

Lunch Atop A Skyscraper vs. Spider-Man

pixelfaker Report

3points
POST
#14

Mr. Bean vs. Hannibal

pixelfaker Report

3points
POST
#15

King Kong vs. Gingerbread Man

pixelfaker Report

3points
POST
#16

John Wick vs. Max

pixelfaker Report

3points
POST
#17

The Shining vs. Ice Age

pixelfaker Report

2points
POST
#18

Groot vs. Mona Lisa

pixelfaker Report

2points
POST
#19

Free Willy vs. Finding Dory

pixelfaker Report

2points
POST
#20

Hotel Transylvania vs. Blade

pixelfaker Report

2points
POST
#21

Godzilla vs. Avatar

pixelfaker Report

1point
POST
#22

Demolition Man vs. Ratatouille

pixelfaker Report

1point
POST
#23

Alfred Hitchcock vs. Rio

pixelfaker Report

0points
POST
#24

Ariel vs. Piranha

pixelfaker Report

0points
POST
#25

Iron Man vs. The Wizard Of Oz

pixelfaker Report

0points
POST
#26

Indiana Jones vs. Minions

pixelfaker Report

0points
POST
#27

Üvegtigris vs. Jay And Silent Bob

pixelfaker Report

0points
POST
#28

Glass vs. Forrest Gump

pixelfaker Report

0points
POST
