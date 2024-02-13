Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby
Family, Relationships

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Welcoming a new life into this world is a magical moment and undoubtedly a joy not only to the parents, but to the extended family, too. Be that as it may, extended family being in the delivery room for said magical moment might not be the best idea.

A certified breastfeeding specialist and the person behind the ‘Teaching Motherhood’ Instagram account, Anna, has sparked a debate on who should be in the delivery room, after she shared a thread of messages between a mom-to-be and her mother-in-law. The messages showed that the MIL was hoping to not only be there during childbirth but to also be the first one to hold the baby, which encouraged the netizens to share their opinions on whether or not she should be allowed to.

Deciding who should be in the delivery room during childbirth is a highly personal matter

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

In addition to being in the delivery room, this mother-in-law wanted to be the first one to hold the baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Image credits: teachingmotherhood

A certified breastfeeding specialist criticized the visitors who felt the need to “claw the new baby away from mom and dad”

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Image credits: teachingmotherhood

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Image credits: Teona Swift (not the actual photo)

People in the comments shared their views on similar situations

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Mom-In-Law Demands To Be The First One To Hold The Baby

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's the race to be 1st holding the baby about anyway? It's pure ego. Let mom, dad and baby rest fgs.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
m2crows avatar
Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife gave birth to our first born and my mother in law was in the room with us. My wife was having issues passing the afterbirth so I stayed with her and my mother in law was supposed to take our new baby to the nurses station to get cleaned up, instead she went to the waiting room to present our baby to the family. I still haven’t forgiven her.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
heyoumakemyday avatar
Antonia
Antonia
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My SIL is a headnurse in the hospital where I gave birth. She asked me if she could be present for the delivery of my second child. We got along well and so there she was. Very usefull too, ob could learn a thing or two from her... lol

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
