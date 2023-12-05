Quite a few of such unexpected wedding moments were discussed by members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community. One of them, a user under the moniker ‘ Professional-Owl-341 ’, asked them about the most messed up things they’ve witnessed at a wedding, and fellow redditors covered quite a few unexpected scenarios. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see what the invitees could hardly have seen coming.

The wedding is typically considered to be one of the newlyweds’ happiest moments in life; or at least they hope it to be. But some celebrations of love take a different—often rather unexpected—route, likely to change the mood completely.

#1 Groom smashes cake in the brides face, her dad immediately leads him outside and all you hear is a is a thump and a moment later dad walks back in.

#2 My aunt was a justice of the peace and officiated a wedding where seven women were wearing bridal dresses. Not white dresses, full on wedding dresses with accessories. Turned out the bride was very shy and hated to be the center of attention, but also wanted to wear a bridal dress for her groom. Her friends promised to wear their bridal dresses if she would wear one, and so they did.

#3 Male stripper in a leopard print thong was hired to provide entertainment at the wedding I was attending. Nobody paid any attention to him or tipped him. He got bored and sat by the buffet tables. I felt sorry for him and joined him for the remainder of the reception. We played many games of Tic-Tac-Toe.



I was 6 years old.

#4 After the toast the Bride said she had a surprise for everyone and started playing a video. They got married a year ago in secret only 2 people there knew about it and kept it a secret from everyone, even the parents didn't know. The end of the video the Bride turns to the cameras and said "Surprise bitches, you are at our 1 year anniversary".

#5 At the reception the best man and groom were drunk and started fighting. Cops were called and the groom decided he would win a fight with the 6 foot 5 state trooper. They had to hog tie him after he kicked two other officers. I was the photographer doing a favor for a friend.

#6 Maid of honor did a wide receiver dive trying to catch the bouquet and went right through the wedding cake.

#7 Was invited to a coworkers wedding. My coworker was the bride and she was a really funny no b******t New York girl.



The priest who was supposed to officiate the wedding was an old family friend but he fell ill so they had to send out another priest to do the wedding ceremony.



The ceremony starts and the new replacement priest launches into this 15 minute long sermon about how, according to God, the woman is supposed to be subservient to the man. This is not the brides vibe at all and all of us are sitting there simply just stunned at what the priest was saying waiting for the bride to snap and punch the dude in the throat.



To her credit she just stood there and listened but you could tell she was furious.



I’ll never forget the scene immediately afterwards as the bride stood there crying and a bunch of family members had the priest basically cornered chewing his a*s out for ruining the wedding.

#8 A thunderclap at the "if anyone objects" bit in the ceremony. Groom got caught cheating on the bride 2 months later.

#9 A group of women shrieking with laughter as they tried to put their hands up the kilt of a seven year old boy 'to see what's up there'.



The Bride and some of her friends intervened and the women were physically removed from the wedding.



Edited to add: the women in question were arrested for it, after the one who was basically the ringleader was knocked out by the bride. They then spent the period from Saturday night until Monday morning in the cells.

#10 Seen it twice. At the reception, the older, unmarried sister of the bride or groom has to dance in a hog feeding trough by themselves in front of everyone, because their younger sibling got married before them. All the family, friends, guests gather around them to laugh and heckle. We couldn’t help but feel bad for them, especially the poor big sister who was a little on the heavier side. Sorry about your self esteem, I guess!

#11 A male relative of mine got married. His mother died a couple of weeks before the ceremony. His widowed father showed up to the wedding with his new girlfriend, who was wearing the dead mothers clothes. I mean the dress she picked out for the wedding, her shoes and jewelry. Our whole family was shocked. They spent the whole day telling everyone they saw that it would have been a shame to not use it, since it was such a happy coincidence that his late wife and new girlfriend shared the same size. Needless to say the groom loves his wife, but doesn't like to talk about the wedding.

#12 Groom got up during the reception to announce that they (both 18 yrs old) were already expecting a child. They had purposefully gotten pregnant so their parents would have to let them get married and the very religious parents were very ashamed and trying to keep it a secret. But after the groom so loudly announced it to everyone else, a brawl broke out between the families, each accusing the other's kid of entrapping the other.

