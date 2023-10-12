149views
Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics) Interview With Artist
149views
Mary Catherine Starr is a New England-based graphic designer, yoga teacher, illustrator and a mother of two. She creates candid and relatable comics about the many responsibilities that come with being a mom, inequality in the household, and the difficulties of always being the go-to parent.
Mary started making comics during the pandemic as a way to "vent about how hard life had become and to connect with like-minded moms" while "trapped" in her house with her family. Fast forward some years later, her account has evolved into a platform where moms who are experiencing injustice in their households, families, work, and relationships find a voice and support.
With over 305 thousand followers on Instagram and counting, Mary's work continues to resonate with mothers worldwide, reminding them that they're never alone in their unique adventures of motherhood.
More info: Instagram | marycatherinestarr.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda got in touch with Mary to find out more about her creative process and to get a better understanding of how she found her love for drawing. The artist shared her story: "I've always been an artist and creative in one way or another but I started making these kinds of comics and illustrations in early 2020, right before the pandemic hit. What began as a small creative and therapeutic outlet for expressing my frustration over the challenges of modern motherhood has now become a huge part of my work in the world. I'm currently working on a book on this subject (coming out in March 2025 and published by Chronicle Books) and have started collaborating with brands and like-minded organizations to raise awareness of double standards, inequality, and the politics of motherhood."
Why mom AND kids together? For my family, all of our stuff are together, or we have our own suitcase.
Creating art, despite some challenges, can be really enjoyable. For Mary, the most rewarding part of the creative process is seeing her work affect other people and help them make positive changes in their own lives. "The process of making art is wonderful, of course, but seeing your art actually make a difference and make people feel seen and understood is a feeling like no other. I am very grateful that I get to share my work with so many people."
"well i'm just the babysitter" /jk (as someones seems to thing that daddies are taking care of their children without mom).
Many moms who read Mary's comics find them relatable because they're going through similar things. We were curious to know how the artist feels about the special community and support that has grown around her work. "It is so rewarding and makes all of the challenging aspects of sharing my work feel completely worth it," Mary told us. "The women (and some men!) who follow my account are incredible—they're understanding, strong, open-minded, supportive, and fighting for change for future generations of women, girls, and mothers. They have a great sense of humor and aren't afraid to share their stories and experiences. The internet and social media can be a pretty ugly place—and I've definitely seen that side of it since starting this account—but my community is a really positive one despite talking about tough subjects."
Balancing a career as a graphic designer, yoga teacher, illustrator, and mother of two is undoubtedly a juggling act. However, the artist revealed that she does not balance it all! "I try my best, but in order to do everything I do I am always dropping a ball somewhere and always feeling like I'm falling behind. This feeling is worth it because I'm not ready to give up any of my roles at this point (I love them all too much!), but eventually, something will have to give. That's just life. What has helped me continue to juggle these various passions is outsourcing some of our household needs and child care (family, babysitters, daycare, friends, etc.). And of course, my husband is very supportive of all of my work and does everything he can in order to enable me the time and space I need to work.
As for staying creative? My life is my inspiration so there's never a shortage of ideas—the challenge is finding the time to express all of them."
Mary wanted to point out that her comics are not about bashing men or husbands. "The double standards that I explore and the issues around household inequality that so many of us are dealing with (and that I depict in my work) did not come about in a vacuum; they are a product of social conditioning and societal messaging and they hurt all of us—men and women, moms and dads. I cannot speak for all of my community, but I know that the majority of us fiercely love our lives, our partners, and our children, and yet, we’re also extremely frustrated by the lack of support in our culture and in our households. My goal is to raise awareness of these issues and ignite change."
My husband carries in all the groceries and I put them all away. I enjoy it and hate the first part so it works out well
My mom and dad both work equally hard. Both face hardships EQUALLY.
I kinda feel bad for the mom tbh, dad looking at phone as if he doesn't care, two kids showing attention to mom, probably because the dad doesn't give the kids much attention unlike the mom.
Yup, throw on a vest or hoodie so you don't need to put on a bra
I don't think I could breastfeed a toddler. I stopped once the teeth were prominent
And that's why my closest is full of the same things in different colors.
Note: this post originally had 35 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.
Yep, I'm staying child free
I can't tell if she has the most worthless husband in the world or she is just a man hater.
Unfortunately the mental load and childcare in general still falls disproportionately on women’s shoulders.
You're talking the words out of my mouth, exactly my thoughts
My husband is a good father who does so much for me, but a lot of these still ring true. For example, the one about packing. I do the packing for both myself and the kids. I'm sure he would do it if I asked, but I worry about it more. Another example would be the one about napping on the couch. When both he and I are sitting on the couch and our daughter wants to play, it's my hand that she grabs. It can be frustrating, but it in no way means that he's a "worthless husband". A lot of these problems are real even if no individual is specifically at fault.
What a miserable life this woman has! Looking at things like this is still the best birth control.
Yep, I'm staying child free
I can't tell if she has the most worthless husband in the world or she is just a man hater.
Unfortunately the mental load and childcare in general still falls disproportionately on women’s shoulders.
You're talking the words out of my mouth, exactly my thoughts
My husband is a good father who does so much for me, but a lot of these still ring true. For example, the one about packing. I do the packing for both myself and the kids. I'm sure he would do it if I asked, but I worry about it more. Another example would be the one about napping on the couch. When both he and I are sitting on the couch and our daughter wants to play, it's my hand that she grabs. It can be frustrating, but it in no way means that he's a "worthless husband". A lot of these problems are real even if no individual is specifically at fault.
What a miserable life this woman has! Looking at things like this is still the best birth control.