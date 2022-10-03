48 Pics That Are “Mildly Interesting”, As Shared By This Dedicated Twitter Page
Human beings are social creatures; we yearn for interaction and need it to thrive and live content and merry lives.
There are several ways to connect with people, whether it be via a casual discussion with a stranger or a board game night with family and friends. However, whether we like to admit it or not, much of it these days comes from the internet and our phones.
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, or any other mainstream media outlet – even though they’ve made it easier for us to communicate, chances are that you've found it overwhelming at least a couple of times, hence why we'd like to introduce you to an account that dedicates its postings solely to "mildly interesting" things.
Today, we've gathered a couple of its best pics, so sit back, relax, and enjoy this unexceptional yet fairly amusing journey.
More info: Twitter
Social media offers a number of platforms where you're bound to find something that will catch your interest, including heaps of websites and applications that are community-based, interactive, or built expressly for content-sharing; however, today, our focus will be drafted exclusively on Twitter.
"The most mildly interesting things - delivered straight to your timeline" – the account was created in February 2017 and, as of today, has 9,936 followers. It collects random images of mundane things that folks have captured around the world and blesses those behind their screens with content that is neither boring nor very cool.
All tabbies have the M mark on their heads, maybe they are all Darths Minions 😲
Although Twitter frequently receives flak for a bunch of random reasons (pretty much like every other platform out there), there are a lot of great things about this popular social networking site.
First and foremost, it's one of the fastest spreaders of information. Celebrity rumors, breaking news, natural disasters, and memes that come from yet another viral pop-culture moment – whatever you want, you will find it there, and you will find it fast. Next, the abundance of free speech that happens there every day – users are allowed to speak their minds, which usually generates relatable content that often sparks great discussions.
Since its revolutionary debut in 2006, Twitter has emerged as the preferred medium for users to share daily updates, talk about their hobbies, and engage with people all around the world. However, one can argue that the site's biggest charm is that you don't need to write tens of thousands of words to resonate with others.
Now, to provide a more concrete illustration of how widely utilized the platform is, 762 million tweets are sent every day, or around 8,817 per second, and as of July 2022, there were at least 83.4 million active Twitter users in the United States of America.
It's hardly surprising that the majority of folks find comfort specifically on Twitter. It's a judgment-free zone renowned for its raw and unfiltered postings, especially in contrast to its mighty competitor, Instagram, which has developed a certain culture that some may dub as "toxic."
You're allowed to be anonymous without having to feel the pressure to upload your aesthetically pleasing breakfasts or your pumpkin spice lattes; besides, you don't even have to tweet anything, thanks to the retweet button that will do all the work for you.
Must be nice to have a cat that always looked interested in what you're saying.
Long story short, it's a massive de-stresser. People can often find a thing that will tickle their fancy, be it a hashtag that pokes fun at Leo for his dating preferences or, in this case, somewhat amusing images of anything and everything. As long as you don't get too wrapped up in other people's drama, Twitter can be a reliable source for your daily dose of happiness.
I would have pissed my pants if I turned in behind that van and seen that.
this is not "smart" when the driver of the yellow one has to leave before the red one's gone :D