#13 Bride’s mother pulled a gun on the groom prior to the wedding started….for some reason the wedding got cancelled

#14 Bride take away by EMT after drinking too much

#15 Attended a wedding where they had hired private security to ensure the bride's father and stepmom wouldn't come in and disrupt everything. After security blocked them from going in I guess they decided to get drunk in the car, they then came back and proceeded to beat the security guards up with their empty liquor bottles.



Before the wedding I overheard the groom's family calling the pride paranoid and selfish, and that she should have invited her dad. Obviously, they had never met him before.....

#16 This actually happened. DJd a rich family wedding. 400 person on their massive property. Under a huge tend. The the rich daughter married an indigenous Canadian gent. It was easily 45oC with the humidity that day. Got heat stroke setting up. Boss told me to finish or I was fired. Figured it was my last gig cause I was done at that point.



Seemed like nice enough guy. They looked like an adorable couple. Brides dad was a total condescending d**k to staff and me the whole day and evening.



Overall there was an obvious tension the entire night though. At some point someone on one family side said something to someone else about 1am and a massive brawl started. This wasn’t teens fighting but 45-50 year old white bankers throwing down with stacked farm working and reservation living people. It was wild.



You’re going to ask - did I cut the music? Eff no. I was fed up. felt like a*s, and saw an opportunity so I threw on Kung Fu fighting and watched this brawl go down. Multiple cop cars (7-10?) multiple arrests. Didn’t get paid. Don’t care. Worth it.



The rich dad may have gained a son but he definitely lost that fight and a few teeth that day.



EDIT: I was asked via DM what was said. Not sure who said something first but I do know after asking during tear down that punches were thrown when one of the brides uncles told the grooms brother something around the vein of “Why don’t you go back to the rez to huff a litre” - so incredibly racist s**t. I’d have thrown down at that point too if I were him. So. Ya. Rich a******s gonna a*****e.



EDIT 2: To confirm the hockey player who commented on the fight winners - Yea the banker boys got their asses BEAT son. Lemme telll ya. Son son son. Wooo boy.

#17 During the father daughter dance- father was grabbing the daughters a*s. I was in utter disbelief

#18 At my wedding, one of the caterer attendants decided to take my husband and his groomsmens offer of a few swigs of whiskeys before the ceremony on the side of the building. The attendant was younger (at least 21 but not much older) and was drunk af. He then got fired and decided to join our reception party and get more drinks, he jumped in front of all the guys to catch the garter. I was really upset at the time, but I found a candid photo of the moment he caught the garter , and he did a whole a*s air kick and was so disheveled it made me laugh.

#19 They wanted their German shepherd in the wedding. He walked down by the bride and took a dump. Hilarious.

#20 I attended a wedding reception where the wait staff started to become generally distracting during dinner...they were sweeping the floors, spraying windows, creating more of a mess than anything. They would ask guests to move, interrupting their conversations and meal. They would clear away bottles of wine and champagne that hadn't been finished, then quickly bring another, just to grab it away again. One of the waiters even sat down and poured himself a drink. It was confusing and a bit appalling, but not as much as it was amusing.



Turns out, they were the hired entertainment! It created quite a buzz of conversation once we had all processed what was happening. I've never seen anything else like it.

#21 I was once invited to a Nigerian wedding held in the UK. I arrived at the church about 20 mins early and it was locked, no one there. After a few minutes, a couple of other guests arrived. After about half an hour, a guy arrived to unlock the church and a lady started to set up flowers.



*Easily* over an hour after the supposed beginning of the service, other guests started to arrive. Then the bride and groom. Then as the service went on, including well after the bride and groom had walked down the isle, guests continued to arrive and shuffle about the church taking their places, saying hello to other guests, etc.



At the end of the service we all had to drive about 30 mins to a reception elsewhere. We arrived there a good *two hours* before the wedding party.



After the event, the bride realised that she'd sent the same invitation to her English and Nigerian guests and asked what time we got to the church. Apparently guests are traditionally so late to Nigerian weddings that it's usual to put a false start time on them, which in turn leads to everyone intentionally getting there well after the time they're given.



