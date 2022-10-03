Human beings are social creatures; we yearn for interaction and need it to thrive and live content and merry lives. 

There are several ways to connect with people, whether it be via a casual discussion with a stranger or a board game night with family and friends. However, whether we like to admit it or not, much of it these days comes from the internet and our phones.

Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, or any other mainstream media outlet – even though they’ve made it easier for us to communicate, chances are that you've found it overwhelming at least a couple of times, hence why we'd like to introduce you to an account that dedicates its postings solely to "mildly interesting" things. 

Today, we've gathered a couple of its best pics, so sit back, relax, and enjoy this unexceptional yet fairly amusing journey.

More info: Twitter

#1

Pam Akers
Pam Akers
Community Member
1 hour ago

Kudos to photographer.

3
3points
reply
Social media offers a number of platforms where you're bound to find something that will catch your interest, including heaps of websites and applications that are community-based, interactive, or built expressly for content-sharing; however, today, our focus will be drafted exclusively on Twitter. 

"The most mildly interesting things - delivered straight to your timeline" – the account was created in February 2017 and, as of today, has 9,936 followers. It collects random images of mundane things that folks have captured around the world and blesses those behind their screens with content that is neither boring nor very cool.
#2

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
45 minutes ago

All tabbies have the M mark on their heads, maybe they are all Darths Minions 😲

1
1point
reply
Although Twitter frequently receives flak for a bunch of random reasons (pretty much like every other platform out there), there are a lot of great things about this popular social networking site.

First and foremost, it's one of the fastest spreaders of information. Celebrity rumors, breaking news, natural disasters, and memes that come from yet another viral pop-culture moment – whatever you want, you will find it there, and you will find it fast. Next, the abundance of free speech that happens there every day – users are allowed to speak their minds, which usually generates relatable content that often sparks great discussions.
#3

Francine Govan
Francine Govan
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Whoa ... that's GORGEOUS!!

1
1point
reply
#4

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Or is it Italian?

2
2points
reply
Since its revolutionary debut in 2006, Twitter has emerged as the preferred medium for users to share daily updates, talk about their hobbies, and engage with people all around the world. However, one can argue that the site's biggest charm is that you don't need to write tens of thousands of words to resonate with others.

Now, to provide a more concrete illustration of how widely utilized the platform is, 762 million tweets are sent every day, or around 8,817 per second, and as of July 2022, there were at least 83.4 million active Twitter users in the United States of America.
#5

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Self beading 😊

1
1point
reply
#6

Splash Bach
Splash Bach
Community Member
1 hour ago

In a plastic cup though 🤦‍♂️

7
7points
reply
It's hardly surprising that the majority of folks find comfort specifically on Twitter. It's a judgment-free zone renowned for its raw and unfiltered postings, especially in contrast to its mighty competitor, Instagram, which has developed a certain culture that some may dub as "toxic." 

You're allowed to be anonymous without having to feel the pressure to upload your aesthetically pleasing breakfasts or your pumpkin spice lattes; besides, you don't even have to tweet anything, thanks to the retweet button that will do all the work for you.
#7

Madelyn Berndt
Madelyn Berndt
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wouldn't fall asleep if I were you

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Wesley Humphreys
Wesley Humphreys
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Glitch in the matrix

2
2points
reply
#9

SerumSeven
SerumSeven
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Must be nice to have a cat that always looked interested in what you're saying.

2
2points
reply
Long story short, it's a massive de-stresser. People can often find a thing that will tickle their fancy, be it a hashtag that pokes fun at Leo for his dating preferences or, in this case, somewhat amusing images of anything and everything. As long as you don't get too wrapped up in other people's drama, Twitter can be a reliable source for your daily dose of happiness.
#10

Bobetta the DG
Bobetta the DG
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Smol

3
3points
reply
#11

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I just sang "Alvin, Simon, Theodore!"

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
41 minutes ago

The First Chad

1
1point
reply

Bored Panda hopes that you've enjoyed this bundle of intriguing (but only slightly) images shared by the "Mildly Interesting" Twitter page! Give it a follow, and let us know if you've picked a favorite one.
#13

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love this!

3
3points
reply
#14

Bobetta the DG
Bobetta the DG
Community Member
54 minutes ago

I would have pissed my pants if I turned in behind that van and seen that.

3
3points
reply
#15

Wesley Humphreys
Wesley Humphreys
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Don't actually shoot it tho

2
2points
reply
#16

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

And there were no other crisps.....

1
1point
reply
#17

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Unconventional!

2
2points
reply
#18

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

My face is already anti paparazzi

4
4points
reply
#19

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pencil to the rescue!

3
3points
reply
#20

Dubs_1117
Dubs_1117
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love possums

3
3points
reply
#21

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
20 minutes ago

My father has that one 😂

0
0points
reply
#22

JRequiem
JRequiem
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Its triangle shaped and your taking a photo purposely not showing the back side which would be easy to do with this building.

2
2points
reply
#23

Francine Govan
Francine Govan
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Awwww 🥰🥰

2
2points
reply
#24

Rayvyn
Rayvyn
Community Member
1 hour ago

We've been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty

2
2points
reply
#25

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh! Make something with Batman Begins!

1
1point
reply
#26

Taking My Antidepressants
Taking My Antidepressants
Community Member
28 minutes ago

So pretty!

2
2points
reply
#27

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Could be a small human hand. We need a banana.

2
2points
reply
#28

Tanja Hoffmann-Blaha
Tanja Hoffmann-Blaha
Community Member
1 hour ago

this is not "smart" when the driver of the yellow one has to leave before the red one's gone :D

1
1point
reply
#29

whateves
whateves
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Well, it ain't no Wall Drug

2
2points
reply
#30

N Gregory
N Gregory
Community Member
32 minutes ago

*geese. The plural of goose is geese. You might get away with goose's (single possessive)

1
1point
reply
#31

Mary Kay Mann
Mary Kay Mann
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I would have wrecked the car.

2
2points
reply
#32

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks ominous.

2
2points
reply
#33

Francine Govan
Francine Govan
Community Member
45 minutes ago

🎶 Baby Truck do-do-do-do do 🎵

2
2points
reply
#34

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
10 minutes ago

As far as i know they are only common in Munich/Bavaria because of the Oktoberfest.

0
0points
reply
#35

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Excuses

3
3points
reply
#36

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Okay so insurance paid the wack, but how can a broken leg cost £109,835.54? Did you have it replaced with a bionic leg?

4
4points
reply
#37

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

I NEED IT

3
3points
reply
#38

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

And Pluto has been looking for it ever since.

3
3points
reply
#39

Chloetana Colemussen
Chloetana Colemussen
Community Member
28 minutes ago

that would be kind of stinky

1
1point
reply
#40

Onion Cutting Ninja
Onion Cutting Ninja
Community Member
21 minutes ago

i see a lawsuit coming

1
1point
reply
#41

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Isn't that a potato? 🤣

1
1point
reply
#42

Community Member
1 hour ago

natures donut

2
2points
reply
#43

Dubs_1117
Dubs_1117
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Oh. Wow. That's... Interesting?

2
2points
reply
#44

Onion Cutting Ninja
Onion Cutting Ninja
Community Member
20 minutes ago

why the downvotes? i dont see anything wrong...

1
1point
reply
#45

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

It makes you smell of cheese and beef?

2
2points
reply
#46

Community Member
1 hour ago

spidermans home town

2
2points
reply
#47

#48

