40 Most Dangerous Roads You Should Try To Ignore
The path less taken is the one worth taking… unless it is on the list of the most dangerous roads. While some of them are horrible to drive on, with little to no maintenance given to them, they are still in use. The majority of these types of roads are open because they are important. The world's most dangerous roads are labeled as unsafe due to the external factors that impact them. Two factors are the most common ones — surrounding nature and, of course, politics.
If you ever go on a beautiful road trip — make sure to account for the political atmosphere in the area. When it comes to the most dangerous roads in the world, politics play an important role. If war is waged in the area, local militias and armies might use a road and prohibit people from using it safely. The Kabul to Kandahar highway, for example, is known for violent attacks from terrorist groups. On the other hand, nature can also play a hand in dangerous roads. After all, nature is something we can hardly tame. Roads located on mountains are known for being on the risky side of traveling because a wrong turn can throw a car into a downfall of several hundred meters.
If you are interested in reading up on some mountain roads and unsafe passages, we can help you. In the list below, we have compiled a selection of roads that, one way or another, you should try to ignore. Since some of these are more interesting than others, upvote the dangerous passage that piqued your interest. Did you travel on some of them yourself? Share your experience in the comments below. Either way, share these roads with your travel-enthusiastic friends to scare them.
Stelvio Pass, Italy
The Alps are like the Himalayas, as it also forces people to go around it and not through it. Nestled in the Eastern Alps region in Italy, Stelvio Pass is located 2,757 meters (9,045 feet) above sea level. Despite its dangerous turns and hairpins, Stelvio Pass is still popular among many drivers.
Atlantic Ocean Road, Norway
Moving away from mountains and hills to bridges and the Atlantic Ocean, this road in Norway is as scenic as it is scary. Spanning 8.3 kilometers (5.2 miles), the Atlantic Ocean Road was first proposed as a railway line, but authorities agreed to create it with cars in mind. When driving on it, you get to experience guardrails and views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Kolyma Highway, "The Road Of Bones", Russia
The Russian East is a cold and harsh place, and for any infrastructure to appear there — sacrifices have to be made. Take the Kolyma highway as an example, its nickname, the Road of Bones, comes from the fact that thousands perished while constructing it. Together with the Lena highway, these two provide dangerous weather and unpaved roads in some parts.
Col Du Chaussy, France
Taking the cake for one of the most scenic yet dangerous roads in France is Col Du Chaussy. This completely paved road will confuse you with 17 hairpins that raise the driver 400 meters up in just a few miles. If you are one of the slower drivers, the route provides some really interesting scenic views for you to enjoy.
Butcher Of The Extreme, France
Butcher and extreme are two words that perfectly describe this dangerous road located in France. In this land of love and pleasure, this road, used by logging trucks, is not the widest one. With only a portion of it paved, drivers are forced to utilize the small space given and hope not to slip into the canyon below.
Karakoram Highway, Pakistan To China
Seen as the eighth wonder of the world, Karakoram Highway unites Pakistan and China while additionally providing some beautiful views. However, its location near a mountain, rock slides, floods, and so on makes this road one of the most dangerous ones. Yet these dangers didn’t deter it from becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations.
Pokhara To Jomsom To Muktinath Road, Nepal
One mountain brings problems — but what about three of the largest ones in the world? This road in Nepal unites cities, towns, and temples and is known for the multiple dangers that people come across. Apart from the potholes and blind corners, people encountered rock slides and earthquakes.
North Yungas Road, "The Road Of Death", Bolivia
As the nickname shows, North Yungas Road in Bolivia is dangerous, even for the more experienced traveler. This cycling trek has seen multiple people passing away or becoming victims of other accidents. Around 25,000 tourists visit this road yearly and experience the steep slopes, lack of guardrails, and other dangers.
Sani Pass, South Africa
The Sani Pass moves along the Drakensberg Mountains, which reach a spectacular 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) in elevation. Abandoned cars and other vehicles dot the road as landmarks. Allowing only 4x4 cars, people before had to drive on unpaved roads, but luckily, some work was done to improve the situation.
El Caracol, Chile And Argentina
A very steep road, going left and right, up and down, is not something a weak-stomached person dreams about. El Caracol, named after a snail, is usually littered with trucks and cars that want to get to the other end. Because of the cliffside and slow traffic, El Caracol is quite a dangerous road, mentally and physically.
Taroko Gorge Road, Taiwan
Roads are meant to go around obstacles, but Taroko Gorge Road goes through the mountain in some areas. Carved through and out of a mountain, this road is narrow and winding, where only a bus takes a casual ride. With hairpins, single-lane tunnels, and more, drivers of cars, scooters, and buses have to fight for available space.