However the real WTF moment was at the reception where the bride and groom danced as guests approached one by one to shower them with money "make it rain" style. Again apparently not unusual at a Nigerian wedding, but 100% not what I'd expected.



It was a great wedding, it just would have been handy to know when to get there.

#22 Couple was conservative, evangelical Christian. The bride had always been a Christian, but the groom had converted sometime in his mid to late 20s. As such, the bride was a virgin and the groom was not.



Not a big deal.



Except every single one of his groomsmen brought it up during their speeches. Like, they felt the need to let everyone know that the groom had gotten laid before and now got to bang a virgin.



it was truly gross.

#23 Maid of honor told the bride she was pregnant, during the reception, with the groom’s child 😐 that led to the NEXT wedding where the groom is now marrying the former maid of honor and the ex-wife tells her that she is also pregnant with, you guessed it, the grooms child 😬

#24 My sister in law wore an unconventional wedding dress, a short skirt, halter top with bare midriff, and fairy wings. It was very cute. She came over to our table to say hello during the reception and my great aunt pulled up her skirt to see what she was wearing underneath, exposing her underwear to the table and possibly the rest of the room. My sister in law just laughed it off, probably because my aunt was very old. Still, I couldn’t believe she did that.

#25 The first “you may kiss the bride” the groom practically swallowed the bride’s face and it lasted a good eight to ten seconds. Her second wedding, his fourth. It was so cringy.

#26 I walked into the bathroom to take a break from dancing. The bride was sitting on the floor by herself, crying her eyes out. I stopped to talk to her, and apparently she didn’t want to get married but felt forced to because she and the groom had had sex once. She wasn’t pregnant but she felt she was obligated to marry him because of her religious views. We talked for at least fifteen minutes because I didn’t want to leave her alone (this was before cell phones were really a thing), and finally her grandma came into the bathroom and took over. I barely knew the bride, as the groom was a friend of my boyfriend’s and I was just a plus one. I got back to the dance floor and the groom was happily dancing with his groomsmen, completely oblivious to the fact that his bride was missing.



I ran into the groom about a decade later and he reported he was the proud dad of 4 kids and was still happily married. I hope for his wife’s sake that the marriage was a happy one and she wasn’t lying to him because she felt obligated to stay married.

#27 They ignored the entire group of wedding guests and only talked/took pics with their bridesmaids/groomsmen. Then the second the wedding ceremony was over they grabbed a whiskey bottle and proceeded to drink from same bottle while passing around to their wedding group. Everyone at that wedding was pissed they spent time/ money to even go. It was like a white trash sorority party

#28 I went to a wedding where the whole thing was WTF. The bride was visibly pregnant (not a big deal), the flower girl was the daughter of the bride and the best man. The maid of honour was very pregnant and fainted during the ceremony, so her husband, the photographer got almost no photos of the wedding. It was an odd one.

#29 Not particularly WTF but I thought it was hilarious. At our wedding, there was a LOT of booze, and an excellent time was had by all. A friend of mine (about 25F) had had a skinful, went upstairs to find a quiet bathroom to have a tactical vomit, came back downstairs and as she was half way down the stairs, she tripped, rolled quite gracefully down the stairs, continued rolling when she got to the bottom and stopped after a few yards when she bumped into my mother-in-law's legs. My friend was lying flat on her back, and being the well-brought up girl she was, looked straight into my mother-in-law's eyes and said "I'd just like to say what a wonderful wedding this is, and didn't the bride look beautiful". Then she passed out.

#30 Long ago I worked at a banquet hall and witnessed a fully NASCAR themed wedding. During the reception they played the audio of the proposal going out over the PA at the track. It was fully unintelligible. BZZT GABBAGBGA MRRRY MEZZZZZ RROOOOOWWWVROOOM.



Other highlights were the owner locking himself in his office to avoid the bride’s father because he was threatening him to haggle on the costs.



In the end we had to call the police because the bride in gown climbed over the bar to steal more sweet sweet MGD after we had closed the taps and the event was over.

#31 I worked at a wedding venue. Bride and groom shut their reception down in the middle of it to show a basketball game. Their team lost so everyone started drinking real hard and the bride ended up on the floor, throwing up in our mop bucket.

