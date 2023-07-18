This might be not the first time you’re clicking on a link to check out pictures of annoying things. In fact, there’s a chance you’ve done it on multiple occasions, maybe even a few dozen times. That’s because, in a very contradictory way, mildly infuriating pictures are very appealing.

The popularity of the “mildly infuriating” genre is further proven by the number of sources you can find that share collections of frustrating images. This time, we found all of these on two Facebook groups, one with over 2,000 and the other with over 12,000 members. This means that there are people out there that want to see frustrating images on their feeds every day. Odd, isn’t it?

Scroll down to see if the following images appeal to your taste and read on to understand why you keep coming back for more.

#1

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

22 points
So why is it that when you see misaligned tiles in a public bathroom, you can’t help but snap a picture to share it with your friends and family? Well, there might be a few things at play here, but emotional catharsis through social validation is probably the best guess.

Emotional catharsis is a release of tension that builds up when experiencing a certain emotion. For example, when you’re sad, the emotion might fill you up to the point when you overflow and might start crying. After that, you feel lighter and calmer because you released that feeling from your body­—you experienced a catharsis.

Similarly, when you fail to neatly open the foil part off of a Nutella jar, you can get understandably annoyed. You can, of course, let that annoyance build until you overflow and start shouting at a random stranger. Or, you can let it go right away by tweeting about it to the world and letting others validate your frustration. Because sometimes, all you need to soothe your soul is a random person on the internet saying that they feel your pain.
#2

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

19 points
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago

At least they know how to count up to 6 🤷🏻‍♂️

3
3 points
#3

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

18 points
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ah but it's the best for making candied peel

3
3 points
On the other side of the screen, when we are looking at mildly infuriating images, we are exercising our empathy muscle. Most of us are familiar with the pain of seeing all the toppings fall off the pizza slice as you’re picking it up, and we feel bad for people going through it. We relate to it, and that’s why we click that like button and comment with our support.

We also know friends who can relate to the same pain so these pictures are also highly sharable. We seek to connect and commiserate so we tag people and retweet posts that floats the frustration bubble up to the top. A study published in 2016 showed that social media usage can increase a person’s feelings of empathy, and these images are a great example of that.
#4

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

18 points
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

This always happens to me with tomato ketchup bottles

2
2 points
#5

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

17 points
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago

Seems appropriate if it took a s**t

0
0 points
#6

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

17 points
On top of relatability, mildly infuriating pictures are also very universal. The annoying experiences transcend the need for words and they occur no matter where you find yourself on the globe. This gives them even more potential for being shared and appreciated everywhere. After all, people from different backgrounds can be familiar with the frustration of someone parking just a tad bit too close.
#7

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

16 points
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

omfg I'm going to have an aneurysm at 1 in the morning looking at this s**t. How???

3
3 points
#8

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

15 points
#9

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

15 points
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago

I hate it when this happens to me so I can relate to the “mild frustration” although after a while mine becomes a little more than mild 😅😏

1
1 point
On the other hand, according to Joe Palka, a journalist who co-wrote “Annoying: The Science of What Bugs Us” with Flora Lichtman, annoyances can be very individualistic. For example, if public transportation always comes on time wherever you live, you might get annoyed if it’s running late. However, if it’s never on time, you are probably not too bothered if it turns up later than expected. This might be part of the reason why there’s so little research on things that rub us the wrong way.
#10

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

15 points
sbj
sbj
Community Member
28 minutes ago

you just don't know your own strength

0
0 points
#11

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

14 points
Teodor Negru
Teodor Negru
Community Member
1 hour ago

Having looked at all the photos in this post, I can only say Y'ALL REALLY REALLY REALLY NEED TO GET A LIFE! A few of them do deserve the title mildly infuriating, but most images are just... wow! imperfect! finally something I can get furious about! All day long I wanted to get furious about something, and finally I found it!!!

2
2 points
#12

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

14 points
sbj
sbj
Community Member
26 minutes ago

A very lazy ignoramus did this

0
0 points
Palka and Lichtman did identify three essential qualities for an annoyance. First is that it has to be noxious without being harmful. Second, and that’s a big one, is that it needs to be unpredictable and intermittent. Lastly, to ramp up the frustration, it has to persist just long enough to be somewhat bearable but also not quite. Altogether, this makes an annoying situation to remember.
#13

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

13 points
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is just inconsiderate to the poor people who have to clean it up

6
6 points
#14

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

13 points
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is more than mildly infuriating it's killing the f*****g planet

13
13 points
#15

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

13 points
Sometimes the annoyance we feel is not at all related to the images we’re seeing, it’s something we’ve been carrying with us that needs unleashing. Our lives might not always offer a chance to release frustrations related to our family or work routines. A list full of other people’s annoyances allows us to let go of our grievances while, at the same time, giving us a distraction from our problems.
#16

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

13 points
Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 hour ago

It must be nice to be so special.

