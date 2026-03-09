This Illustrator Shares Tender And Chaotic Moments Of Motherhood (47 Pics)Interview With Artist
Los Angeles–based artist Amanda Oleander is already familiar to many Bored Panda readers for her playful and deeply relatable lifestyle illustrations. Through simple lines and expressive gestures, her drawings capture the quiet emotional moments that often go unnoticed — from tenderness between partners to the vulnerability of everyday life.
While Oleander has long explored themes of love, relationships, and emotional honesty, a new chapter in her life has naturally found its way into her work. Becoming a mother opened a different emotional landscape for the artist, one filled with both wonder and chaos. In her recent illustrations, she turns her attention to motherhood, portraying its intimate, messy, and deeply human moments with the same warmth and honesty that made her work resonate with millions.
More info: Instagram | amandaoleander.com
In an interview with Bored Panda, Oleander shared that becoming a mom naturally shifted the stories she feels most drawn to tell, as her perspective evolved alongside this new role in her life.
“Before, my work often focused on romantic or self-reflective love, but motherhood introduced me to a new spectrum of vulnerability, joy, and frustrations, the little victories, the quiet moments of connection, and the raw, unfiltered reality of caring for another human. My stories now often explore this nuanced balance between tenderness and chaos.”
Motherhood is often portrayed online through carefully curated, picture-perfect moments. However, Oleander’s illustrations embrace both the beauty and the chaos of parenting. The artist explained that showing the more honest side of motherhood is important to her, especially in a world where there is immense pressure to present only the “perfect” version of it, while in reality, it is a mix of joy, exhaustion, worry, and wonder.
“I aim for my illustrations to reflect that complexity, the messy, chaotic, yet deeply meaningful moments. It's wonderful to connect with other parents that can see themselves in my work and feel less alone.”
Oleander revealed that one of the most surprising things about motherhood was how much it changed her relationship with time and perspective. Small moments—such as sharing a laugh over a spilled drink or watching her son discover something new—suddenly felt monumental.
“These instances of heightened awareness, where ordinary experiences feel extraordinary, often become central in my art, as I try to capture both the intimacy and the fleeting nature of these moments.”
Ultimately, Oleander’s illustrations remind us that motherhood isn’t just about the big milestones, but about the countless small moments that shape the journey. By capturing both the tenderness and the chaos of everyday life, the artist offers an honest glimpse into the emotional depth of parenting—one that many people can recognize, relate to, and feel comforted by.