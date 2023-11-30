ADVERTISEMENT

The world is a fascinating place. It is full of so many beautiful things, from natural wonders to man-made designs, that is hard to believe we ever get bored.

However, routines do often get the best of us and we forget what an interesting place we live in. The good thing is that there people online that are ready to kindly remind us of the everyday delights that surround us. For example, the mildly interesting community on Reddit. They have over 22 million members who share their daily discoveries of things that are a little out of the ordinary proving that one can find bliss in little things. Scroll down to see the collection of our recent favorites.

My Friend's Chicken Likes To Nap While Soaking In Her Little Hot Tub

AllMyBunyans Report

Surenu
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 hour ago

This chicken has life figured out better than a lot of us.

My Local Community College Has Free Emergency Contraceptive Pills In The Vending Machines

LaUNCHandSmASH Report

MargyB
MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Oh, thanks for the title. I was laughing at the name Julie for this product

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
My Cat Has Double Canines, A Condition Known As Retained Deciduous Teeth

Freak-996 Report

My Little Brother Took An Allergy Test And Was Positive For Every One

Jlwogan Report

$100 Fine For Eating Durian Fruit In My Hotel In Vietnam

Schmargen Report

Tarryn Ball
Tarryn Ball
Tarryn Ball
Community Member
1 hour ago

Too many people mistaking the smell for a dead body probably.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
The Pub I'm In Has Little Booths Especially For Solo Diners

Christopherfromtheuk Report

Different Terms For Book Lovers From Around The World

DogeDoRight Report

My Hotel Key Is Made Of Wood

scholzie Report

These Nail Rings That Let You See What Your Nails Would Look Like If You Painted Them

LollyLabbit Report

A Tooth That I Grew In My Abdomen

Recently had my second teratoma removed. The first time I didn’t ask for the teeth, this time I was able to pick up one sample from pathology.

Rideak Report

Corvus
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I love showing things like this to people believing in "intelligent design."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
My Japanese Work Boots Have Suctions Cups On The Bottom For Walking On Ceramic Tiled Roofs

kyoto_kinnuku Report

My Coworker’s Lock Has Symbols, Not Numbers

Namenamehihi Report

Little Phoenix
Little Phoenix
Little Phoenix
Community Member
56 minutes ago

My dog was chasing a cat while i was riding my bike in the rain.......

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
The Shadows From The Sign Have A Different Spelling From The Actual Sign

thehippestmanalive Report

James016
James016
James016
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Gold shop is on one side and the Frankincense shop is on the other

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Bird Eyelashes Are Tiny Feathers

PM-Me-Your-TitsPlz Report

I Was Legally Two Years Older Than I Really Was Until I Was 16 Due To An Error On My Birth Certificate When I Was Born

notimeleft4you Report

My Hair Had A Little Bump And I Looked At It Through A Microscope

myusernameblabla Report

I Was Adopted In 1965 And My Parents Saved The Receipt

Squidgie1 Report

Just Another Girl
Just Another Girl
Just Another Girl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well you have to save the receipt in case you need to do an exchange or return.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
They Have A Bench With A USB Port At A Train Station In Rural France

blazingblitzle Report

My Grandma And I Have Extra Lines On Our Pinkies

bbystvr Report

CF
CF
CF
Community Member
20 minutes ago

That is so neat, makes me wonder how finger creases develop.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
This Hotel Has Different Soda Brands On Different Floors

Impracticalweeb Report

still tired
still tired
still tired
Community Member
55 minutes ago

I knew the Pepsi people and the Coke people didn't always see eye to eye but dayum

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Two Month Repigmentation During A Vitiligo Clinical Trial

UnableKaleidoscope58 Report

The Charging Indicator On This Bus

JoJoeyJoJo Report

My Salt Will Expire In 6 Centuries

wummeke Report

New Barbershop Down The Street From Me Seems To Be Trying Some SEO

jmorlin Report

still tired
still tired
still tired
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Hey siri, directions to a barbershop near me" "sure, the nearest barbershop near me is 1463256km away" "huh?"