2
2 points
#17

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

12 points
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago

“🎶Dancing to the Jailhouse Sock!🎶 ”

2
2 points
#18

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

12 points
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

People who do this and leave meat in unrefrigerated sections need to be charged for it. Just wasting food and depending on how long it was there, you're making a mess and making it smell

6
6 points
Another thing that makes these mildly infuriating posts so appealing and popular is the humor in it. A lot of the mildly frustrating images are quite ridiculous and funny in their own way. No one is experiencing real harm that’s detrimental to their well-being, they’re just a little unlucky. This allows one to smile at the little misfortunes without feeling guilty. Sure, your cat sitting on your pizza is a bummer, but it’s also quite hilarious at the same time. 
#19

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

12 points
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

okay ngl I used to do this

2
2 points
#20

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

12 points
#21

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

12 points
All in all, mildly infuriating pictures is quite a contradiction. They’re things that make you frustrated while also making you smile. They’re something you never want to experience in your life that you also can’t get enough of. In other words, see you here next time. There’s definitely going to be a next time.
#22

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

12 points
Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is that toothpaste all encrusted? Someone lives with an absolute monster.

1
1 point
#23

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

12 points
ί𝔫ＣίŦᵃт𝐔𝐬
ί𝔫ＣίŦᵃт𝐔𝐬
Community Member
20 minutes ago

When people refuse this, it will stop.

0
0 points
#24

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

11 points
Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Thinking about an equivalent of tying their shoelaces together...

0
0 points
#25

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

10 points
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

As a child when I went to the store with fam I would try to only step on these special tiles lol

0
0 points
#26

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

10 points
#27

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

9 points
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Maybe the question asked for the answer to be an improper fraction?

5
5 points
#28

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

9 points
Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just teleport between 6th and 7th period.

3
3 points
#29

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

9 points
Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't understand what I am looking at. Unmatched socks?

0
0 points
#30

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

9 points
#31

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

9 points
#32

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

8 points
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
58 minutes ago

In second grade we used to believe that god was giving us a sign whenever our oreos came like that

0
0 points
#33

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

8 points
#34

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

8 points
#35

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

8 points
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Wonder if this is a picture from another bored panda article where the family kept putting their kid’s plants next to the other persons very narrow parking spot.

5
5 points
#36

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

8 points
Joelle Jansen
Joelle Jansen
Community Member
1 hour ago

I mean, that's terrible quality fabric. But you could still patch it!

0
0 points
#37

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

7 points
Francis
Francis
Community Member
12 minutes ago

why not give a glass with ice so you can pour the coke into the glas? the restaurant (i assume) has to wash the dish anyway..

1
1 point
#38

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

7 points
#39

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

7 points
#40

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

7 points
️Crystal️
️Crystal️
Community Member
1 hour ago

Considering all the crazy ways people spell their kid's names these days, I think this would actually be funny. It's just a silent t, but if you have a stutter that's cool, too.

5
5 points
#41

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

7 points
#42

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

7 points
James016
James016
Community Member
40 minutes ago

That's shame, it's a beautiful song

0
0 points
#43

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

7 points
#44

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6 points
#45

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6 points
Francis
Francis
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited)

sorry i don't play minecraft.. what's the problem? edit: is it the missing stone in the top left corner?

1
1 point
#46

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6 points
Jonny Dio
Jonny Dio
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited)

The D is silent.

0
0 points
#47

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6 points
#48

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6points
#49

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6points
#50

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6points
#51

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6points
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the extra mile you have to walk to reach the top

1
1point
#52

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6points
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plastic lid with parsley, yummy 😂

0
0points
#53

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6points
#54

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6points
#55

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6points
#56

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6points
#57

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6points
Spanish Cat
Spanish Cat
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks, that was as useful as a chocolate kettle

1
1point
#58

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6points
#59

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures

6points
J. Norton
J. Norton
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear, some people are so bloody lazy......🙄

0
0points
#60

Mildly-Infuriating-Pictures