FBI Director Under Fire After ‘Amateur Hour’ Mistake In Charlie Kirk Case As Calls To Quit Grow Louder
FBI director and officials at a press conference amid growing calls to quit after Charlie Kirk case controversy.
Fails, Society

FBI Director Under Fire After ‘Amateur Hour’ Mistake In Charlie Kirk Case As Calls To Quit Grow Louder

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
FBI chief Kash Patel is walking around with an omelet on his face and the proverbial Sword ofDamocles dangling over his head over a bungled Charlie Kirk investigation update.

His predicament comes ahead of an impending congressional hearing that is also poised to rake him over the coals over a lawsuit filed by three former agency higher-ups after he sacked them in August.

Highlights
  • FBI Director Kash Patel is under fire for bungling an update on the Charlie Kirk assassination investigation.
  • Utah officials contradicted his claim, with Governor Spencer Cox announcing the suspect was still at large.
  • Patel blamed subordinates in a leaked internal meeting for not updating him properly.
Patel vented his frustration at his recent error, allegedly blaming his underlings for not keeping him apprised of the investigation of the Utah Valley University slaying in a closed-door meeting—but this cadenza was also leaked to the press.  

    FBI agents and officials at a press conference addressing the Charlie Kirk case amid growing calls for FBI Director to quit.

    FBI director Kash Patel erroneously announced that Charlie Kirk’s assassin had been apprehended  FBI agents and officials at a press conference addressing the Charlie Kirk case amid growing calls for FBI Director to quit.

    Image credits: Michael Ciaglo/Getty

    In the wake of Kirk’s September 10 assassination, law enforcement officials erroneously collared two suspects.

    On September 11, Patel took to X and gloated: “The subject for the horrific sh***ing today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody.”

    Oddly, closer to the crime and the ensuing investigation (in Utah), almost at the same time Patel’s post went live, Utah Governor Spencer Cox was apprising his charges with very different facts.

    Men in casual and formal attire stand near a reserved parking sign amid FBI security tape in an ongoing investigation scene.

    Men in casual and formal attire stand near a reserved parking sign amid FBI security tape in an ongoing investigation scene.

    Image credits: The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty

    “I want to make it crystal clear right now, to whomever did this, we will find you,” a KRCR video snippet depicted him saying.

    Utah officials reacted by releasing both individuals they were holding for questioning.

    Patel was forced to walk back his statement.

    Kash Patel has been blasted from both sides of the aisle for his faux pas

    Charlie Kirk at a public event, wearing a suit and red tie, raising a fist amid ongoing FBI director controversy.

    Charlie Kirk at a public event, wearing a suit and red tie, raising a fist amid ongoing FBI director controversy.

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk

    Less than two hours later, Patel wrote: 

    “The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency.”

    According to NBC’s KHQ, the FBI chief lashed out at his underlings in a virtual meeting, blaming his premature victory cry on their failure to keep him up to speed and show him a photo of the suspect sooner.

    Man wearing black cap and sunglasses with black shirt and backpack in surveillance-style image related to FBI director controversy.

    Man wearing black cap and sunglasses with black shirt and backpack in surveillance-style image related to FBI director controversy.

    Image credits: FBISaltLakeCity

    Patel received a wave of backlash for his faux pas from notable figures on both sides of the aisle.

    A senator has referred to the FBI director’s mistakes as “amateur hour”

    Another rightwing activist, Chris Rufo took to the same platform and wrote: “He performed terribly in the last few days. We would be wise to take a moment and ask whether Kash Patel has what it takes to get this done.”

    Screenshot of FBI Director Kash Patel’s tweet on Charlie Kirk case update amid calls for FBI Director resignation.

    Screenshot of FBI Director Kash Patel’s tweet on Charlie Kirk case update amid calls for FBI Director resignation.

    Image credits: FBIDirectorKash

    Senator Dick Durbin, who is part of the upper house’s Judiciary Committee, observed that Patel was “doing a running commentary.”

    He observed that this behavior was not characteristic of the FBI as it usually “keeps its mouth closed until it believes it’s the right time and the right message.”

    “It was amateur hour,” he toldHuffpost.

    The presidency does not see these errors in the same light

    Young man wearing headphones and sunglasses inside a small aircraft, unrelated to FBI director under fire and Charlie Kirk case.

    Young man wearing headphones and sunglasses inside a small aircraft, unrelated to FBI director under fire and Charlie Kirk case.

    Image credits: unhealthytruth

    The White House does not share this opinion. On September 13, President Donald Trump appeared particularly impressed with Patel. “I am very proud of the FBI,” Fox News reported him saying

    “Kash—and everyone else—they have done a great job.”

    The White House’s Communications director Steven Cheung also weighed in on Fox with similar sentiments, saying: 

    Young man smiling outdoors with red rock formations in the background, related to FBI Director under fire controversy.

    Young man smiling outdoors with red rock formations in the background, related to FBI Director under fire controversy.

