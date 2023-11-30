However, routines do often get the best of us and we forget what an interesting place we live in. The good thing is that there people online that are ready to kindly remind us of the everyday delights that surround us. For example, the mildly interesting community on Reddit. They have over 22 million members who share their daily discoveries of things that are a little out of the ordinary proving that one can find bliss in little things. Scroll down to see the collection of our recent favorites.

The world is a fascinating place. It is full of so many beautiful things, from natural wonders to man-made designs, that is hard to believe we ever get bored.

#1 My Friend's Chicken Likes To Nap While Soaking In Her Little Hot Tub Share

#2 My Local Community College Has Free Emergency Contraceptive Pills In The Vending Machines Share

#3 My Cat Has Double Canines, A Condition Known As Retained Deciduous Teeth Share

#4 My Little Brother Took An Allergy Test And Was Positive For Every One Share

#5 $100 Fine For Eating Durian Fruit In My Hotel In Vietnam Share

#6 The Pub I'm In Has Little Booths Especially For Solo Diners Share

#7 Different Terms For Book Lovers From Around The World Share

#8 My Hotel Key Is Made Of Wood Share

#9 These Nail Rings That Let You See What Your Nails Would Look Like If You Painted Them Share

#10 A Tooth That I Grew In My Abdomen Share Recently had my second teratoma removed. The first time I didn’t ask for the teeth, this time I was able to pick up one sample from pathology.

#11 My Japanese Work Boots Have Suctions Cups On The Bottom For Walking On Ceramic Tiled Roofs Share

#12 My Coworker’s Lock Has Symbols, Not Numbers Share

#13 The Shadows From The Sign Have A Different Spelling From The Actual Sign Share

#14 Bird Eyelashes Are Tiny Feathers Share

#15 I Was Legally Two Years Older Than I Really Was Until I Was 16 Due To An Error On My Birth Certificate When I Was Born Share

#16 My Hair Had A Little Bump And I Looked At It Through A Microscope Share

#17 I Was Adopted In 1965 And My Parents Saved The Receipt Share

#18 They Have A Bench With A USB Port At A Train Station In Rural France Share

#19 My Grandma And I Have Extra Lines On Our Pinkies Share

#20 This Hotel Has Different Soda Brands On Different Floors Share

#21 Two Month Repigmentation During A Vitiligo Clinical Trial Share

#22 The Charging Indicator On This Bus Share

#23 My Salt Will Expire In 6 Centuries Share

#24 New Barbershop Down The Street From Me Seems To Be Trying Some SEO Share

#25 My Freelance Language-Teaching Job In Germany Does Not Allow Scientologists Or Scientology Teaching Methods Share

#26 My Cotton Candy Shriveled After Leaving It In The Hotel Room In The Tropical Country I'm Visiting Share

#27 My Son Has 2 Big Toes On Each Foot Share

#28 The Bill For A Semester At Harvard, 1869: $170.42 Share

#29 I Was Born With A Double Thumb But It Was Surgically Removed Share

#30 My Brown Dog Has 6 White Hairs On The Tip Of Her Tail Share

#31 My Airbnb’s “Rating” Scale Share

#32 My Airbnb Is One Of The Only Houses On The Street That's Not Boarded Shut Share

#33 They're Still Doing Public Punishments In Chillicothe, Ohio Share

#34 My Son Was Born With An Extra Thumb Share

#35 My American Airlines Flight Served Us Beverages In Delta Airlines Cups Today Share

#36 My Geiger Counter After Radioactive Iodine Treatment For Cancer (Normal Is <0.2) Share

#37 Found Bill Of Sale On 1919 Model T Share

#38 Apperantly This Is What You Get When You Order An M&m Mcflurry With Extra M&ms Share

#39 Saw The North Sentinel Island While On The Return Flight From Port Blair, South Andaman Share

#40 You Can See My Kittens Little Teeth But They Haven't Broke The Gum Surface Yet Share

