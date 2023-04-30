Meet Maor Zabar, a millinery/fashion designer. Maor has been making hats for over 10 years, his expertise and craftsmanship are top-tier, and his works are truly remarkable, a true specialist in the art of millinery.

Zabar's works are inspired by daily scenery or dioramas he creates on the head as a sort of escapism in contrast to the sometimes difficult reality of life and brings magic with his naive and playful creations. The works feature a lot of food-related topics, but not only that; you can also find other creations such as flowers, politics, party-related, and other fascinators that will blow your mind.

More info: Instagram | maorzabarhats.com

Meet Maor Zabar, a creative mastermind behind these beautiful headpieces and hats