The Wild And Creative World Of Maor Zabar’s Headwear, Inspired By Food, Flowers, And Other Things (62 Pics)
Meet Maor Zabar, a millinery/fashion designer. Maor has been making hats for over 10 years, his expertise and craftsmanship are top-tier, and his works are truly remarkable, a true specialist in the art of millinery.
Zabar's works are inspired by daily scenery or dioramas he creates on the head as a sort of escapism in contrast to the sometimes difficult reality of life and brings magic with his naive and playful creations. The works feature a lot of food-related topics, but not only that; you can also find other creations such as flowers, politics, party-related, and other fascinators that will blow your mind.
More info: Instagram | maorzabarhats.com
Meet Maor Zabar, a creative mastermind behind these beautiful headpieces and hats
This post may include affiliate links.
Junk food headpiece.
Maor Zabar's creations are worn around the world by drag queens, fashion enthusiasts, Burning Man attendees, rave fans, people getting married, and many more different people and colorful occasions. A lot of Zabar's works are available for sale on his website.
Zabar's artwork does not end with hats; he has customized several outfits for the winner of the 2018 Eurovision Contest, Netta Barzilai, and her dancers for her performance in the contest, which are recognizable to this day. One of them is Netta's iconic pink kimono. Maor has also done various collaborations and campaigns, exhibited his works in museums, and is also working with various operas and theaters around the world to create stage outfits.
A random person in NYC with a donut tower hat.
Maor Zabar wearing his own carnivorous plant headpiece.
All of this while running his own studio, which is inhuman in my eyes - Zabar's drive to create and progress is truly inspiring. The headpieces that stunned me the most are his water lilies and orchids series. Both have a unique organic feel to them and their design mimics the original structure of the flowers in nature.
This shows that Zabar does not only design or sketch his art, but also goes into in-depth research about botanical organisms, organic shapes, patterns, colorations, and more. Zabar's lilies have been made by a technique that he invented called 'SinaSilk'.
Maor Zabar has 2 upcoming workshops in NYC this summer of 2023:
'SinaSilk'
4-5th of June - In this workshop, you will be able to create magical lilies and learn the new technique that Zabar developed, which will make its debut for the first time in NYC. Book it here.
'Orchids'
11-12th of June - In this workshop, you will learn to work with and manipulate thermo-plastic to create unique blooms to wear on your own head. Book it here.
A Lobster on the wall or a shrimp on the head?
Kristina with the cabbage head piece.
Onions and wheat, dreamy scenery.
Doves of peace. Hat with white doves and a flower.
4th of July part headpiece.
The Drag-Queen 'Nona Chalant' with a flower on her head.
Drag Queen 'Nona Chalant' with a shrimp-like hat.
Water lilies series - yellow lily on a petal.
Water lilies series - purple lily pod headpiece.
Water lilies series - pink and red lilies.
Idio Syncratic fashionista with a dessert hat in NYC.
When covid struck - mask head piece on Dinka Kay.
Ear swabs head piece - corona series. Modeled by Dinka Kay.
Oreo chocolate chip umbrella - campaign for 'Roladin' Bakery.
Tutty Fruity umbrella - campaign for 'Roladin' Bakery.
Avocado in the field, avocado fascinator.
From the 'Sea Creatures' series.
From the 'Sea Creature' series.
Kristina serving a day in the picnic- from the 'Naive Miniatures' series.
Idio Syncratic fashionista with a junk food hat in NYC.
Dripping in hot pink.
Casual, not casual.
Danna in Denimland- from the denim series.
Danna in denim.
Beret with red pompom.