#41 This Book I Bought Used On Amazon Is Signed By The Author Share

#42 There Is A Bronze Statue Of A Pool Floatie At My Local Pool Share

#43 Road Sign Wishing Butterflies A Good Migration South For The Winter Share

#44 A Butterfly Has Rested On My Friends Knee For 20 Minutes Now Share

#45 Restaurant Keeps A Memorial Of Stolen Bathroom Art Share

#46 2 Month Old Running Shoes vs. Brand New Ones Share

#47 This List Of Rules For New Moms (Hospital Maternity Ward) From The 1940s Share

#48 My Grandpa Kept Almost All Of The Rabies Tags From His Dogs Share

#49 You Can Start Gambling As Soon As You Get Off The Plane In Vegas Share

#50 There Is No Air In My Tea Jug Share

#51 Plastic Bag Jellyfish At Vancouver Aquarium Share

#52 The Way They Built Over This Smaller Building Share

#53 This Gas Station Has A Board For Cars That Have Over 200k Miles On Their Cars Share

#54 This Window Sticker On This Car Share

#55 My Years Old Tattoo Becoming Raised/Bumpy/Itchy Due To Being Sick Share

#56 This Store Announces They Collect Your Biometric Data Share

#57 Overnight Transfer Of Brand New Tattoo Residue Onto Inside Of T-Shirt Share

#58 The Pattern On A Century Egg I Just Peeled Share

#59 My Keys Have Almost Worn Through My Carabiner Share

#60 My Peeled Garlic Suggests Eating It As A Snack Share

#61 I Clean Pools And Today I Saw Someone Had Two Fake 100 Dollar Bills Embedded In Their Pool Bottom Share

#62 Turns Out You Can Buy 1000 Olive Garden Branded Andes Chocolates If You Ask Share

#63 My Son's Shirt Pocket Is Upside Down Because It's A Parachute Share

#64 Cleaning Out My Home Office And Found A Souvenir From A Work Trip To Okc In 2017 Share

#65 My Chai Is Almost The Exact Shade Of The Inside Of My Mug Share

#66 Here Is An X-Ray Of My Son Who Was Born Without An Adult Tooth And Still Has A Baby Tooth As A Teen Share

#67 Water Damage Causing The Paper To Look Burnt Except For The Pencil Writings Share

#68 All The Pillows At This Hilton Have Loss Prevention Sensors/Alarms Share

#69 Breast Cancer Survivor Parking Share

#70 I Got $200 In 2’s From The Bank Today Share

#71 3.5 Year Old Wire Brush Used Every Day Compared To A Brand New One Share

#72 The Amount Of Salt In My Single Serving Bag Of Almonds Share

#73 My Daughter’s Fried Egg White Looks Remarkably Like Australia Share

#74 My Heating Blanket Has Two Switches For Off Share

#75 The Math Is Done For You At The Texas State Fair Share

#76 Park Maintenance Puts Up Signs To Alert Hikers Share

#77 Saw A Goldfish In A Rain Puddle Today Share

#78 This Restaurant Charges You Extra For Bad Parenting Share

#79 One Of My Mums Snow Globes Has Gone Black Share

#80 All Of These Containers Have The Same Volume Share

#81 These Lemons At The Coffee Bar Have Little Hairnets Share

#82 Not Only Did My Box Of "90" Treats Have Only 75 Candies, But Also Only 1 Sour Patch Kids Share

#83 A Woodchuck Was Running Around In Circles Non-Stop In My Neighbor's Driveway Share

#84 There's A Satellite Parked On A Car At My University Campus Share

#85 I Have A Mylar Pikachu Balloon On A Stick I Bought 1999 And It's Still Inflated Share

#86 Cross Stitch Gifted By A Child To Her Mother In 1805, Now In An Antique Shop Share

#87 This Hotel Provides Hair Dryers But Tells Guests Not To Use Them Share

#88 Airport Uses Xbox’s Kinect At Check In Baggage Share

#89 My Laptop Battery Swelled Up In Each Of The Four Cells Share