Killar To Pangi Road, Via Kishtwar, India
Only 114 kilometers (70.83 miles) long, this road is not for the weak-hearted, and only daredevils are known to complete it. Before even encountering cliff edges and beautiful views, you have to go up a steep climb using an unpaved road. Before you complete this journey, you will experience the beauty of the Chenab River.
Bayburt D915, Turkey
This route is difficult because it runs along the border of Turkey's Northeast Anatolia and Black Sea areas. Bayburt D915 is 106 kilometers (65 miles) long, and the danger comes from the fact that it is mostly unpaved. Because it is used by trucks and simple cars, heavy traffic is a common sight on this narrow road.
Rodovia Da Morte, Brazil
Rodovia Régis Bittencourt, known more by the nickname Rodovia Da Morte, might be the most dangerous road in Brazil. This highway, 496 kilometers (308 miles) long, is known for the multiple accidents that happen due to the immense truck traffic and heavy traffic. Over the years since its creation, maintenance and extension works were conducted to make it safer.
Karnali Highway, Nepal
The Karnali highway has everything - unpaved roads, landslides, and importance to local communities. Connecting Jumla to the capital and the Surkhet district, this highway is so dangerous that police have banned its usage at night. While some parts are paved, there are still sections with gravel surface roads.
Commonwealth Avenue, Philippines
Traffic can sometimes be slow, boring, and, in extreme cases, lethal, like in the Philippines on Commonwealth Avenue. This 12.4 kilometers (7.7 miles) long highway, with 6 to 18 lanes, is the largest road in the country and one of the most dangerous. Due to the heavy and slow traffic, 3 to 5 accidents happen on this highway often.
Rohtang Pass, India
Going around the Himalayas for 51 kilometers (32 miles), Rohtang Pass is not a road that a person with a fear of heights should experience while in India. Despite the narrow design and traffic jams caused by military and industry trucks, this pass holds strategic value to the Indian government.
Passage Du Gois, France
If you want to drive on the Passage Du Gois — you’re going to need a bigger boat for your car. This 4.125 kilometers (2.6 mi) long causeway connects Beauvoir-sur-Mer with the island of Noirmoutier and floods twice a day. For slower drivers — this causeway might be a dangerous road to go on.
Snowdonia’s Mountainous Passage, UK
Instead of having guardrails everywhere, Snowdonia’s Mountainous Passage mostly has rocks on the sides. Known more formally as the A496, this road provides some scenic views for drivers. However, due to the beautiful sights, drivers might get distracted and cause some serious and fatal crashes.
It's not called Snowdonia any more, It's a Welsh mountain and now is referred to by it's Welsh name - Eryri.
Skippers Canyon Road, North Of Queenstown, New Zealand
Canyons, horses, and the gold rush are three things that seem to mix perfectly together. The Skippers Canyon Road might sound positive, but it is one of those places you should travel with safety in mind. To heighten that anxiety factor, you should visit the bridge and even the Hells Gate parts of the road.
Ring Road, Kabul To Kandahar, Afghanistan
483 kilometers (300 miles) long, Kabul To Kandahar is a section of the ring road and Asian Highway 1. Connecting two major cities, Kabul and Kandahar, militaries and militias have used it for logistical reasons. Due to multiple recorded attacks, maintenance workers are guarded by armed troops when working on this road.
Cotahuasi Canyon Road, Southern Peru
A 10-12 hour bus drive is already tiring, but when you throw in a canyon road with little to no paving — anxiety will keep you from sleeping. Only four-wheel vehicles are viable on Cotahuasi Canyon Road, as there is a lot of loose gravel and steep inclines. Luckily, a bus does go from one end to another.
Fairy Meadows Road, A.K.A. Nanga Parbat Pass, Pakistan
Fairy Meadows Road, also known as Nanga Parbat Pass, is the definition of a dangerous road and a beautiful view. It is unpaved, without guardrails, and the further you go — the more narrow it becomes. At the last section of the 16 kilometer (9.94 miles) road, people have to either hike or bike to reach the beauty of Fairy Meadows National Park.
Pan American Highway, Alaska To Chile, North, Central, And South America
One of the ways that the American continents are connected is through the Pan-American Highway — one of the most ambitious projects in the world. While it seems to go from Alaska to Chile in one continuous road, it’s far from the truth. This highway goes through harsh climates, jungles, and in some areas — there is no road at all.
Sichuan-Tibet Highway, China And Tibet
The higher you go — the more dangerous the road will be, especially in the more mountainous areas of the world. The Sichuan-Tibet Highway goes from China to Tibet, where its elevation reaches as high as 5 kilometers (3.10 miles). 2,142 kilometers (1,330 miles) long, truck drivers and simple folk might encounter rock slides and some majestic mountain views.