#32 I was a bridesmaid in my sisters wedding, and I was robbed during the ceremony.



A homeless guy came into the church right before the ceremony started and stole my purse from the dressing room during the ceremony.



The guy actually returned to the scene of the crime with my purse, but took off when he realized we were looking for him. My dad, in his tux and fancy shoes, ended up chasing the guy and inadvertently herded him towards the cops who were responding. Turns out he had a ton of warrants for domestic violence, so off to jail he went.



Word got around at the reception and all the relatives were slipping me cash to make up for what the guy stole. I ended up profiting from being robbed!

#33 Groom was drunk, standing on the hood of the bestman's car and hood surfing around the hotel parking lot. Groom ended up getting launched off the hood onto the asphalt. Bride and groom end up at ER and she has blood all over her dress. Kids... tsk, tsk, tsk.

#34 Happened to my GF now wife.



Good friends wedding about 25 years ago. We were young and loved to party.

Bride and groom left the reception early to head out for the honeymoon.

A group of us took mushrooms, and we re drinking hard.

Close friend was a huge wrestling fan. Like WWF.



He was dancing with my GF.



Out of absolutely nowhere, he grabs my girl, picks her up, and legit suplexed her on the dancefloor.

Her head hit the floor, and she was lying there in a spaghetti strapped LBD with her eyes fluttering.



I put both my hands around his neck and tried with every ounce of strength I had to choke the life out of him.

Friends calmed us down, and he was escorted home.



It was the most insane thing ive seen at a wedding.

#35 Bride had two MOHs (one matron one maid) and groom had one best man. Groom has anxiety issues but an all around awesome human as is his wife (the bride). So the MOHs knew to keep the speeches short as groom would rather party with his bride everyone and keep the spotlight off of him. Both MOHs gave lovely speeches. Then came the BM. Who then passed the mic to the first GM who then proceeded to pass the mic along to the others. The bridesmaids starting freaking out and thankfully the fathers of the couple got up did a quick “thanks for coming we love you both let’s eat and be merry” and wrapped it up because what should’ve been maybe 10 minutes tops between the three speeches was going on 40 (I know this isn’t the worst out there, but 40 minutes of speeches when you’re hungry and the bar runs out of water and soda so you are left with very little patience)

#36 Bride and father didn't have a good relationship, the kind of relationship where he didn't bother to meet the groom until the wedding day, despite them being together 7-8 years in the same city.



At the first dance, the father pushed past the groom's mom to get obnoxiously close to take photos. Once he'd done that he tried to cut in on the groom. He was told absolutely not. Almost every video and photo of their first dance has the father lurking in it. There was not a parent dance. He spent the rest of the wedding complaining to the bride's brother that the bride didn't want to talk to him.



Bride and father saw each other at the brother's wedding the following year (where he behaved himself) and not since. Bride has a toddler now that will probably never meet his grandfather and fair enough.

#37 At the reception, they had live goldfish in bowls on each table. The groom got really drunk and ended up swallowing one of the goldfish for fun.

#38 My Nonna objected at my sisters wedding because she was marrying a progressive New York Jew and her grandchild would cease to exist if she married him.

#39 Immediately after dinner half the reception (the bride’s family) got up en masse to go milk their cows. They were Amish or Mennonite. It occurred to me later that maybe they were really avoiding the dancing.

#40 Limo engine caught fire a block from the church after they left.

#41 Everyone's going to say a fight, and those are very much WTF.



However the fight I witnessed was between a man and a woman. Sure, notable...



However the woman had a previous career as a mud wrestler and had since moved on to bodybuilding.



Also, the man she was fighting was her brother who was three weeks out of rehab.



You may have witnessed a fight at a wedding but I witnessed an a*s-kicking the likes of which I have never, ever seen. That woman took him down and beat his a*s brutally and decisively, in heels and a tight dress.



When the cops came and both were being dragged off in cuffs she was able to get herself, in heels mind you, out of the main hall, down the front stairs and into the cruiser, with absolute grace and form.



Her brother had to be carried with occasional drops of blood-soaked tissue falling off behind him.

#42 My wedding... 2 things, 1 godbrother





1. Blew out a candle at the table super hard causing the wax to blow back in his face land all over his mustache and beard where it hardened on his face... everyone who saw it laughed and no one attempted to help him remove it. He was too drunk to notice.



2. Went next door to the empty conference room and pissed on the track where the wires were plugged in the floor for the equipment... this idiot "thought" he was in a really "nice" bathroom



We were at a resort in Mexico. I thought he was gonna get arrested, but they were cool, just took him back to his room.



He remembered nothing the next day.

#43 The groom's father was drunk BEFORE the ceremony and got worse as the evening progressed. During the reception, the groom's mother locked herself in the bathroom while other women tried to coax her to come out. Several people on the bride's side were also fighting, I was asked to drive a terrified old lady home.



The couple divorced soon after.

#44 The groom went into the forest to talk with an acquaintance of his (I know, bad idea). After about 30 minutes, only the groom emerged from the forest, badly beaten and covered in blood, and there was no sign of the acquaintance. After many searched the forest, the acquaintance was also found beaten, and a quarter of the guests chased and confronted the assailants. It was chaotic.

#45 One of the Bridesmaid got caught doing the nasty with the groom….. needless to say the wedding was called off and presents were picked up at the door when people left…. Most awkward thing ever since everyone was so confused.

#46 I (34M) caught the garter and a 16 year old girl whom I did not know caught the bouquet. A bunch of the wedding guests were loudly pressuring me to get up under the girl’s dress and put the garter on her leg. She was maybe a little on the spectrum and didn’t understand what was going on for a minute, then when someone explained to her what the people were yelling at me to do she looked like she was going to faint from shock and horror at the idea of it. I was like ABSOLUTELY NOPE and gave the garter back to the bride. The “put it on her leg!!” contingent was mostly boomer age ladies. 🙄

#47 Father of the bride gave a 10 minute long speech where he said if she wasn’t his daughter he’d marry her. While his wife stood right next to him.

#48 At my sister's wedding our step mum had found out what bridesmaid dresses for her children would be, she got her young daughter the same dress and kept pushing her daughter into the photos. Even the photographer told her to stop.

#49 My cousin (the bride) has some kind of disease (nothing immediately terminal but I think it’s one of those things where you slowly deteriorate unfortunately) so when she was getting married, they wanted to make it a huge event. My family is scattered across the country but we all made sure to make it there especially since my aunt and uncle put so much time, work, and money into planning it.



So, we’re all at this fancy country club with at least 200 people and halfway through the party, the bride disappeared. After a while I go to the bathroom and there she is, puking her guts out because she was taking shots of tequila since the MORNING when getting ready for the day. She never recovered that night so the toasts were never made and the cake had no cutting ceremony and my aunt and uncle were understandably pissed.



When I was my best friends MOH years later, I made sure to monitor the brides alcohol intake just in case

#50 Everybody in the ceremony was standing on a raised platform -- like, 4 feet off the ground. One of the groomsmen, the bride's brother, was standing with his knees locked. (In the army, they tell you not to do that, because you end up fainting.) He fainted, and toppled off the platform. He landed on his head. Concussion, skull fracture, broken orbit and cheekbone, other messy stuff.



He got taken away in an ambulance. The rest of the bridal party got into cars and went to the hospital in full wedding regalia, to sit in the ER waiting room.



I don't remember the timing, but it must have happened after the Impressive Clergyman said "man and wife", because the wedding happened and they're still happily married. Oh yeah, and brother is fully recovered.

#51 The groom’s sister gave a speech at the reception and ended it with “You can’t make a ho a housewife”, and literally dropped the mic and sat back down.

#52 The kid bearing the ring arrived at the altar with no ring on the little pillow, quick-thinking father of the groom substituted his own wedding ring (the ring was never found). Later in the ceremony the organist passed out slumped on the keyboard, treating us all to a glorious sustained cluster chord on the pipe organ.

#53 A White friend had a long term Black girlfriend.



The man's parents were renewing their vows, because they got papal permission to get married in a Catholic church.



The Black woman was specifically disinvited.



During the vows, a black cat showed up from who knows where, and walked up the aisle meowing.

