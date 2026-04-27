Melania Trump Blasts ‘Coward’ Jimmy Kimmel Over Monologue Delivered Days Before WHCD Attack

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Jimmy Kimmel’s April 23 parody of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) left Melania Trump unimpressed, and she made her feelings known in clear terms.

Kimmel called the First Lady of the United States an “expectant widow” in his skit.

On April 25, at the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a 31-year-old man from California attempted to assassinate the President.

Highlights Jimmy Kimmel, in a recent skit on his talk show, referred to Melania Trump as an “expectant widow.”

Melania made her stance on the matter clear in a response issued on social media on Monday.

The president also echoed concerns about Kimmel’s remarks in his own statement.

Melania, in her April 27 response to Kimmel, called his comedy “hateful and violent.”

RELATED:

Melania Trump hit back at Jimmy Kimmel for making personal remarks about her and her husband

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“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepen the political sickness within America,” Melania wrote on X.

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“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes week after week to spread hate,” she continued.

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“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?” the First Lady concluded.

Jimmy Kimmel: “Our First Lady is here. Mrs. Trump… you have a glow like an expectant widow.” pic.twitter.com/LdloPzMyXr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026

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Kimmel had also received flak from viewers for his latest bit.

“This is completely outrageous, no matter what side of the political aisle you are on,” one fumed, while another asked, “How evil do you have to be to say something like that?”

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“You have to be deranged to laugh at that,” remarked a third.

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“‘Expectant Widow’ is mean-spirited,” a fourth said.

“Kimmel needs to be exiled to the land of minimum wage and anonymity,” a fifth added.

A separate user, meanwhile, hypothesized Kimmel perhaps “knew something” about what was about to unfold at the WHCD over the weekend.

Shots rang out at a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton ballroom as the U.S. President, VP, and other top officials dined

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Trump attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as president for the first time on Saturday, after boycotting the event throughout his first term.

The evening was cut short when a g*nman, now identified as Cole Thomas Allen, a teacher and engineer, opened fire near the security checkpoint.

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Secret Service agents quickly swung into action, rushing the President and the First Lady out of the event hall.

Vice President JD Vance received the same treatment.

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Allen believed it was his duty to target Trump cabinet officials, according to a note he sent family members about 10 minutes before the attack.

“I am no longer willing to permit a p**ophile, r**ist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen said, explaining that what his representatives do reflects on him as an American.

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In his note, Allen outlined that FBI Director Kash Patel was not his target. He said he would target other administration members from the highest ranking to the lowest.

Allen also criticized the Secret Service for the loose security at the high-profile event.

“I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo.

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“What I got (who knows, maybe they’re pranking me!) is nothing.

“No d**n security — not in transport, not in the hotel, not in the event,” he said, before adding, “The level of incompetence is insane.”

Shortly after the First Lady condemned Jimmy Kimmel, the President echoed her anger

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“I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said, but this is something far beyond the pale,” the POTUS shared.

“Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

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Kimmel was, notably, suspended by ABC — the network that has been airing his eponymous talk show since 2003 — for a week in September 2025 after a monologue addressing the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

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The comedian mocked the MAGA group and the President’s reaction to his demise, accusing them of trying to score political points and stating their reaction was similar to a four-year-old mourning their goldfish.

Kimmel also suggested Republicans took out Kirk.

So far, despite the President and the First Lady calling on ABC to remove Kimmel, the network has not announced any similar action.

“If these are your words, Jimmy, you are vile,” a netizen wrote

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