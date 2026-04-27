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Melania Trump Blasts ‘Coward’ Jimmy Kimmel Over Monologue Delivered Days Before WHCD Attack
Melania Trump with blonde hair and blue eyes, wearing a black blazer, standing against a purple backdrop.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Melania Trump Blasts ‘Coward’ Jimmy Kimmel Over Monologue Delivered Days Before WHCD Attack

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Jimmy Kimmel’s April 23 parody of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) left Melania Trump unimpressed, and she made her feelings known in clear terms.

Kimmel called the First Lady of the United States an “expectant widow” in his skit.

On April 25, at the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a 31-year-old man from California attempted to assassinate the President.

Highlights
  • Jimmy Kimmel, in a recent skit on his talk show, referred to Melania Trump as an “expectant widow.”
  • Melania made her stance on the matter clear in a response issued on social media on Monday.
  • The president also echoed concerns about Kimmel’s remarks in his own statement.

Melania, in her April 27 response to Kimmel, called his comedy “hateful and violent.” 

RELATED:

    Melania Trump hit back at Jimmy Kimmel for making personal remarks about her and her husband

    Melania Trump, with a serious expression, among a crowd in formal attire, attending an event before a WHCD attack.

    Image credits: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

    “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepen the political sickness within America,” Melania wrote on X.

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    “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes week after week to spread hate,” she continued.

    Jimmy Kimmel at WHCD podium. Melania Trump and Barron Trump in the audience. Melania Trump appears displeased.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    “A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?” the First Lady concluded.

    Melania Trump's tweet, calling Jimmy Kimmel a coward over his monologue, sparks WHCD attack debate.

    Image credits: FLOTUS/X

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    Kimmel had also received flak from viewers for his latest bit.

    “This is completely outrageous, no matter what side of the political aisle you are on,” one fumed, while another asked, “How evil do you have to be to say something like that?”

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    “You have to be deranged to laugh at that,” remarked a third.

    Melania Trump and Donald Trump in black formal attire, standing formally at an event, with musicians in the background.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    “‘Expectant Widow’ is mean-spirited,” a fourth said.

    “Kimmel needs to be exiled to the land of minimum wage and anonymity,” a fifth added.

    A separate user, meanwhile, hypothesized Kimmel perhaps “knew something” about what was about to unfold at the WHCD over the weekend.

    Shots rang out at a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton ballroom as the U.S. President, VP, and other top officials dined

    A large event space with attendees at tables, a stage with podiums, and screens displaying "White House Correspondents' Association". Melania Trump.

    Image credits: BBC News

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    Trump attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as president for the first time on Saturday, after boycotting the event throughout his first term. 

    The evening was cut short when a g*nman, now identified as Cole Thomas Allen, a teacher and engineer, opened fire near the security checkpoint.

    A Twitter post by Bryan Stephen criticizing tasteless comedy, relevant to the Jimmy Kimmel monologue controversy.

    Image credits: Bryan_Stephen93

    A Twitter user comments on Jimmy Kimmel's monologue, calling a phrase "gross." This relates to the Melania Trump - Jimmy Kimmel topic.

    Image credits: NoPainNoWayne

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    Secret Service agents quickly swung into action, rushing the President and the First Lady out of the event hall.

    Vice President JD Vance received the same treatment.

    Law enforcement personnel, some with FBI vests, standing outside a Hilton hotel at night, reminiscent of the WHCD attack.

    Image credits: Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

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    Allen believed it was his duty to target Trump cabinet officials, according to a note he sent family members about 10 minutes before the attack.

    “I am no longer willing to permit a p**ophile, r**ist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen said, explaining that what his representatives do reflects on him as an American.

    A man is face down on a patterned carpet, his hands cuffed behind him, with law enforcement personnel standing nearby. Jimmy Kimmel.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

    In his note, Allen outlined that FBI Director Kash Patel was not his target. He said he would target other administration members from the highest ranking to the lowest.

    Allen also criticized the Secret Service for the loose security at the high-profile event.

    “I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo.

    A tweet from Ximena, replying to @Breaking911, asking if comedy is legal again, relevant to Melania Trump and Jimmy Kimmel.

    Image credits: XimeniaBbg

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    A Twitter reply from Peter Adam about comedy and boundaries, relating to the Melania Trump, Jimmy Kimmel monologue controversy.

    Image credits: petera1872

    “What I got (who knows, maybe they’re pranking me!) is nothing.

    “No d**n security — not in transport, not in the hotel, not in the event,” he said, before adding, “The level of incompetence is insane.”

    Shortly after the First Lady condemned Jimmy Kimmel, the President echoed her anger

    Melania Trump's husband, Donald Trump, in a serious portrait, wearing a blue suit and a red patterned tie.

    Image credits: The White House

    “I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said, but this is something far beyond the pale,” the POTUS shared.

    “Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

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    Kimmel was, notably, suspended by ABC — the network that has been airing his eponymous talk show since 2003 — for a week in September 2025 after a monologue addressing the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

    Jimmy Kimmel, wearing a suit and tie, stands against a city skyline background, delivering a monologue. Melania Trump news.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

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    The comedian mocked the MAGA group and the President’s reaction to his demise, accusing them of trying to score political points and stating their reaction was similar to a four-year-old mourning their goldfish.