Zoji La Pass, India
The Himalayas — if you can’t cut through it, go around it. Zoji La, which reaches an elevation of 3,528 meters (11,575 feet), connects several regions and is still under use by Indian citizens. While it is dangerous, the Indian government is building a tunnel that could provide some safety.
State Route 1, USA
This all-American road is dangerous more for the number of people using it than for other elements. This narrow road takes the driver on a scenic route of the Californian Pacific Ocean and other beautiful sights. However, since trucks and people drive on it, in addition to the cliffside, you should be careful when driving on State Route 1.
Snake Pass, England
Snake Pass has a dismal accident record compared to UK highways in general. When heavier rainfall occurs, the road is regularly closed. Snake Pass is still a popular destination for tourists and motorcycle enthusiasts, despite the turns and harsh weather.
Kahekili Highway, Hawaii
To get some beautiful scenic views of Hawaii — sacrifices (not literal) must be made when driving on the Kahekili Highway. This highway, mostly paved, is surrounded by the beauty of the Pacific Ocean and a national park. Before it was paved, the road was off-limits to some rental cars due to the dangers involved while traveling on it.
Canning Stock Route, Australia
Only the tough and rough could handle the Canning Stock Route in the land down under that is Australia. Besides the lack of amenities and emergency services, it’s 1,850 kilometers (1,150 miles) long. It takes 21 days to complete this route, and you will need a four-wheel drive car and multiple spare parts.
Hardknott Pass, UK
Located at an elevation of 400 meters (1,312 feet), Hardknott Pass is one of the steepest roads in England. While it is paved, it has a lot of steep and sharp turns that might confuse and even frighten inexperienced drivers. Open for most of the year, it is usually closed during the winter months when the road gets slippery.
99-Bend Road To Heaven, China
Having a 99 number and heaven in the name should automatically tell you — it’s not going to be a smooth ride. Going around Heaven Gate Mountain, this road has 99 bends that are located near steep edges. However, there are other ways to reach the end of the road, like going by a cable car.
James Dalton Highway, Alaska
Cold and roads together create a hostile environment that is both dangerous and interesting. James Dalton Highway plays an important part in the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System logistics, as it goes up to the Arctic Ocean. Due to the extreme weather, isolation, and horrible visibility — this road is rarely used.
Guoliang Tunnel Road, China
Guoliang Tunnel Road connects a remote village nestled near a mountain with the rest of China. Before Guoliang had a tunnel, people risked their lives by walking on dangerous paths in the mountainside. These days, people can drive cars using the dangerous tunnel road carved into and through the mountain.
Siberian Road To Yakutsk, Russia
Where the Road of Bones is known more for passed-away workers, Lena Highway is known for the harsh conditions drivers have to survive. Before it was paved in 2014, the road was muddy, and cars were known to get stuck while driving on it. These days, it’s nature that brings dangerous factors.
Bealach Na Ba Road, Scotland
One of the most popular roads in the United Kingdom, Bealach Na Ba Road in Scotland, is very dangerous. With hairpins that lead the drivers up and down, this paved road is the third-highest roadway in Scotland and probably the most dangerous. Its design and engineering seem very similar to the other roads of the Alps.
Tizi-N-Test, Morocco
Before heading straight into the Tizi-N-Test, explorers are advised to gather some experience on other mountain roads. This passage, located in Morocco and spanning 47.7 kilometers (29.63 miles), takes around 75 and 90 minutes to complete. However some people might get frightened by the close edge near the road.
The Cotopaxi Volcano Road, Ecuador
Ranked as one of the highest roadways in the world, the Cotopaxi Volcano Road is situated in the Andes mountains. Unpaved, this road finds itself near one of the most active volcanoes in the world. With thunderstorms and high winds commonly reported, this road will get much more dangerous when the volcano erupts.
Tuen Mun Road, Hong Kong
Ghosts! Believe it or not, they aren’t always stuck haunting houses and are known for wandering the Tuen Mun Road in Hong Kong. According to local myths, the victims of previous accidents haunt other drivers, causing them to crash. So, if you ever visit this road, carry some holy water and create a salt circle in your car.
Kirkstone Pass, Ambleside, UK
Roads and ghosts are two things that don't mix well, especially when the United Kingdom is involved. Kirkstone Pass, located in the United Kingdom, is a narrow, curvy, and steep road that has earned itself the nickname “The Struggle.” If you are lucky enough, you might encounter ghosts that vary from gray ladies to hikers.
Pfft, they have not done any research! They have not included the main road at the bottom of our street, you know the one, with the primary school off to one side? All those military grade 4x4's to protect little Tabitha.
