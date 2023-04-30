Meet Maor Zabar, a millinery/fashion designer. Maor has been making hats for over 10 years, his expertise and craftsmanship are top-tier, and his works are truly remarkable, a true specialist in the art of millinery.

Zabar's works are inspired by daily scenery or dioramas he creates on the head as a sort of escapism in contrast to the sometimes difficult reality of life and brings magic with his naive and playful creations. The works feature a lot of food-related topics, but not only that; you can also find other creations such as flowers, politics, party-related, and other fascinators that will blow your mind.

More info: Instagram | maorzabarhats.com

Meet Maor Zabar, a creative mastermind behind these beautiful headpieces and hats

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Junk food headpiece.

maorzabarhats Report

6points
POST

Maor Zabar's creations are worn around the world by drag queens, fashion enthusiasts, Burning Man attendees, rave fans, people getting married, and many more different people and colorful occasions. A lot of Zabar's works are available for sale on his website.

Zabar's artwork does not end with hats; he has customized several outfits for the winner of the 2018 Eurovision Contest, Netta Barzilai, and her dancers for her performance in the contest, which are recognizable to this day. One of them is Netta's iconic pink kimono. Maor has also done various collaborations and campaigns, exhibited his works in museums, and is also working with various operas and theaters around the world to create stage outfits.
#2

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

A random person in NYC with a donut tower hat.

maorzabarhats Report

6points
POST
#3

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Maor Zabar wearing his own carnivorous plant headpiece.

maorzabarhats Report

6points
POST

All of this while running his own studio, which is inhuman in my eyes - Zabar's drive to create and progress is truly inspiring. The headpieces that stunned me the most are his water lilies and orchids series. Both have a unique organic feel to them and their design mimics the original structure of the flowers in nature.

This shows that Zabar does not only design or sketch his art, but also goes into in-depth research about botanical organisms, organic shapes, patterns, colorations, and more. Zabar's lilies have been made by a technique that he invented called 'SinaSilk'.
#4

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

6points
POST
#5

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

6points
POST

Maor Zabar has 2 upcoming workshops in NYC this summer of 2023:

'SinaSilk'

4-5th of June - In this workshop, you will be able to create magical lilies and learn the new technique that Zabar developed, which will make its debut for the first time in NYC. Book it here.

'Orchids'

11-12th of June - In this workshop, you will learn to work with and manipulate thermo-plastic to create unique blooms to wear on your own head. Book it here.
#6

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

6points
POST
#7

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

A Lobster on the wall or a shrimp on the head?

maorzabarhats Report

5points
POST
#8

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Kristina with the cabbage head piece.

maorzabarhats Report

5points
POST
#9

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Onions and wheat, dreamy scenery.

maorzabarhats Report

5points
POST
#10

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Doves of peace. Hat with white doves and a flower.

maorzabarhats Report

5points
POST
#11

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

4th of July part headpiece.

maorzabarhats Report

4points
POST
#12

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

The Drag-Queen 'Nona Chalant' with a flower on her head.

maorzabarhats Report

4points
POST
#13

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Drag Queen 'Nona Chalant' with a shrimp-like hat.

maorzabarhats Report

4points
POST
#14

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Water lilies series - yellow lily on a petal.

maorzabarhats Report

4points
POST
#15

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Water lilies series - purple lily pod headpiece.

maorzabarhats Report

3points
POST
#16

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Water lilies series - pink and red lilies.

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#17

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#18

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#19

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#20

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#21

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#22

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#23

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#24

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#25

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#26

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#27

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#28

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

2points
POST
#29

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Idio Syncratic fashionista with a dessert hat in NYC.

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#30

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

When covid struck - mask head piece on Dinka Kay.

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#31

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Ear swabs head piece - corona series. Modeled by Dinka Kay.

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#32

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Oreo chocolate chip umbrella - campaign for 'Roladin' Bakery.

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#33

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Tutty Fruity umbrella - campaign for 'Roladin' Bakery.

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#34

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Avocado in the field, avocado fascinator.

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#35

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

From the 'Sea Creatures' series.

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#36

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

From the 'Sea Creature' series.

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Kristina serving a day in the picnic- from the 'Naive Miniatures' series.

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#38

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#39

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Idio Syncratic fashionista with a junk food hat in NYC.

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#40

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#41

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#42

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#43

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#44

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#45

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#46

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#48

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#49

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#50

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#51

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#52

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#53

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#54

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#55

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#56

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

maorzabarhats Report

1point
POST
#58

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Dripping in hot pink.

maorzabarhats Report

0points
POST
#59

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Casual, not casual.

maorzabarhats Report

0points
POST
#60

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Danna in Denimland- from the denim series.

maorzabarhats Report

0points
POST
#61

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Danna in denim.

maorzabarhats Report

0points
POST
#62

This Millinery Designer Creates The Craziest Head Pieces And Hats That I've Ever Seen

Beret with red pompom.

maorzabarhats Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!