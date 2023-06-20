The path less taken is the one worth taking… unless it is on the list of the most dangerous roads. While some of them are horrible to drive on, with little to no maintenance given to them, they are still in use. The majority of these types of roads are open because they are important. The world's most dangerous roads are labeled as unsafe due to the external factors that impact them. Two factors are the most common ones — surrounding nature and, of course, politics.

If you ever go on a beautiful road trip — make sure to account for the political atmosphere in the area. When it comes to the most dangerous roads in the world, politics play an important role. If war is waged in the area, local militias and armies might use a road and prohibit people from using it safely. The Kabul to Kandahar highway, for example, is known for violent attacks from terrorist groups. On the other hand, nature can also play a hand in dangerous roads. After all, nature is something we can hardly tame. Roads located on mountains are known for being on the risky side of traveling because a wrong turn can throw a car into a downfall of several hundred meters.

If you are interested in reading up on some mountain roads and unsafe passages, we can help you. In the list below, we have compiled a selection of roads that, one way or another, you should try to ignore.