    Kimmel also suggested Republicans took out Kirk.

    So far, despite the President and the First Lady calling on ABC to remove Kimmel, the network has not announced any similar action.

    “If these are your words, Jimmy, you are vile,” a netizen wrote

    A tweet by Rep. Chris Hemsworth saying "Kimmel is definitely going to cry again about being victimized isn't he," referencing the Jimmy Kimmel monologue controversy.

    Image credits: GodofBlunder247

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    A tweet by PokeNation criticizing Jimmy Kimmel for a joke, sparking outrage over a monologue and WHCD attack.

    Image credits: Big12Pokes

    A tweet by Ilsa Bogart, replying to @Breaking911, criticizing Jimmy Kimmel's monologue. It mentions Melania Trump's reaction.

    Image credits: BogartIlsa

    Screenshot of a tweet from sic @sic_null stating, I thought comedians were supposed to be funny, referencing Melania Trump's blast at Jimmy Kimmel.

    Image credits: sic_null

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    A Twitter reply from LilHumansBigImpact says This is disgusting behavior, echoing sentiments about Jimmy Kimmel's monologue.

    Image credits: BigImpactHumans

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    A tweet from @user98765146435 saying, "How does Disney-ABC not fire that guy? Are they run by stupid people? Seems like it." This refers to Melania Trump blasting Jimmy Kimmel.

    Image credits: user98765146435

    A tweet from Gavin Valenti, defending Melania Trump and emphasizing respect, days before the WHCD attack.

    Image credits: GavinValenti

    A tweet from Dalila criticizing Jimmy Kimmel, calling him despicable and unfunny, echoing Melania Trump's sentiments.

    Image credits: Dalila25601268

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    A tweet from RageLB replying to Breaking911, stating: "The left has completely embraced this kind of talk and actions." Relates to Melania Trump and Jimmy Kimmel.

    Image credits: Rage_LB

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    A tweet from "meme b" on April 26, 2026, saying, "I've said some edgy jokes, but d*** in dude read the room." Reflects reactions to Jimmy Kimmel's monologue.

    Image credits: mask_bastard

    A tweet from Dana, @LibertyIGWT, criticizing Jimmy Kimmel, stating, "Disgusting. Guess Jimmy didn't learn his lesson from his last suspension."

    Image credits: LibertyIGWT

    A tweet from @TheMochiWochi asks why Jimmy Kimmel faces no recourse, implying a criticism related to his monologue.

    Image credits: TheMochiWochi

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    A social media post from @imrightthough replying to @Breaking911, asking about a person crying over suspension, echoing Jimmy Kimmel's monologue issues.

    Image credits: imrightthough

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    A Twitter user named Cal, BSN, in a baseball cap, criticizes Jimmy Kimmel as toxic. The Melania Trump keyword is implied by the context of this critique.

    Image credits: CalJFreeman1

    A tweet from Weather Girl @MISTYFALLS1991 stating, I'm not even offended anymore this is just boring at this point, referring to a Jimmy Kimmel monologue attack.

    Image credits: MISTYFALLS1991

    A tweet by Alexis @alexisjohnsonnm, reacting to Jimmy Kimmel's monologue, saying "This is gross. He needs to be put on leave."

    Image credits: alexisjohnsonnm

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    A screenshot of a tweet by user @crvelin, replying "And he thinks he's the good guy." This comment relates to Melania Trump's Jimmy Kimmel criticism.

    Image credits: crvelin

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    A tweet from LogicTruth&Justice, @LogicTruthJstce, asking why a 'coward' hasn't been held accountable for 'trash.'

    Image credits: LogicTruthJstce

    A tweet from Ched Mosby saying Jimmy Kimmel finally said something funny. Melania Trump might respond to this.

    Image credits: boneherguy

    A tweet from Jman about Melania Trump, expressing a view on Jimmy Kimmel's monologue.

    Image credits: Jman302928Jman

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    A tweet from Viktor about Melania Trump, Jimmy Kimmel, and political comments. Republicans reacting strongly to a joke.

    Image credits: VIK19941

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    A tweet from Zubix states, Late night shows aren't even trying to be subtle anymore with a skull emoji, relating to the Melania Trump, Jimmy Kimmel monologue.

    Image credits: Zubix_hub

    Poll Question

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes week after week to spread hate" - neither should your husband, dear. Or that Charlie Kirk guy. Or Fox News, come to think of it. But hey, you lot did about everything you could to destroy online fact-checking under the guise of protecting "freedom of speech". Well, this comedian is exercising his freedom of speech. Goes both ways, you know.

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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes week after week to spread hate" - neither should your husband, dear. Or that Charlie Kirk guy. Or Fox News, come to think of it. But hey, you lot did about everything you could to destroy online fact-checking under the guise of protecting "freedom of speech". Well, this comedian is exercising his freedom of speech. Goes both ways, you know.

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    3points
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