    Image credits: mmpadellan

    “Anyone who doubts [Patel’s] resolve and dedication – especially when Charlie was such a close friend to him – simply is using this extremely sad moment in a disgusting act of political gamesmanship.”

    Patel referenced a mythical pagan afterlife in his tribute to Kirk, who was a self-professed born-again Christian

    Patel highlighted this alleged friendship, but not without another blunder.

    “The FBI and our partners are proud to stand here today together to bring justice to the family of Charlie Kirk and honor his memory,” he said at the September 12 news conference announcing Tyler Robinson’s capture.

    Two people smiling and hugging backstage, illustrating public reaction to FBI Director under fire in Charlie Kirk case.

    Two people smiling and hugging backstage, illustrating public reaction to FBI Director under fire in Charlie Kirk case.

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk

    Then, toward the end of his speech, he said, “Lastly, to my friend Charlie Kirk, rest now, brother, we have the watch, I’ll see you in Valhalla.

    The irony was not lost on members of a far-right Telegram channel, which, according to The Guardian, made observations like:

    “Kash Patel said he’ll see Kirk in Valhalla. This press conference is amazing.”

    Kash Patel is expected to be grilled at an upcoming congressional hearing

    FBI Director speaking into a microphone during a formal hearing amid calls to quit over Charlie Kirk case mistake.

    FBI Director speaking into a microphone during a formal hearing amid calls to quit over Charlie Kirk case mistake.

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    Patel’s apparent missteps come at a time just ahead of a congressional hearing.

    Associated Press, which reported the upcoming examination, noted:

    “The hearings will offer Patel his most consequential stage yet, and perhaps the clearest test of whether he can convince the country that the FBI, under his watch, can avoid compounding its mistakes in a time of political violence and deepening distrust.

    There is an outpouring of dissent for the FBI chief: many want him gone

    Tweet criticizing FBI Director for response delay in a case, highlighting increasing calls for resignation amid controversy.

    Tweet criticizing FBI Director for response delay in a case, highlighting increasing calls for resignation amid controversy.

    Image credits: WGDthird

    Tweet criticizing FBI leadership amid calls to quit over amateur hour mistake in Charlie Kirk case, posted in 2025.

    Tweet criticizing FBI leadership amid calls to quit over amateur hour mistake in Charlie Kirk case, posted in 2025.

    Image credits: ziggeroonski

    Tweet by Robert Lohaus criticizing FBI director’s handling of Charlie Kirk case, calling it gross incompetence and amateur hour mistake.

    Tweet by Robert Lohaus criticizing FBI director’s handling of Charlie Kirk case, calling it gross incompetence and amateur hour mistake.

    Image credits: mrrobert060921

    Twitter post criticizing FBI Director Kash Patel, calling him a liability and clown amid controversy in Charlie Kirk case.

    Twitter post criticizing FBI Director Kash Patel, calling him a liability and clown amid controversy in Charlie Kirk case.

    Image credits: lklowell

    User comment criticizing FBI Director’s handling of case, highlighting calls for resignation after amateur hour mistake.

    User comment criticizing FBI Director’s handling of case, highlighting calls for resignation after amateur hour mistake.

    Image credits: CodyKid58671612

    Tweet from Connie Rubirosa criticizing FBI Director Patel’s inexperience amid calls to quit in Charlie Kirk case controversy.

    Tweet from Connie Rubirosa criticizing FBI Director Patel’s inexperience amid calls to quit in Charlie Kirk case controversy.

    Image credits: RealRubirosa

    Tweet on social media criticizing FBI director amid growing calls to quit after Charlie Kirk case mistake.

    Tweet on social media criticizing FBI director amid growing calls to quit after Charlie Kirk case mistake.

    Image credits: pmvine

    Screenshot of a tweet by user My name is Dennis reacting to the FBI director under fire after amateur hour mistake.

    Screenshot of a tweet by user My name is Dennis reacting to the FBI director under fire after amateur hour mistake.

    Image credits: DennisPeasant_

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing FBI Director’s handling of Charlie Kirk case amid growing calls to quit.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing FBI Director’s handling of Charlie Kirk case amid growing calls to quit.

    Image credits: LJS527

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing FBI director over amateur hour mistake in Charlie Kirk case amid calls to quit.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing FBI director over amateur hour mistake in Charlie Kirk case amid calls to quit.

    Image credits: LisaGrande13

    Tweet by Frank Bednarz questioning FBI Director Kash account monetization amid Charlie Kirk case controversy.

    Tweet by Frank Bednarz questioning FBI Director Kash account monetization amid Charlie Kirk case controversy.

    Image credits: FrankBednarz

    Tweet criticizing FBI Director for lack of law enforcement experience amid calls to quit over Charlie Kirk case mistakes.

    Tweet criticizing FBI Director for lack of law enforcement experience amid calls to quit over Charlie Kirk case mistakes.

    Image credits: HarlemJ11

