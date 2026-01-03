“9 1/2 Weeks To Vacate”: Unrecognizable Mickey Rourke Faces Eviction From LA Home Over $60K Unpaid Rent

ADVERTISEMENT

On New Year’s Day, Mickey Rourke was spotted looking unrecognizable during a rare outing from his Los Angeles home. The 73-year-old star was reportedly seen collecting food deliveries from Taco Bell and a supermarket on January 1.

This latest sighting occurred just days after reports surfaced that the former boxer was facing possible eviction from his residence over nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent.

Mickey Rourke looked unrecognizable during a rare public sighting at his Los Angeles home

Mickey Rourke wearing a hat and leather jacket holding a small black dog, facing eviction over unpaid rent in LA.

Mickey Rourke was photographed stepping out of his rented Beverly Grove home looking noticeably thinner while sporting a shaved head.

He wore a multi-colored striped sweater, purple workout pants, white socks, and a beaded rosary necklace, with a polka-dot scarf draped around his neck.

Mickey Rourke wearing a cowboy hat and cross necklace, standing on a sidewalk in casual clothes facing eviction over unpaid rent.

The images quickly circulated online as several viewers questioned whether Rourke was filming a movie scene while others speculated that years of physical trauma, substance a**se, and cosmetic procedures had finally taken their toll.

“Is this a movie set or is this real?” one user asked, while another commented, “Sad decline — fame doesn’t protect anyone.”

Mickey Rourke attending an event, wearing a pink shirt and tie with a black suit jacket, smiling at the camera.

Others were more blunt, pointing to his history, “He’ll be 74. That’s boxing, plastic surgery, b**ze, and d**gs catching up.”

In 2009, Rourke admitted that much of his altered appearance was due to reconstructive procedures intended to repair injuries from his boxing career.

“Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together,” he told Daily Mail.

Mickey Rourke is also facing potential eviction from his LA home over nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent

Mickey Rourke wearing a striped sweater and colorful pants, exiting home amid LA eviction over unpaid rent.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Rourke was served with a three-day notice on December 18. The notice ordered him to either pay his outstanding rent or vacate the property he has been renting since March 30.

Unrecognizable Mickey Rourke outside LA home amid eviction over $60K unpaid rent in a casual outfit with sunglasses.

Group of four men posing with fists raised at a restaurant, unrelated to Mickey Rourke eviction or unpaid rent.

At the time the notice was issued, Rourke allegedly owed $59,100 in back rent. Furthermore, records alleged his monthly rent increased from $5,200 to $7,000 beginning in his second month of occupancy.

Mickey Rourke sitting outdoors with four dogs, wearing camouflage clothing, amid a casual backyard setting.

Built in 1926, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath Spanish bungalow carries historic significance. Apparently, the property was once home to crime novelist Raymond Chandler in the 1940s.

The lawsuit further seeks to terminate Rourke’s lease and recover legal fees, which would prevent him from remaining in the home even if the overdue rent is paid.

Once Hollywood’s ultimate rebel heartthrob’s career had been defined by extreme highs and devastating lows

Commenter Travis Munoz defending unrecognizable Mickey Rourke amid LA home eviction over unpaid rent.

Mickey Rourke in a suit and patterned tie, facing eviction from LA home over $60K unpaid rent issue.

Rourke’s current struggles stand in contrast to his early success as a Hollywood “bad boy”. He quickly rose to fame with standout roles in Diner, Rumble Fish, 9 ½ Weeks, and Angel Heart.

However, he walked away from acting in the early 1990s to pursue professional boxing, a move which he later claimed was fueled by “shame.”

Mickey Rourke dressed in a worn suit and patterned tie, smiling slightly outdoors near an urban brick wall.

The sport ultimately left him with multiple facial fractures, requiring extensive reconstructive procedures that changed his appearance.

After years of struggling for roles, Rourke mounted a remarkable comeback in 2008 with The Wrestler, which earned him a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination.

However, his fame faded as he moved from major hits to minor roles in low-budget projects.

The former professional boxer drew backlash in early 2025 after multiple controversies on Celebrity Big Brother UK

Unrecognizable Mickey Rourke outdoors, looking down, amid reports of eviction over unpaid rent in Los Angeles.

Mickey Rourke faces eviction from LA home over unpaid rent, showing an unrecognizable appearance in public.

Shirtless Mickey Rourke flexing muscles while being weighed on a scale at The Strand, Miami Beach.

Rourke’s struggles played out publicly in April 2025, during a brief appearance on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Reportedly, the actor was removed from the show after repeated incidents involving inappropriate language and behavior toward fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

During the broadcast, Rourke was recorded stating he would “vote the lesbian out real quick.”

He further fueled outrage by suggesting to the 22-year-old dancer that he would “make her straight.”

Actor Mickey Rourke with raised arm in boxing ring surrounded by team during post-fight celebration scene.

Several viewers online accused Rourke of making homophobic remarks, with many calling for his removal from the show.

Later, ITV confirmed the star was dismissed for violating conduct rules.

The lawsuit over his LA home remains ongoing as representatives for the actor have yet to issue a public statement.

“He doesn’t even own the house?” said one netizen

Twitter post showing support for Mickey Rourke amid LA home eviction over unpaid rent controversy.

Unrecognizable Mickey Rourke reacts on social media amid eviction from LA home over unpaid rent dispute.

Tweet from user Pierre commenting on plastic surgery and mentioning Hollywood, posted on December 31, 2025.

Unrecognizable Mickey Rourke facing eviction from LA home over $60K unpaid rent in a social media comment screenshot.

Tweet expressing sadness over Mickey Rourke facing eviction from LA home with unpaid rent controversy.

Unrecognizable Mickey Rourke faces eviction from LA home over unpaid rent exceeding $60K.

User tweet questioning Mickey Rourke's home ownership amid LA eviction over unpaid rent.

Mickey Rourke outside Los Angeles home facing eviction over unpaid rent of more than $60K in a casual outfit.

Unrecognizable Mickey Rourke faces eviction from LA home over $60K unpaid rent amid plastic surgery costs.

Tweet from user Tommy Dennis questioning if unrecognizable Mickey Rourke faces eviction over unpaid rent in LA home.

Screenshot of a tweet replying to TMZ with the message Leave that dude alone, posted by Paul Wheel Drive.

Mickey Rourke with unrecognizable appearance facing eviction from LA home over $60K unpaid rent dispute.

Tweet from Brian Jackson stating Mickey Rourke has 9 1/2 weeks to vacate LA home over unpaid rent.

