For the second time this year, Hollywood gathered to celebrate some of their biggest stars.



The 2024 Primetime Emmys were hosted this past Sunday to honor the best in American television, recognizing shows which aired from June 1, 2023 until May 31, 2024.



And what every award show has in common are its “moments”: some heartwarming, some laughable, and of course, some are just downright awkward.



Here are 11 of those puzzling moments from the 76th Emmys that were too awkward to ignore.