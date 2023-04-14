Some facts we tend to call random for several reasons. It might be because we do not know how to explain them or how exactly they fit into our overall understanding of the world. Or because at the moment, we think that fact to be pretty much a useless piece of information. Finally, a fact might be called random because it is surprising and unexpected. However, all three of these aspects of the fact’s “randomness” can inspire us while checking answers by people replying to one Redditor's question: "What is a completely random fact?" These examples might shake our understanding and spark our imagination by demonstrating there is more to the world than we knew until this very moment. And who would refuse to "wake up" to a "blue-blooded" octopus or some pink flamingos? So, wake up!

#1

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Octopi have blue blood. This is due to their blood containing copper, as opposed to human blood, which contains iron.

Additionally, as I know someone will bring it up, there are actually multiple correct ways to pluralize octopus. Octopi originates from the Latin pluralization, octopodes originates from the Greek pluralization, and octopuses uses the standard English pluralization.

ultrasquid9 , Pia B Report

But why does blood have a coppery taste to it? Mine, not someone else's.

#2

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group The longest (English) word you can type using only the left side of the keyboard is "stewardesses". On the right it's "lollipop".

grandramble , Kelly Report

Me, a person with no concept of which keys are for which hand: Huh?🤔🤔

#3

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group A one-pound mixture of U.S. dimes, quarters, and half-dollars will always have a face value of $20, no matter the ratio of dimes to quarters to half-dollars.

ScottRiqui , Karolina Grabowska Report

#4

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Flamingos aren't born pink. They get the color from their diet of shrimp.

Mtfbay , zoosnow Report

This checks out! I'm a brown guy on a diet on chocolate cakes 😁😁

#5

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT!! Male ladybugs can mate with a female for up to four hours before realizing she was dead before he even started.

Im_just_existin , Pixabay Report

#6

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group 80% of the profit for the United States Postal Service is from delivery of junk mail.

Top_Of_Gov_Watchlist , Arti Kh Report

#7

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group German chocolate cake is not from Germany.

VR6SLC , Dima Valkov Report

#8

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group All the C's in "Pacific Ocean" are pronounced differently.

Xuntosub , Tiana Report

What about the c's in "Specific Ocean"?

#9

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Dictionaries add words not because of worthiness but because of vernacular

If people use the word, then people need to have a way to look it up. It doesn’t matter if you like the word “crunk” or not

typesett , Pixabay Report

Also, look at any modern online dictionaries. The word Gullible is no longer included in any dictionary.

#10

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group When you're shopping online, "free shipping" doesn't actually mean free shipping. It just means that the shipping costs are included in the listing price.

BasalTripod9684 , Negative Space Report

#11

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Airport runways are numbered based on the magnetic direction they face, rounded to the nearest tenth. Over time as earth’s magnetic field shifts they occasionally have to renumber a runway.

WakeMeForSourPatch , Jerry Wang Report

Sometimes it will be off by one, if there are more than 3 runways in parallel at an airport

#12

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Coral reefs fight for territory by vomiting their stomachs onto one another.

TopShelfCrazy , Francesco Ungaro Report

Vomit War begin!

#13

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Press and hold the # 2 button for about three or four seconds on your microwave to silence the beeping noise. Press and hold it again to turn the noise back on. Works on most microwave ovens. Works like a mute button.

wyoflyboy68 , Mike B Report

My microwave does not have a number 2 button, so what now smartypants?

#14

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group The first man made object we ever put in space was likely a manhole cover launched after a nuclear bomb accident.

Scoob1978 , alexander ermakov Report

Assuming it wasn't straight up vaporized

#15

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Queen Elizabeth II was born at 2:40 am

Stupid_cerealbox , Government of Alberta Report

#16

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group By the time the big pyramids were built in Egypt, there were still mammoths alive in northern Siberia.

The witch hunts didn't mainly take place in Medieval Times, but in the early Modern Period. There have been some witch trials in Medieval Times but, they were not common and not big-scale organized.

Murmelberg , David McEachan Report

#17

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group 1 horse has around 15 horse power

Businessmoney123 , Helena Lopes Report

Depends on breed and age

#18

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Sean Bean (pronounced shan ban) is Irish for old lady.

So headlines about "Sean Bean dies in every movie" are extra hilarious in Ireland.

allegate , RODNAE Productions Report

I always pronounce his name Seen Been. For laughs.

#19

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group I have some.

