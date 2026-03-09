ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles–based artist Amanda Oleander is already familiar to many Bored Panda readers for her playful and deeply relatable lifestyle illustrations . Through simple lines and expressive gestures, her drawings capture the quiet emotional moments that often go unnoticed — from tenderness between partners to the vulnerability of everyday life.

While Oleander has long explored themes of love, relationships, and emotional honesty, a new chapter in her life has naturally found its way into her work. Becoming a mother opened a different emotional landscape for the artist, one filled with both wonder and chaos. In her recent illustrations, she turns her attention to motherhood , portraying its intimate, messy, and deeply human moments with the same warmth and honesty that made her work resonate with millions.

More info: Instagram | amandaoleander.com