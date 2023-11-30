‘Mildly Interesting’: 124 Pics Of Random Things To Pique Your Interest Very Slightly (New Pics)
The world is a fascinating place. It is full of so many beautiful things, from natural wonders to man-made designs, that is hard to believe we ever get bored.
However, routines do often get the best of us and we forget what an interesting place we live in. The good thing is that there people online that are ready to kindly remind us of the everyday delights that surround us. For example, the mildly interesting community on Reddit. They have over 22 million members who share their daily discoveries of things that are a little out of the ordinary proving that one can find bliss in little things. Scroll down to see the collection of our recent favorites.
My Friend's Chicken Likes To Nap While Soaking In Her Little Hot Tub
My Local Community College Has Free Emergency Contraceptive Pills In The Vending Machines
My Cat Has Double Canines, A Condition Known As Retained Deciduous Teeth
My Little Brother Took An Allergy Test And Was Positive For Every One
$100 Fine For Eating Durian Fruit In My Hotel In Vietnam
Too many people mistaking the smell for a dead body probably.
The Pub I'm In Has Little Booths Especially For Solo Diners
Different Terms For Book Lovers From Around The World
My Hotel Key Is Made Of Wood
These Nail Rings That Let You See What Your Nails Would Look Like If You Painted Them
A Tooth That I Grew In My Abdomen
Recently had my second teratoma removed. The first time I didn’t ask for the teeth, this time I was able to pick up one sample from pathology.
My Japanese Work Boots Have Suctions Cups On The Bottom For Walking On Ceramic Tiled Roofs
My Coworker’s Lock Has Symbols, Not Numbers
My dog was chasing a cat while i was riding my bike in the rain.......
The Shadows From The Sign Have A Different Spelling From The Actual Sign
Bird Eyelashes Are Tiny Feathers
I Was Legally Two Years Older Than I Really Was Until I Was 16 Due To An Error On My Birth Certificate When I Was Born
My Hair Had A Little Bump And I Looked At It Through A Microscope
I Was Adopted In 1965 And My Parents Saved The Receipt
Well you have to save the receipt in case you need to do an exchange or return.
They Have A Bench With A USB Port At A Train Station In Rural France
My Grandma And I Have Extra Lines On Our Pinkies
This Hotel Has Different Soda Brands On Different Floors
I knew the Pepsi people and the Coke people didn't always see eye to eye but dayum
Two Month Repigmentation During A Vitiligo Clinical Trial
The Charging Indicator On This Bus
My Salt Will Expire In 6 Centuries
New Barbershop Down The Street From Me Seems To Be Trying Some SEO
"Hey siri, directions to a barbershop near me" "sure, the nearest barbershop near me is 1463256km away" "huh?"
My Freelance Language-Teaching Job In Germany Does Not Allow Scientologists Or Scientology Teaching Methods
My Cotton Candy Shriveled After Leaving It In The Hotel Room In The Tropical Country I'm Visiting
My Son Has 2 Big Toes On Each Foot
The Bill For A Semester At Harvard, 1869: $170.42
I Was Born With A Double Thumb But It Was Surgically Removed
My Brown Dog Has 6 White Hairs On The Tip Of Her Tail
My Airbnb’s “Rating” Scale
My Airbnb Is One Of The Only Houses On The Street That's Not Boarded Shut
They're Still Doing Public Punishments In Chillicothe, Ohio
My Son Was Born With An Extra Thumb
My American Airlines Flight Served Us Beverages In Delta Airlines Cups Today
My Geiger Counter After Radioactive Iodine Treatment For Cancer (Normal Is <0.2)
Found Bill Of Sale On 1919 Model T
Apperantly This Is What You Get When You Order An M&m Mcflurry With Extra M&ms
Saw The North Sentinel Island While On The Return Flight From Port Blair, South Andaman
You Can See My Kittens Little Teeth But They Haven't Broke The Gum Surface Yet
This Book I Bought Used On Amazon Is Signed By The Author
There Is A Bronze Statue Of A Pool Floatie At My Local Pool
Road Sign Wishing Butterflies A Good Migration South For The Winter
A Butterfly Has Rested On My Friends Knee For 20 Minutes Now
Restaurant Keeps A Memorial Of Stolen Bathroom Art
2 Month Old Running Shoes vs. Brand New Ones
This List Of Rules For New Moms (Hospital Maternity Ward) From The 1940s
What are they going to do? Put the kid back in the mother doesn't cooperate?
My Grandpa Kept Almost All Of The Rabies Tags From His Dogs
You Can Start Gambling As Soon As You Get Off The Plane In Vegas
There Is No Air In My Tea Jug
Plastic Bag Jellyfish At Vancouver Aquarium
The Way They Built Over This Smaller Building
This Gas Station Has A Board For Cars That Have Over 200k Miles On Their Cars
I had a 1968 Fury convertible with 610,000 miles. She burned up in an arson fire :'-(
This Window Sticker On This Car
My Years Old Tattoo Becoming Raised/Bumpy/Itchy Due To Being Sick
This Store Announces They Collect Your Biometric Data
Overnight Transfer Of Brand New Tattoo Residue Onto Inside Of T-Shirt
Aren't you supposed to keep a new tattoo covered until it's not doing this?
The Pattern On A Century Egg I Just Peeled
My Keys Have Almost Worn Through My Carabiner
My Peeled Garlic Suggests Eating It As A Snack
Great as a snack. Rub on any kind of cracker or crispbread instead of butter.
I Clean Pools And Today I Saw Someone Had Two Fake 100 Dollar Bills Embedded In Their Pool Bottom
Turns Out You Can Buy 1000 Olive Garden Branded Andes Chocolates If You Ask
My Son's Shirt Pocket Is Upside Down Because It's A Parachute
As functional as most pockets in womens clothing then…
Cleaning Out My Home Office And Found A Souvenir From A Work Trip To Okc In 2017
My Chai Is Almost The Exact Shade Of The Inside Of My Mug
Here Is An X-Ray Of My Son Who Was Born Without An Adult Tooth And Still Has A Baby Tooth As A Teen
Water Damage Causing The Paper To Look Burnt Except For The Pencil Writings
All The Pillows At This Hilton Have Loss Prevention Sensors/Alarms
Breast Cancer Survivor Parking
I Got $200 In 2’s From The Bank Today
3.5 Year Old Wire Brush Used Every Day Compared To A Brand New One
My husband would claim there’s loads of life left in it yet…
The Amount Of Salt In My Single Serving Bag Of Almonds
My Daughter’s Fried Egg White Looks Remarkably Like Australia
petition to replace "remarkably" by "eggsactly" in the title
My Heating Blanket Has Two Switches For Off
This is a great idea, also for safety. This way you don't have to remember which way to push the switch when you want to turn off the heat in the dark.
The Math Is Done For You At The Texas State Fair
Park Maintenance Puts Up Signs To Alert Hikers
Saw A Goldfish In A Rain Puddle Today
This Restaurant Charges You Extra For Bad Parenting
One Of My Mums Snow Globes Has Gone Black
Actually, gothic Christmas should be a thing. Let's start a trend.
All Of These Containers Have The Same Volume
These Lemons At The Coffee Bar Have Little Hairnets
Not Only Did My Box Of "90" Treats Have Only 75 Candies, But Also Only 1 Sour Patch Kids