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
My Freelance Language-Teaching Job In Germany Does Not Allow Scientologists Or Scientology Teaching Methods

nbachickenlover Report

My Cotton Candy Shriveled After Leaving It In The Hotel Room In The Tropical Country I'm Visiting

xspiderdude Report

My Son Has 2 Big Toes On Each Foot

jsams18 Report

The Bill For A Semester At Harvard, 1869: $170.42

Brooklyn_University Report

I Was Born With A Double Thumb But It Was Surgically Removed

BennyWithoutJets Report

My Brown Dog Has 6 White Hairs On The Tip Of Her Tail

s1256 Report

My Airbnb’s “Rating” Scale

Smallfontking Report

My Airbnb Is One Of The Only Houses On The Street That's Not Boarded Shut

BrovaloneSandwich Report

They're Still Doing Public Punishments In Chillicothe, Ohio

HelmetVonContour Report

My Son Was Born With An Extra Thumb

BenSerius Report

My American Airlines Flight Served Us Beverages In Delta Airlines Cups Today

petlove499 Report

Libstak
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
44 minutes ago

That's what you get for sub contracting catering to the lowest bidder

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
My Geiger Counter After Radioactive Iodine Treatment For Cancer (Normal Is <0.2)

Maximum-Cover- Report

Found Bill Of Sale On 1919 Model T

big_d_usernametaken Report

Apperantly This Is What You Get When You Order An M&m Mcflurry With Extra M&ms

TheOnesWithin Report

Em
Em
Em
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Probably just someone having fun at work. Used to do the same thing at Starbucks when people asked for extra whipped cream.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Saw The North Sentinel Island While On The Return Flight From Port Blair, South Andaman

DesiBwoy Report

You Can See My Kittens Little Teeth But They Haven't Broke The Gum Surface Yet

MeddyVeddy Report

Corvus
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
33 minutes ago

You'll get a chance to feel them nibbling on your hands soon enough ;)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
This Book I Bought Used On Amazon Is Signed By The Author

kramerica_intern Report

There Is A Bronze Statue Of A Pool Floatie At My Local Pool

jamescookenotthatone Report

Road Sign Wishing Butterflies A Good Migration South For The Winter

hockeyh2opolo Report

Sigh J
Sigh J
Sigh J
Community Member
28 minutes ago

But look at all the man made pollution and obstacles in that one picture.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
A Butterfly Has Rested On My Friends Knee For 20 Minutes Now

JasonM2244 Report

Restaurant Keeps A Memorial Of Stolen Bathroom Art

vindictive-ant Report

2 Month Old Running Shoes vs. Brand New Ones

Lands1id3 Report

This List Of Rules For New Moms (Hospital Maternity Ward) From The 1940s

The_unfunny_hump Report

My Grandpa Kept Almost All Of The Rabies Tags From His Dogs

yyuucckkyy Report

You Can Start Gambling As Soon As You Get Off The Plane In Vegas

Noisycarlos Report

sbj
sbj
sbj
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Well, what else would most of us do in Vegas anyway

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
There Is No Air In My Tea Jug

Darekbarquero Report

Corvus
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 minute ago

That's the most American thing you'll see on BP today ;)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Plastic Bag Jellyfish At Vancouver Aquarium

ItzGonnaBeMei Report

The Way They Built Over This Smaller Building

SnowCat9612 Report

Corvus
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Looks kinda spiteful. "You didn't sell to us, so now we'll squish you from above."

