"After graduating with a BFA degree in 2013, I decided to take a 'quick' vacation to Los Angeles. While there, I interviewed for a graphic design internship position on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. It was a long shot, but I figured it would be a fun experience. To my surprise, I was offered the internship during the interview process. Without a second thought, I decided to use my life savings to pursue this new venture, and I took the leap and interned for three months.

Unfortunately, I did not get offered a job after the internship ended. So, I ended up working three jobs to make ends meet since I had used up every last penny of my savings. Every night after work, I would send out my resume and apply for art jobs. Living in Los Angeles became very difficult even with three jobs, so I decided to go back to my parents' house to regroup and try again in another big city. I wasn't back for more than a couple of days when I received an offer from E! Entertainment to illustrate their online articles in Los Angeles. It was a dream come true, and I couldn't believe that I was getting paid to do what I loved. I was on cloud nine. I flew back and worked for E! Entertainment for about a year until I was let go when art funds were cut in 2015.

This change inspired me to take the leap and pursue my art from home. It wasn't easy, but with the help of my online website and a supportive group of online friends, I was able to turn my passion into a full-time career. It has been an amazing journey."