French Guiana is the only territory in Mainland America. While many American nations have territories, French Guiana itself, is not a nation, and therefore, is the only territory in Mainland America.

The Kingdom of Denmark, is actually one of the largest European Kingdoms/countries by land size. It seems odd, but Greenland is a Danish territory, and Greenland is the largest island on Earth. So large, that even if you combined the Kingdom of Denmark, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, and the Faroe Islands, they still wouldn't fill the island of Greenland.

The Republic of Suriname is the smallest country in the South Region of America, both by land size, and human population, yet, by land size, it's almost 4 times larger than its former parent Kingdom, the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Equatorial Guinea, is the only country in all of Africa, that speaks Spanish.

GenesisWorlds , Pixabay Report

#20

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group I’ve got a great one!

CAT FACT:

Did you know that cats can survive great falls! Like 10 plus story falls. That’s because they can position themselves in a way that reduces their terminal velocity to below the threshold for death.

In fact, the most dangerous height for a cat to fall is 3-5 stories, that is because the height is big enough to cause a fatality, but low enough that they wouldn’t be able to get into position and develop enough drag to reduce their terminal velocity.

Straightup32 , Tranmautritam Report

The poor cats used to test that theory!

#21

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group In May 1944, the 'destroyer escort USS England' sunk six Japanese submarines in twelve days using the "Hedgehog" Anti-Submarine Projector. It's a record that's never been matched before or since in the history of anti-submarine warfare.

For its remarkable success as a sub killer, the ship was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation, and the commanding officer LCDR Walton Pendleton received the Navy Cross.

SpaceAngel2001 said:
The USS England was named after a sailor who died on the BB Oklahoma at Pearl, not the country. A second ship named for the same person was the DLG/CG 22.

TheSorge , Jonathan Cooper Report

#22

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Your odds of dying in a commercial airliner accident are not much higher than of dying in an asteroid impact on the Earth.

An airliner crashes every few years and ends a couple of hundred people. An asteroid large enough to end literally everyone hits the Earth every couple hundred million years.

100 people a year dying vs 8,000,000,000 people dying every hundred million years aren't that far apart per-capita.

aecarol1 , 周 康 Report

What are the odds of the asteroid hitting the plane, causing it to crash?

#23

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group It’s illegal to walk an alligator on a leash in FL

sursgoatcheeseballs , Rene Ferrer Report

What I hear is you can walk your alligator as long as it's not on a leash.

#24

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Rattlesnake tails don't actually have anything in them. They're segmented loosely, so the entire thing just kinda flops around. What you're hearing is the individual segments banging into each other.

FireInHisBlood , Pixabay Report

#25

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Charlie Chaplin once took part in a charlie-chaplin-look-alike-contest and won the second prize.

The White Starline built three similar ships. The Titanic (We know that one), but also the Britannic and the Olympic. All three ships sank. But the amazing fact is, that there was a women [Violet Jessop], who was on all three ships when they sank and she survived it all.

level 1 Murmelberg , Insomnia Cured Here Report

She was aboard all three ships but the Olympic did not sink but was involved in a serious collision when she was aboard. I believe she was a stewardess on the ships.

#26

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group The 1939 novel, Gadsby, contains 50000 words and not a single letter E.

awesome_smokey , shortpedia Report

The letter "E" is on the title though...

#27

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Knightsbridge is the only station on the London Underground to contain six consecutive consonants in its name

beeteedee , Sunil060902 Report

It also does not contain the letter A

#28

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Roman Centurions were called such because they were in charge of 100 Roman Soldiers.

A_Random_Lady , Oană Andrei Report

Wasn't a century 80 soldiers?

#29

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group Hawking radiation: black holes evaporate over time due to the extreme gravitational energy density at the event horizon causing a matter and anti matter particle to pop into existence at the quantum level, the anti matter particle falls into the black hole while the matter particle is ejected into space. The sum of these particles exactly equals the sum of the particles that the black hole had consumed over its lifetime. F**k yeah science.

GunTotinVeganCyclist , Yuting Gao Report

#30

30 Random Facts That Sound Strange But Are True, As Shared By People In This Online Group the 786th decimal of π is 1

US_Dept_Of_Snark said:
Winner for best capturing the spirit of OP's question.

NorthImpossible8906 , Kaboompics .com Report

You may want to re check your calculations, just worked it out on a piece of paper and I have got number 5 as the 786th decimal.