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
This Gas Station Has A Board For Cars That Have Over 200k Miles On Their Cars

Nature-Is-Awesome Report

PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I had a 1968 Fury convertible with 610,000 miles. She burned up in an arson fire :'-(

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
This Window Sticker On This Car

ancientlegendz1198 Report

My Years Old Tattoo Becoming Raised/Bumpy/Itchy Due To Being Sick

Moog226 Report

This Store Announces They Collect Your Biometric Data

wood_nich Report

Overnight Transfer Of Brand New Tattoo Residue Onto Inside Of T-Shirt

Petit_Corbeau Report

Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Aren't you supposed to keep a new tattoo covered until it's not doing this?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
The Pattern On A Century Egg I Just Peeled

CatwithTheD Report

My Keys Have Almost Worn Through My Carabiner

Healyhatman Report

My Peeled Garlic Suggests Eating It As A Snack

SwiggityStag Report

Tarryn Ball
Tarryn Ball
Tarryn Ball
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Great as a snack. Rub on any kind of cracker or crispbread instead of butter.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
I Clean Pools And Today I Saw Someone Had Two Fake 100 Dollar Bills Embedded In Their Pool Bottom

mchuffle Report

Turns Out You Can Buy 1000 Olive Garden Branded Andes Chocolates If You Ask

DeathByReach Report

My Son's Shirt Pocket Is Upside Down Because It's A Parachute

FranniPants Report

Cleaning Out My Home Office And Found A Souvenir From A Work Trip To Okc In 2017

JacenSolo_SWGOH Report

My Chai Is Almost The Exact Shade Of The Inside Of My Mug

joeyvesh13 Report

Here Is An X-Ray Of My Son Who Was Born Without An Adult Tooth And Still Has A Baby Tooth As A Teen

OhBeautiful Report

Water Damage Causing The Paper To Look Burnt Except For The Pencil Writings

i-am-bananas Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ink dissolves in water. Graphite doesn't. This could be used to create some interesting art, you know...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
All The Pillows At This Hilton Have Loss Prevention Sensors/Alarms

Soflohooker Report

Breast Cancer Survivor Parking

_Orchidia_ Report

I Got $200 In 2’s From The Bank Today

Abnormalbunny Report

3.5 Year Old Wire Brush Used Every Day Compared To A Brand New One

AusiiM Report

The Amount Of Salt In My Single Serving Bag Of Almonds

naengmyeon Report

My Daughter’s Fried Egg White Looks Remarkably Like Australia

DreadPirateZoidberg Report

My Heating Blanket Has Two Switches For Off

norahorasnora Report

minirett avatar
Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a great idea, also for safety. This way you don't have to remember which way to push the switch when you want to turn off the heat in the dark.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
The Math Is Done For You At The Texas State Fair

FlippyMcPancakes Report

#76

Park Maintenance Puts Up Signs To Alert Hikers

Saw A Goldfish In A Rain Puddle Today

eurfryn Report

This Restaurant Charges You Extra For Bad Parenting

LPineapplePizzaLover Report

One Of My Mums Snow Globes Has Gone Black

Shakespearoquai Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually, gothic Christmas should be a thing. Let's start a trend.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
All Of These Containers Have The Same Volume

TurtleBarn Report

emmiepsykc avatar
Em
Em
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Curious as to the size of the beer can. Standard liquor bottles are 750 ml, while the largest beer can you typically see is 24oz, or 709 ml. Not too far off, but not the same.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
These Lemons At The Coffee Bar Have Little Hairnets

grasshopper_jo Report

Not Only Did My Box Of "90" Treats Have Only 75 Candies, But Also Only 1 Sour Patch Kids

I_Got_Jax_Pain Report

katiefink avatar
Katie Fink
Katie Fink
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you imagine if you were a teacher and p bought 'knowing' each of your students would get a certain number...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
A Woodchuck Was Running Around In Circles Non-Stop In My Neighbor's Driveway

TiredStarling095 Report

There's A Satellite Parked On A Car At My University Campus

The-Car-Guy Report

I Have A Mylar Pikachu Balloon On A Stick I Bought 1999 And It's Still Inflated

laoping Report

Cross Stitch Gifted By A Child To Her Mother In 1805, Now In An Antique Shop

BilyGoatGruf Report

This Hotel Provides Hair Dryers But Tells Guests Not To Use Them

KingofKong_a Report

Airport Uses Xbox’s Kinect At Check In Baggage

MeisterNaz Report

My Laptop Battery Swelled Up In Each Of The Four Cells

BtcKing1111 Report

These Sugary Drinks Were Complimentary In The Dentist Waiting Room

fighterace00 Report

