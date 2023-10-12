ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Catherine Starr is a New England-based graphic designer, yoga teacher, illustrator and a mother of two. She creates candid and relatable comics about the many responsibilities that come with being a mom, inequality in the household, and the difficulties of always being the go-to parent.

Mary started making comics during the pandemic as a way to "vent about how hard life had become and to connect with like-minded moms" while "trapped" in her house with her family. Fast forward some years later, her account has evolved into a platform where moms who are experiencing injustice in their households, families, work, and relationships find a voice and support.

With over 305 thousand followers on Instagram and counting, Mary's work continues to resonate with mothers worldwide, reminding them that they're never alone in their unique adventures of motherhood.

More info: Instagram | marycatherinestarr.com | Facebook

A Comic About Different Views On Men's And Women's Bodies

momlife_comics

Bored Panda got in touch with Mary to find out more about her creative process and to get a better understanding of how she found her love for drawing. The artist shared her story: "I've always been an artist and creative in one way or another but I started making these kinds of comics and illustrations in early 2020, right before the pandemic hit. What began as a small creative and therapeutic outlet for expressing my frustration over the challenges of modern motherhood has now become a huge part of my work in the world. I'm currently working on a book on this subject (coming out in March 2025 and published by Chronicle Books) and have started collaborating with brands and like-minded organizations to raise awareness of double standards, inequality, and the politics of motherhood."
A Comic About Packing For A Family Trip

momlife_comics

sofiaou avatar
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
20 hours ago

Why mom AND kids together? For my family, all of our stuff are together, or we have our own suitcase.

A Comic About Working Out At Home (Dad vs. Mom)

momlife_comics

hiro_lee_apbt avatar
Hiro Lee
Hiro Lee
Community Member
23 hours ago

You forgot the dog/cat/hamster also getting in on the action.

Creating art, despite some challenges, can be really enjoyable. For Mary, the most rewarding part of the creative process is seeing her work affect other people and help them make positive changes in their own lives. "The process of making art is wonderful, of course, but seeing your art actually make a difference and make people feel seen and understood is a feeling like no other. I am very grateful that I get to share my work with so many people."

A Comic About A Mom Needing Space

momlife_comics

brendanroberts avatar
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
6 hours ago

Fortunately, I get to WFH three days a week, so I get plenty of space. Sadly, my wife has to go into the office every day, so she craves her own time. I take the kids out on the weekend to give her a bit of time, but it's not enough.

A Comic About Different Views On Dad And Mom

momlife_comics

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 day ago

"well i'm just the babysitter" /jk (as someones seems to thing that daddies are taking care of their children without mom).

Many moms who read Mary's comics find them relatable because they're going through similar things. We were curious to know how the artist feels about the special community and support that has grown around her work. "It is so rewarding and makes all of the challenging aspects of sharing my work feel completely worth it," Mary told us. "The women (and some men!) who follow my account are incredible—they're understanding, strong, open-minded, supportive, and fighting for change for future generations of women, girls, and mothers. They have a great sense of humor and aren't afraid to share their stories and experiences. The internet and social media can be a pretty ugly place—and I've definitely seen that side of it since starting this account—but my community is a really positive one despite talking about tough subjects."
A Comic About Friday Meditation

momlife_comics

A Comic About Different Views On Dad And Mom

momlife_comics

Balancing a career as a graphic designer, yoga teacher, illustrator, and mother of two is undoubtedly a juggling act. However, the artist revealed that she does not balance it all! "I try my best, but in order to do everything I do I am always dropping a ball somewhere and always feeling like I'm falling behind. This feeling is worth it because I'm not ready to give up any of my roles at this point (I love them all too much!), but eventually, something will have to give. That's just life. What has helped me continue to juggle these various passions is outsourcing some of our household needs and child care (family, babysitters, daycare, friends, etc.). And of course, my husband is very supportive of all of my work and does everything he can in order to enable me the time and space I need to work.

As for staying creative? My life is my inspiration so there's never a shortage of ideas—the challenge is finding the time to express all of them."
A Comic About Moms At The Playground

momlife_comics

A Comic About Dad Napping vs. Mom Napping

momlife_comics

Mary wanted to point out that her comics are not about bashing men or husbands. "The double standards that I explore and the issues around household inequality that so many of us are dealing with (and that I depict in my work) did not come about in a vacuum; they are a product of social conditioning and societal messaging and they hurt all of us—men and women, moms and dads. I cannot speak for all of my community, but I know that the majority of us fiercely love our lives, our partners, and our children, and yet, we’re also extremely frustrated by the lack of support in our culture and in our households. My goal is to raise awareness of these issues and ignite change."

A Comic About Celebrity Mom Being Interviewed

momlife_comics

A Comic About Bringing Groceries In From The Car

momlife_comics

jacquelinewilliams avatar
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
11 hours ago

My husband carries in all the groceries and I put them all away. I enjoy it and hate the first part so it works out well

A Comic About Tired Mom During Valentine's

momlife_comics

brendanroberts avatar
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
5 hours ago

As a Dad, my mind is constantly going at 100mph. Just thinking about all the stuff I have to do around the house/with the kids is exhausting.

A Comic About The Bar For Moms And Dads

momlife_comics

A Comic About Balance

momlife_comics

paulclarey avatar
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
6 hours ago

Get to the glass, cut the rope behind you and abseil down into the wine.

A Comic About The Mental Load Of Motherhood

momlife_comics

A Comic About "New Year, Same Us"

momlife_comics

brendanroberts avatar
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited)

That's us too. The thing is we're happy doing this, as we're still in each other's company. Sometimes, you just want to zone out together.

A Comic About Snow Day Fantasy

momlife_comics

sofiaou avatar
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
20 hours ago

I kinda feel bad for the mom tbh, dad looking at phone as if he doesn't care, two kids showing attention to mom, probably because the dad doesn't give the kids much attention unlike the mom.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
A Comic About Free Time After Kids Go To Bed

momlife_comics

A Comic About Moods Of Motherhood

momlife_comics

A Comic About A Mom At Home And At School Drop-Off

momlife_comics

lilykramer avatar
Lily Kramer
Lily Kramer
Community Member
13 hours ago

Yup, throw on a vest or hoodie so you don't need to put on a bra

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
A Comic About Pizza Servings While Breast-Feeding

momlife_comics

A Comic About Laundry Before And After Kids

momlife_comics

A Comic About A Kid Wishing Their Dad To Grow Up To Be A Mom

momlife_comics

A Comic About Eating Halloween Candies

momlife_comics

A Comic About A Balanced Diet

momlife_comics

A Comic About Wearing A Tank Top While Holding A Toddler

momlife_comics

jacquelinewilliams avatar
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
11 hours ago

I don't think I could breastfeed a toddler. I stopped once the teeth were prominent

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
A Comic About A Mom Trying To Find Work/Life Balance

momlife_comics

A Comic About Tired Moms

momlife_comics

A Comic About A Mom Practicing Yoga At Home

momlife_comics

A Comic About Trying To Find Something To Wear

momlife_comics

queenofthecastle82 avatar
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
13 hours ago

And that's why my closest is full of the same things in different colors.

