Given Rachel’s certifications as a cat behavior and retention specialist, she has a deep understanding of feline behavior. We were wondering how adopting a cat, especially one from a shelter or rescue, impacts their behavior and adaptability in a new home.

“Your cat will be fearful at first. She is going to want to establish her territory. Set things up so that your adopted shelter cat can feel safe and secure in her new territory. Remember, she has been through many changes and will need to cope with these changes in her environment. She will need some time and patience. You always want to start your new cat off in her own room, preferably a small one, because too much new territory too soon will be overwhelming to your cat. I like to call it a sanctuary room. The most important thing is to go at the cat's pace.

Once you’ve selected your sanctuary room, you’ll want to make sure the space is cat-proofed and ready for your new arrival. Make sure there are no hiding places in the room. If there is a bed, bureau, or other furniture in the room that a cat could hide under, put luggage, boxes, or storage containers underneath. You don’t want your new cat to spend her days hiding from you. Your cat will want to hide as a way to cope with all of the changes in her life. Block off under the bed and bureau but give her places to hide that are accessible to you, such as a cat tunnel or even a box on its side.

Make sure there are no little cracks or holes in the walls. Cats have moveable collar bones, so if a cat can get her head into a space, she can get her entire body in there.

Make sure there is food and water on one side, and a scratching post and litter box on the other side. Cats love the warmth of the sun and/or a radiator, so place a cat bed in an area where there is a 'sun puddle' or a few feet away from a radiator. Place the toys on the floor away from the walls so the cat can easily engage with and move the toy. On that special day that you bring home your new cat, go directly to the room you have set up as the sanctuary room. Close the door gently behind you and place the carrier on the floor. Open the carrier door, but don't force the cat out. Don’t reach in and pull her out. Let the cat come out at her own pace. You can take the door off the carrier, or tie the door back with a pipe cleaner or baggie tie. This way, your new cat still has the safety and security of her carrier for as long as she needs it. In the beginning, this is the only place that has her familiar scents in it.

Visit your new cat often, but also give her time to settle in on her own. The separation period for your new cat shouldn’t be seen as a punishment like a 'time out' or a jail sentence. Visitation is good and encouraged! Don't be sad about keeping your new cat in a separate room. I know as humans, we wouldn’t love being in a small room all day, but cats find safety and security in small spaces. Cats prefer a small space when it comes to new territory, and you can - and should - go into her sanctuary room as much as you want. Remember that the purpose of the sanctuary room is to let your cat calm down and feel a sense of security in her new home in a manageable fashion.”