#54 I was back home to MC my cousin’s wedding to his very uptight bride about 15 yr ago. She’s SO uptight because her family is certifiably insane and she clings desperately to normalcy like it’s a life raft. Sometimes she clings a bit too hard and cracks under the pressure.



Well…the groom’s Dad and the bride get into a screaming match at the rehearsal. The minister refuses to move forward with the wedding until they do some emergency, on-site counselling. The rest of the wedding party is asked to leave. We wait for hours across the street at a coffee shop until we’re told to head to the reception venue. We had a dinner scheduled and we’re supposed to finish decorating. The bridal party and family finally show up just as the staff is about to lock us out for the night. We’ve had no dinner, no rehearsal, and the reception isn’t set up properly. I leave and meet an old friend for a late dinner.



The next morning I arrive at the church not entirely sure there’s going even BE a wedding. We do an impromptu rehearsal with the minister, and I head down to the basement to use the washroom before the guests start to arrive. There’s a weird, sickly sweet, chemically smell down there; I walk into the ladies room and find the bride’s father with a crack pipe in his hand. Settling his nerves, I guess? This sets the vibe for the rest of the day…



The ceremony goes surprisingly well, and we head to the reception. The hotel had just opened that week, this is the very first wedding they’ve held, and they’re clearly not ready yet: only one elevator is operational and the staff isn’t really trained.



The elevator broke, and the staff couldn’t figure out how to get food down from the kitchen to the ballroom, so they just stopped food service half way through the meal. The DJ played the wrong song for the first dance and the bride broke down in tears, ran out, and didn’t come back for an hour.The bartender kept setting up unlimited shots along the whole bar and leaving open bottles for guests to take (many of whom haven’t eaten).



I (the MC) start projectile vomiting because both my friend and I got horrendous food poising from our dinner the night before. I was in a long gown, and would go upstairs to a bathroom away from the party, undress, puke my guts out, re-dress, go back to complete part of the itinerary, and repeat.



In the meantime, everyone who wasn’t violently nauseous was getting absolutely hammered. The night culminated with my uncle punching his pregnant daughter in the face because she wouldn’t give him his motorcycle keys to ride away drunk. He then fell into a large sculpture and smashed it, causing the police to be called. He, of course, tried to fight the police.



The wedding was shut down because of the excess drunkenness just before midnight. I went back to my parents’ place and threw up for three more days.



And before you ask: yes, the bride and groom are still happily married. They have three kids; she dresses them like little Instagram models and is a wannabe “momfuencer”. They make TikToks.

#55 Bride was druuuunnnnnnnkkkkk like, whoa girl! Her dad basically had to carry her down the aisle with her brothers help. It was a surprise they went through with it!

#56 My cousin's wedding reception. I was about 9, so my mom took me and one of my brothers home before the REAL fun started. While I was there, the MoH was absolutely hammered before entering the firehall, grabbed a $500 bottle of rum that was supposed to be raffled off to help with the couple's honeymoon, and proceeded to CHUG a good third of the bottle. Had some rando teenager from the bride's family (I'm related to the groom) try to hit on me for most of the reception because he refused to believe I was as young as I said I was (I've always been pretty tall).



WHAT I WASN'T THERE FOR BUT HEARD ABOUT IN THE MORNING:



DJ's extremely inebriated ex-boyfriend showed up and harassed him (the DJ) for most of the night. Guests were fine with him until they started verbally screaming at each other, then my (also extremely inebriated) family tried to shoo the ex out. Got him outside the fire hall, ex took a swing at someone, pissed off my drunk redneck cousins, who took swings back. Ex runs, RIGHT INTO THE ROAD, gets hit by a car and flies into a ditch. He was ok, minus a broken arm, broken/bruised ribs, and was screaming about my "homophobic" family ganging up on him for no reason.

#57 I used to work at a hotel doing weddings and saw many things, highlights include the wedding party minus the bride all breaking into the spa and sitting in the jacuzzi in all their clothes, a man who got extremely drunk and drew cartoons all over the expensive tablecloth, and then asked to buy it, and one time a three legged dog broke in and wouldn't let any guests out of the room we were in