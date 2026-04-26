Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Why The Secret Service Rushed JD Vance Out Before The President During The Security Incident At The White House
Security incident at the White House: JD Vance is ushered away by Secret Service, appearing startled in a tuxedo.
Economy & Labor, Society

Why The Secret Service Rushed JD Vance Out Before The President During The Security Incident At The White House

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the major security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, one detail quickly caught people’s attention amid all the chaos when Vice President JD Vance appeared to be rushed out before President Donald Trump.

The April 25 event at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., had turned chaotic after gunsh*ts were heard near the ballroom, where Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vance, White House officials, journalists, and more than 2,000 guests were attending the annual dinner.

Highlights
  • Security experts clarified that JD Vance being moved first was a standard Secret Service "split-protocol".
  • While Vance was whisked away to the right of the stage within 12 seconds, agents prioritized "shielding in place" for President Trump.
  • Experts noted that Vance’s position on the stage allowed for a faster, safer exit route.

As guests ducked under tables and Secret Service agents rushed in, videos showed Vance being pulled away first, leading many online to question why he was escorted out before the president.

RELATED:

    After the clips from the incident went online, some viewers noticed JD Vance was rushed out before Donald Trump

    Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and another woman standing, with Secret Service present, during a security incident at an event.

    Image credits: Yuri Gripas/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Videos from inside the ballroom showed the tense moment clearly.

    Gunsh*ts were heard around 8:34 p.m., and according to CBS News, Secret Service agents ran onto the stage just 12 seconds later.

    One video showed Vance being grabbed by the shoulders by an agent and quickly pulled away to the right side of the stage.

    JD Vance speaking at a podium, with a US flag in the background, amidst a White House security incident.

    Image credits: vp

    At the same time, another agent immediately stepped in front of Trump, using his own body as a shield. Trump and Melania stayed in place for a few more seconds before being moved off to the left side of the stage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    CBS reported that “POTUS is escorted offstage 20 seconds after the VP.”

    Guests, including Donald Trump, look on at an event. White House Secret Service security incident.

    Image credits: CTV News

    That short delay made some people online wonder if Trump had been left exposed while Vance was taken first.

    One viral X post even claimed, “Secret Service agents rush JD Vance out of harm’s way before Trump!!!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But security experts quickly explained that the sequence did not mean Vance was being treated as the higher priority.

    Secret Service protocol requires the president and vice president to be separated

    JD Vance, in a tuxedo, is being rushed out by Secret Service agents during a security incident at the White House event.

    Image credits: MSNOWNews

    A tweet asking why Secret Service agents were far from the President during a White House security incident.

    Image credits: brikei111

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A screenshot of a tweet by Christy Creme on April 26, 2026, about Secret Service security incident at the White House.

    Image credits: _Christy_Creme_

    Despite Vance’s proximity to the door, the main reason for the different timing comes down to standard Secret Service procedure.

    During a security threat, the president and vice president are usually separated immediately so that one attack cannot take out both leaders at once.

    One user summed it up online by writing, “Secret Service protocol is pretty straightforward—you split up the President and VP immediately so a single attack can’t take both out.”

    Secret Service agents move JD Vance during a security incident at the White House.

    Image credits: MSNOWNews

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the United States Secret Service, also explained that what people saw was part of a planned process.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I understand things may look a certain way, but please know protective teams are in real-time radio communication and there is a methodical process for the safe relocation of protectees,” he told Newsweek.

    He added that every protective site uses a “sophisticated, layered security framework,” and those steps helped stop the situation from becoming worse.

    A security expert weighed in on the speculation and explained why JD Vance was first pulled away

    Secret Service agents rushing JD Vance out during a security incident at the White House, with attendees nearby.

    Image credits: MSNOWNews

    A tweet image capturing a security incident at the White House, with Secret Service agents shielding a man. A woman is circled in red, appearing unprotected.

    Image credits: ImnothimSoma6

    Security experts explained that the answer was probably much more practical than people assumed, stating Vance was simply in a position where he could be moved faster.

    Mark Herrera, president and chief security strategist at Global Awareness Professionals, explained that Vance being escorted first did not mean he was prioritized.

     

     

    The President and another man in tuxedos at a podium, with the White House and US flag in the background, discussing the security incident.

    Image credits: The White House

    “It typically means he was in a position to be safely and quickly extracted, while the president’s detail needed a few critical seconds to shield, assess the threat, and establish control before moving him,” he told Newsweek.

    He also pointed out that the agent standing directly in front of Trump showed the real priority: shield first, then move.

    “Agents are trained to instinctively place themselves between the protectee and any potential danger,” Herrera said.

    Trump later praised the Secret Service for how quickly they acted.

    “I heard a noise, and thought it was a tray going down,” he said later. “It was very quick.”

    “They needed to get a good photo op for Trump again,” wrote one user

    A tweet from Panda w/ Morals, with text "They threw his a** to the ground 😂", discussing the White House security incident.

    Image credits: topher2825

    A tweet questioning the White House security incident, asking why the VP was evacuated before the President.

    Image credits: the_resistor

    A tweet from user P2, asking if details were staged during the White House security incident, relevant to JD Vance.

    Image credits: BBJ2420

    A tweet about Secret Service action and security incident at the White House, regarding JD Vance and the President.

    Image credits: proudchossid

    A tweet from Orlando, posted on Apr 26, 2026, about a Security Incident at the White House with JD Vance.

    Image credits: cmboso777

    A screenshot of a tweet by Rodney Zuke replying to @ArtCandee, mentioning Secret Service and security incident at the White House.

    Image credits: RodneyZuke

    A tweet from Mrs Bensusan asking if the White House security incident was staged.

    Image credits: sanityseekr

    A tweet from Sawa World News, dated Apr 26, 2026, about a White House security incident, commenting on slow reactions.

    Image credits: SawaSawa105322

    Annie Dufour's tweet about Secret Service and JD Vance at the White House security incident, discussing a security incident.

    Image credits: anniedufour99

    A tweet by James Welsch replying, Bravo, bravo that act deserves an Oscar. Relates to Secret Service White House security incident.

    Image credits: JamesWelscmmzo

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Economy & Labor
    Homepage
    Trending
    Economy & Labor
    Homepage
    Next in Economy & Labor
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT