“You Will Regret It Later On”: 30 Millennials Share The Best Advice They Have For Gen Z
As exhilarating as it can feel to be young, it's easy to also feel lost and unsure. Let's face it, without life experience, it’s pretty darn hard to know what to do and, just as importantly, what not to do. Mistakes are good teachers, but seldom fun to go through.
A netizen asked people 30 and older “What advice can you give to people in their early 20s or younger?” and folks from across the internet gave their best suggestions. So get comfortable as you scroll through and take note if you are on the younger side. Upvote your favorites and share some wisdom if you happen to be thirty or older.
If you feel like college isn't for you or you have no idea what you want to do, you can make a very respectable living and have far more job security if you learn a trade. The world will ALWAYS need electricians, carpenters and plumbers...etc.
When I was growing up, college was pushed on us so hard that we would feel like failures if we went into a trade. Buying into that mentality is something I will always regret.
Don't take criticism from someone you wouldn't ask for advice. Why would you let a bunch of basement-dwellers' DMs make you feel bad about yourself?
Take care of your teeth.
To be more specific, if you're like me and find yourself without insurance in your early 20s, find your nearest free clinic to keep up with this. I did not do this, and a root canal, an extraction, and like 20 fillings later I wish I had kept up with the dentist and flossed waaaay more.
It's okay to keep things private and live offline. As you get older, you might regret how 'open' you were with the world.
Don’t start using tobacco products. Your health will thank you.
I have never met a single nicotine user that doesn't wish they had never started, including myself. seven months nicotine free.
For guys especially - don't be afraid to seek help if you feel you're struggling mentally (male s*icide rates remain shamefully high in Western societies). Also, no matter how embarrassing you may find it, if you have medical concerns about your d**k, balls, prostate, etc., then for f***s sake go see a doctor.
Indulge in your hobbies, it’s so fulfilling and gratifying. Sketching, painting, pottery, crochet? DO IT. Hobbies nurture the soul and feed the spirit. If it makes you happy keep at it. You don’t need to make a career out of it. Just so long as it makes you happy.
Don’t keep toxic people in your life based on brief memories of good deeds. It’s temporary and probably manipulative tactics. Friendship is a two-way street, it’s a mutual giving. If this person tears you down, makes jokes at your expense, doesn’t contact you unless they want something. Get rid. I had so many toxic friends in my early 20s that took me way too long to get rid of.
Don't rush growing up. Enjoy yourself.
And please for the love of all that is good let your children enjoy being children. This world is crazy and life will throw enough at them without people making kids grow up too fast.
The entire economy is set up to abuse you in every way that it can. Learn math, financial literacy and how to plan EARLY, OFTEN and CONSISTENTLY.
Don’t be afraid to say I’m sorry/ I was wrong/ I don’t understand/ could you please explain that again? People don’t think about you as much as you think they do.
Yes! Advocate for yourself! I learned this way too late and it’s helped me so much. Especially helps with school. Good teachers love when you ask questions because it means that you care about learning and getting it right. And accountability is a great virtue to have that people will respect you for.
Take care of your body. Eat healthy and exercise. You will be shocked at how much your body starts falling apart as you age. I know I was.
Don't try and be the person that everybody likes. Not everybody is going to like you. Deal with it. The faster you realise that some people are always going to be a******s, or the faster you realise that some people are just never going to like you, and that you shouldn't give a f**k, in return - the faster, and happier, you will be.
Remember those insulting, bullying jerks in high school? They become bosses. Do not expect to be able ever please those types of people.
Keep in mind that when someone who is older and more experienced gives you advice, they're generally giving the advice that they wish they had followed when they were young. It's not necessarily advice that is calibrated for you or your circumstance.
So, as an older and more experienced person, your advice is to be sceptical about the advice that older and more experienced people give you?
I have two pieces of advice. Do not run up debt it will follow you or ruin you. Do start saving money as soon as you possibly can. If you have 5000 dollars in savings you will be better off then 70% of Americans.
... And NEVER reveal to anybody, including family, that you have savings. Also NEVER lend people money from your savings.
Wait to have kids.
Nah. Go by what you feel is right in your gut. Have them in your twenties, have them later, or not at all. There are pros and cons to each
Wear sunscreen… everyday.
Regardless of skin tone or type.
..........and men, use lotion especially on the face.................
Drink less booze or non at all.
I went crazy with the booze in college and struggled with alcohol in my late 20s. My wife urged me to quit and I finally quit 2 years ago and it's been fantastic! You don't need booze!
Appreciate your body and imperfections! Don’t waste your 20s feeling insecure about things you cannot change. You will likely look back one day and wish you had the body you have now so enjoy it. Wear what you want. If insecurity creeps in, think about what you DO like about yourself every day. Remember there will be people out there who LOVE the things about you that you don’t like so much.
When have freckles been even remotely imperfect ? That is the most adorable thing ever
Please put your own health at one of the highest priorities. Both physical and mental. Things get much harder the older you get. Your health will help you if you take care of it for many things.
If it means deciding on taking breaks from things that's OK.
One needs to realize that as one ages the body deteriorates faster than one can keep it in shape. So one should start young to get in the habit of long exercise workouts so when you reach 65 you can still get around with minimal pain. After that age the worn out parts will never heal. And avoid exercise with impact on the joints, as knee replacement will take a year out of your life to recover from.
Learn to cook. Way cheaper and way healthier. Learn to change your car’s brakes yourself. There’s not much else with owning a car where you can turn a $500 fix into an $80 fix in two hours.
Don’t stay in a job that makes you miserable. I’ve had multiple jobs and at nearly every single one I was treated like shit by management or bullied by coworkers. My mental health suffered and I was miserable. I’ve since left years ago and found myself a happier one. It’s just not worth it, even for the pay.
But only risk changing jobs when the economy is doing well and there are jobs in your field to choose from.
Don't be afraid to make mistakes. When you do own up to them, learn from them and move on.
Never stop being active.
This needs to be higher. A sedentary lifestyle can and will cause you all sorts of health concerns. Just ask this former computer geek\Television addict. My screen time is down to an hour a day now from 10+ hours a day.
Don’t get married yet. You have no idea who you actually are and what’s really important to you in your early 20s.
Learn to enjoy your own company. I've watched too many people tolerate abusive, horrible partners solely because they didn't want to be alone. I'm 32 and blissfully single not because I can't find a partner, but because I'm fulfilled without one.
You can’t control what other people say or do. You can only control your own actions and words. Stop trying to change others and focus on ensuring what you say and do reflects who you are. Likewise, nobody else can control your words or actions. Be accountable for yourself, and don’t let someone else have control over what you say or do.
DO NOT SETTLE! You are young. You may feel societal, familial, or relationship pressures to settle. Whether that be settling in a relationship with someone you are afraid to leave, or settling in a career that you don't like because it will appease your family etc... don't do it. You will regret it later on down the road. Enjoy life, be free/ be your authentic self.
I wasted my 20's with someone I didnt like or want to spend my life with. I felt like I didnt have anywhere else to go and we had 2 children so I stayed. Now that I can be on my own we actually co-parent really well and I am so happy. I have started to dip my toe into the dating pool again but I am very critical of my needs as well as my children so I have no problem taking my time and even just being on my own. I recognize I am deserving of my standards and feel no need to rush which is a blessing.
Love people. Hold onto the people who matter to you, learn to forgive (with the caveat that you keep a soft eye out for manipulators), and know that no one is perfect. But they’re worth keeping around. Hold on tight, for as long as you can.
Nurture friendships. After school, a lot of people drift apart. I was surprised to see that a handful of my group of friends were still in touch and bff’s, decades after school. I realized that was because they made that effort to really continue being a part of each others lives.
Save for retirement. Nobody else is going to help you in the US.
If you think you might have a addiction take care of it now. The whole "you hurt the people closest to you" isn't a cliche and if you have a conscious it'll be hard to live with. It's better to get it taken care of sooner than later.
THIS IS YOUR SIGN TO STOP THAT ADDICTION RIGHT NOW. GET HELP. NOT “I’LL DO IT TOMORROW,” TODAY. It’s going to take a while, but the longer you put it off, the worse you’ll feel.
Here's my advice to the younger generations: Leave your eyebrows alone. They are fine, I swear. Do you have two? Then you're good. Don't touch them.
Agreed. Many millennials regret those pencil-thin brows and they’ve never grown back…
Men especially - learn how to take care of yourselves. Cooking, cleaning, scrubbing toilets, laundry and every disgusting part of having children is NOT beneath you. You are not "helping" it is your responsibility just as much as your spouse. If you can't do these things it's because your parents didn't do their job. It is NOT up to your wife/partner to take care of you.
And caring for your children is *NOT* "babysitting". It's parenting, and you're just as responsible for it -- whether your parents chose to teach you this fact, or not.
How about -Don't blame previous generations for everything that goes wrong with yours because before you know it you'll be the ones getting blamed.
Sorry but no. The economy, social security, environment, and housing are squarely to blame for the previous generations and they are still voting and making it impossible to correct those mistake.
