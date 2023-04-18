The Unspoken Side Of Long-Term Relationships Revealed In 33 Candid Illustrations By Amanda Oleander (New Pics) Interview With Artist
Relationships are a wide range of emotions and experiences that are as unique as the individuals involved. They are not always perfect, but they reveal the depth of human emotions and the capacity for kindness and compassion.
Amanda Oleander is a Los Angeles-based artist who creates heartwarming and relatable illustrations capturing the spirit of relationships. In her works, she offers glimpses into the tender moments, challenges, and joys that arise in everyday life.
Scroll down to celebrate the beauty and authenticity of human connection!
I dated a guy for 21 years… we both had long hair, but his was longer than mine. We had tumbleweeds of hair drifting by if we didn’t vacuum EVERY DAY XD once we added the two cats into the mix, fugheddaboudit, it’s the hair/fur’s house now, we’re just guests.
Bored Panda got in touch with Amanda to learn more about her creative process and herself. We got curious about how her journey as an artist started. She shared that art has been her soulmate for as long as she can remember. "It has always been a way for me to express myself when words failed me. Through life's ups and downs, it has been my rock. However, it wasn't until my first year of college that I discovered I could turn my passion into a career. I vividly remember taking an elective art class and realizing that this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. Without any hesitation, I switched my degree to pursue fine arts and never looked back."
"After graduating with a BFA degree in 2013, I decided to take a 'quick' vacation to Los Angeles. While there, I interviewed for a graphic design internship position on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. It was a long shot, but I figured it would be a fun experience. To my surprise, I was offered the internship during the interview process. Without a second thought, I decided to use my life savings to pursue this new venture, and I took the leap and interned for three months.
Unfortunately, I did not get offered a job after the internship ended. So, I ended up working three jobs to make ends meet since I had used up every last penny of my savings. Every night after work, I would send out my resume and apply for art jobs. Living in Los Angeles became very difficult even with three jobs, so I decided to go back to my parents' house to regroup and try again in another big city. I wasn't back for more than a couple of days when I received an offer from E! Entertainment to illustrate their online articles in Los Angeles. It was a dream come true, and I couldn't believe that I was getting paid to do what I loved. I was on cloud nine. I flew back and worked for E! Entertainment for about a year until I was let go when art funds were cut in 2015.
This change inspired me to take the leap and pursue my art from home. It wasn't easy, but with the help of my online website and a supportive group of online friends, I was able to turn my passion into a full-time career. It has been an amazing journey."
Amanda opens up her world through her art, revealing glimpses of her personal world as she depicts her life with her beloved husband. Her illustrations are windows into their journey together, leaving us intrigued and curious to learn more about how their story began. "I used to spend most of my days cooped up inside, lost in my own world of drawing and painting. My mother would tease me, saying that if I wanted to find love, I had to leave the apartment once in a while. Luckily, the love of my life happened to live in the same apartment building as me. We first crossed paths at a luncheon by the pool," the artist shared.
"As an artist, I've always been captivated by the dichotomy between how people behave in public versus behind closed doors in the comfort of their own homes. I find those intimate moments to be so rare and special because they are fleeting and impossible to truly capture. And that's exactly what I set out to do with my art—to capture those moments that can never be properly immortalized through a photograph or a video. I wanted to bring to life the raw emotions and experiences that make us human and share them with the world through my illustrations."
Delving into the depths of our personal lives and sharing cherished moments with others is an act of vulnerability and courage. It takes a certain bravery to open up and reveal intimate aspects of our lives, knowing that it invites others into our world. Amanda told us that for as long as she can remember, she's been an open book. "Vulnerability has always been my strength in connecting with people in a genuine and authentic way. It's never been something I've been hesitant to share; it just comes naturally to me."
This stereotype is 100% accurate. I love scalding hot water. My ex would go to wash his hands after I’d done the dishes and he’d yelp at the burning-hot temperature XD
Lastly, we were curious to know which part of the creative process the artist finds the most challenging and which part she enjoys the most. Amanda shared that one of the biggest obstacles she faces is distractions. "It can be difficult to maintain focus when my attention is pulled in different directions. I find that uninterrupted stretches of time in the studio are what really help me get into a flow state and produce my best work.
The part I enjoy the most is when I'm completely immersed in the creative process and the art seems to take over. It's an amazing feeling to be used as a conduit for something greater than myself, and to create something that truly resonates with others."