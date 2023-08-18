Parents often consider their children to be the center of their universe, and there's nothing wrong with that. They raise them in the best way they can, following traditions carried over from their own childhoods or sometimes taking advice from friends. Others, both parents and those without children, often eagerly share their thoughts on parenting—sometimes seeking an audience, and at other times, aiming to force their way of thinking onto someone else's life. Obviously, some of these opinions prove valuable, while others are simply outdated or incorrect.

A recent Twitter thread addressing this topic went viral, attracting a huge number of people intrigued by a discussion about the most controversial parental opinions. We believe that some of the perspectives the Twitter users shared deserve further exploration, which is why we have selected a list of the most polarizing posts.

What is your most controversial opinion related to parenting? Feel free to share your views in the comments below.

And who gets to decide? Only if you are clever enough? Only if you are educated enough? Only if you have the correct views? Only if you belong to the correct party? This is arguing for eugenics. At some point people would put their own opinions as facts, and Jews, Gypsies and Disabled would be unable to procreate.

Or vote for another political party, or change their religion, or have special needs, or .....it is not just that one thing that unconditionally love goes for

A proper hand shake at a proper social distance should be acceptable to most. I've shaken hands (?) with small children and they seemed to be pleased.

Having and being responsible for a kid is completely different than being one

I witnessed endless scandals and domestic violence between my parents. I repeatedly saw how my father would threaten, insult and humiliate my mother. I grew up being convinced that this was normal in every family. Then, as a young adult, I spend a vacation in a friend's house. Her parents were so kind and respectful to each other. To me this was unreal, and I thought "they act it out so well. They surely must yell and insult each other when I'm not present". :(

Oooh, louder for those in the back. Many parents I know (including mine) are like: "I raised you, therefore you are my property and you must do what I say. Your opinions and feelings are irrelevant as long as you live under my roof. And be careful not to ever talk back to me, unless you wish to sleep outside in the street."

Absolutely! Two happy homes are better than one miserable home

That's called an ad hominem: judging what someone says by what they are, not by the contents of what is being said.

Rules without Relationship equals Rebellion Let that sink in ...

And in some cases, you literally mess up their life. My mother used to compare me with my classmate (who was very good in math and physics): "Why can't you be smart like him? I'm sure he does math problems every day! But you are stupid and lazy!" Fast forward several years, I was a college student, and my former classmate now had a crush on me. And I couldn't stand him, just because my mother's words were so fresh in my mind.

A lot of creativity can stem from boredom.

That's the kind of parent that will wonder one day why their children never visit them.

I swear, sometimes I think the only reason some people have children is to have endless content for their social media 😫

You are never really ready to be a parent.

It's like on the planes, you put the oxygen mask on yourself first then on the child. If you are not ok how are you going to have a good relationship with your kid?

My son's iPad has access to 3 sites between 7am and 7pm. He actually found a loophole in the parenting controls. I added the specific URL's to some train videos on YouTube as they were embedded in one of the sites. However doing that actually opened up all of YouTube and he discovered that pretty quickly. It was quite surprising to see him watching other videos when I thought that only the specific ones were allowed.

Brother only wanted my toy after I started playing with it.

I disagree with this one- support does equal responsibility

Remember: we are raising adults here..

u earn respect by being respectful. Remember: you are raising adults.

When I was a baby, I tried to eat the cats and the dog. Whilst this in retrospect surely wasn't the best thing to let me do, as these animals could have retaliated against me, I now almost never get sick because neither cat nor dog paws are clean. Also, toddlers are still dumb so better don't leave anything out they might swallow.

Lemme just say that you deserved her best. Her love, attention, and affection. All children do.

Going to add to this one .. 'when they are young'. As kids mature, if you've done your job, they may need less parenting and more companionship ..

Stop describing my mother!

My mother wanted to use me as her therapist to talk about her negative emotions. Our relationship faltered partially due to that (amongst other things).

The second half is enough. You don't need kids. Period.

My MIL parented with thick layer of guilt .. and all of her kids have paid a high price for her cheap methods of control.

Oh man I heard it all as a kid .. continuously and repeatedly .. all the awful stuff that happened to her. While she was ignoring all of the awful stuff that was happening to me .. Thanks mom

I don’t think that’s how time-out works. The purpose of time out is not punishment; the purpose is to calm down the situation. If it’s a very young child, the parent should stay within the child’s eyeshot. Older children may require a few minutes of solitude.

Spanking actually is illegal in a whole bunch of countries. Recently there was a post on BP with a map of countries where it isn't legal to spank/hit your own child, and it involves most of Europe.

Being a great parent is when they do something cool you hadn't considered

Crotch goblins, yikes. Give the kids a break

