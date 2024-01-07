Teen Rejects Dad’s New Wife As Her Mother, Tells The Family What She Really Feels On Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas and families are intrinsically interlinked, but there’s also a fair share of challenges that arise when you combine the two.

For Reddit user Any-Might7823, they turned out to be too big to handle.

A few days ago, she shared a raw and personal account of her holidays, during which her father and his second wife pushed the teenager to accept the lady as her new mother, and continuously ignored her boundaries.

It got so bad that she had a full-blown meltdown in front of everyone.

When communication breaks down within a family, the problems only exacerbate

For this teenager, it happened on Christmas

Sadly, the stepmother-stepdaughter relationship is often difficult

Clinical psychologist Barbara Greenberg, Ph.D., who specializes in the treatment of adolescents and parents, gets many inquiries from both stepmothers and stepdaughters about difficulties in their relationships.

According to her, this particular dynamic seems to be an inherently tricky one. “This is a dreadful shame because if all of the jealousy, envy and competitiveness were not issues, this relationship could be a wonderful one for stepdaughters and stepmothers everywhere,” Greenberg explained.

“This is not to say that all stepmoms and stepdaughters don’t get along, but I have seen too many of these relationships go awry and cause complications and stress for everyone involved.”

But some people manage to make it work

It should probably go without saying, but such a fallout doesn’t help anyone, especially the kids. Luckily, research suggests that over time, things usually get better.

For example, there was a study of 40 stepfather and 20 stepmother families, half of which had a male and half of which had a female “target” child (aged 9–12 yrs). Its findings reveal that the longer stepdaughters lived in a biological father–stepmother household, the more positive the stepmother-stepdaughter relationships were.

This is great because the study also concluded that more positive stepparent-stepchild relationships were associated with lower inhibition and aggression ratings for male and female stepchildren and with higher self-esteem scores for females.

Hopefully, these folks will sort it out.

