Balancing a career as a graphic designer, yoga teacher, illustrator, and mother of two is undoubtedly a juggling act. However, the artist revealed that she does not balance it all! "I try my best, but in order to do everything I do I am always dropping a ball somewhere and always feeling like I'm falling behind. This feeling is worth it because I'm not ready to give up any of my roles at this point (I love them all too much!), but eventually, something will have to give. That's just life. What has helped me continue to juggle these various passions is outsourcing some of our household needs and child care (family, babysitters, daycare, friends, etc.). And of course, my husband is very supportive of all of my work and does everything he can in order to enable me the time and space I need to work.

As for staying creative? My life is my inspiration so there's never a shortage of ideas—the challenge is finding the time to express all of them."