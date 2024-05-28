ADVERTISEMENT





Today, we’d like to invite you to explore the surreal images created by Finnish photographer Juuso Hämäläinen. Besides his talent for capturing exceptional moments and stunning landscapes, Juuso is also a digital artist, 3D animator, composer, and musician, currently based in Vancouver, BC. As stated on Juuso’s website: “Through his art he wants to share the magical quality of life that is experienced when one stays present and perceives the world as it truly is and not through the concepts of the mind as most of us have unknowingly learnt to live.”



Scroll down to see a collection of astonishing photographs by Hämäläinen, and let us know in the comments which places you’d like to visit the most.



More info: Instagram | Facebook | juusohd.com