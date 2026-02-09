ADVERTISEMENT

A few tightly zoomed photos of Melania Trump began circulating online after a windy public appearance and quickly turned her carefully managed image into a new internet talking point.

The pictures, posted on Threads by Moose Monsees, focused on her hairline and the back of her head, with critics claiming they could spot extensions, uneven blending, or even bald patches.

Highlights Viral close-up photos of Melania Trump during a windy event led to intense online speculation regarding her natural hair density and the use of extensions.

Critics on Threads labeled the look "fake" and "greasy," while some users cruelly compared her hairline to that of Donald Trump.

Many users slammed the critics for "third-grade" behavior, pointing out that hair extensions are a standard beauty tool used by the majority of public figures.

What started as a handful of jokes soon spiraled into a full-blown online debate, as some users mocked her look while others rushed to defend her.

“You look like you’re balder than Trump. You can’t even fit your bald in your profile picture,” one user replied to Monsees in defense of Melania.

RELATED:

Melania Trump’s newly circulated wind-blown photos sparked claims that her extensions were exposed

Melania Trump with long blonde hair and polished makeup wearing a black coat in a formal setting

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Dawn Black questioning a wig as Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance slips in the wind.

Image credits: DawnBla50833094

The latest wave of scrutiny began when close-up images of Melania’s hair went viral on social media.

In some shots, her usually smooth, face-framing layers appeared uneven as strands were lifted by the wind.

Several online users claimed the photos revealed extensions or thinning spots.

“I love how she’s just as bald as he is. So many extensions, toppers, and comb-overs,” Monsees wrote.

Melania Trump outdoors with wind blowing her hair, revealing a subtle hidden detail in her polished appearance.

Image credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Others quickly piled on with similar jabs. “Those clip-ins are about to rip her hair out,” one person wrote.

“She always had greasy, thin, stringy hair. Most everything about her is fake,” another added.

“Exactly!!! Walking around like she still has a head full of hair!! I peeped those wigs a long time ago!!” added a third.

Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance disrupted as wind blows her hair, revealing a hidden secret during public appearance.

Image credits: Leon Neal/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter reply from Lola X. discussing Melania Trump's hair extensions and frizzy appearance, suggesting a hidden styling flaw revealed by wind.

Image credits: A_la_Bunny

ADVERTISEMENT

Some comments drifted into speculation about cosmetic procedures. “Has she had a forehead reduction, or maybe a scalp reduction. LOL,” one user joked.

The conversation became personal, with a few remarks targeting her role as First Lady rather than just her appearance.

“Not only bald but is a clueless, useless so-called first woman in WH,” one commenter wrote.

While the mockery spread, the pushback came just as fast.

Online defenders pushed back against jokes about Melania’s hair, arguing that hair extensions are common

Melania Trump’s polished appearance disrupted as wind blows hair and jacket, revealing an unexpected hidden detail outdoors.

Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While critics dissected the photos, many users argued the reaction was overblown and rooted in jealousy.

“Jealous much? First of all, I see zero baldness in these photos, nor extensions. But even if she does wear them, so do 90% of beautiful women,” one commenter wrote. “Jealousy is an ugly look.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Crowd photo showing Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance slipping as the wind reveals a hidden hair detail.

Image credits: _TruthZone_

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing how clip ins cover a hole, relating to Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance slipping in the wind.

Image credits: klucchesi60

Another user criticized the tone of the discussion entirely. “How 3rd grade of you. You should really be embarrassed. You’re like 66 years old, making fun of people’s appearances.”

“I actually pity you. I hope you gain some self-esteem and realize how beautiful you are, so you won’t need to put other women down,” another comment read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent backlash renewed past speculation about Melania’s hair.

Earlier photos and past appearances had already fueled long-running speculation about Melania’s hair

Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance disrupted as the wind reveals a hidden secret during an outdoor moment.

Image credits: Nobodyiam222

Melania Trump and Donald Trump watching a formal event on a large screen in an ornate room with gold details.

Image credits: JDVance

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent images were not the first time Melania’s hair became a trending topic.

In 2024, a photo was taken from behind during a New York Stock Exchange visit showing what some users believed was a visible gap in her extensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, people zeroed in on the back of her head and compared multiple angles. While some claimed they could spot where natural hair met extension pieces, others dismissed the claims entirely, noting that extensions were standard practice for models, celebrities, and public figures.

Tweet discussing Melania Trump’s hair extensions visibly slipping due to wind during a public appearance.

Image credits: WatcherSoco

Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance disrupted by strong wind revealing hidden details as she walks with Donald Trump.

Image credits: Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images

Another similar instance occurred in 2025 during a windy military parade, where her hair was pushed back, exposing more of her forehead than usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

A stylist later explained that she typically styled her hair forward to create a fuller, more balanced look.

“Pushing everything forward towards the face gives everything more volume and looks so iconic. And while Melania usually followed that advice, this time, no amount of hairspray could help her fight the weather, Jordan M. explained to Byrdie.

Tweet discussing Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance and rumors about hair extensions amid windy conditions.

Image credits: whodatsaints86

ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump’s polished appearance disrupted by wind revealing unexpected details while standing beside Donald Trump outdoors.

Image credits: Mikhail Palinchak/Getty Images

Ver en Threads

ADVERTISEMENT

Hair professionals also pointed out that extensions were common among high-profile figures.

“You can spot the telltale signs where the natural hair meets the extension pieces, particularly visible in the mid-sections,” hairstylist Julia North told Daily Mail.

“This is actually a very common choice for public figures because it allows for versatile styling while maintaining natural movement.”

North’s remarks were also echoed by several users. “Most celebrities and models wear extensions,” one commenter wrote, “I don’t see what the big deal is.”

“First Lady using tape ins can’t even afford decent sew in beads?” wrote one netizen

Melania Trump’s polished appearance disrupted as the wind uncovers a hidden secret during an outdoor event.

User comment defending Melania Trump’s appearance, emphasizing no tearing down for her looks despite critiques.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing Melania Trump’s hair extensions and scalp, highlighting issues uncovered by the wind.

Comment on Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance slipping as wind reveals a hidden hair detail in a social media post.

Comment from user smlocolab discussing thin hair in relation to Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance slipping in the wind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump outdoors with wind blowing, revealing an unexpected detail affecting her polished appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from social media discussing Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance slipping as wind reveals a hidden flaw in her outfit.

Comment discussing Melania Trump’s appearance and hair extensions as a hidden secret revealed by the wind.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on social media discussing Melania Trump's perfectly polished appearance slipping as the wind reveals a hidden secret.

Melania Trump outdoors with wind blowing her hair, revealing a hidden hair clip and disrupting her polished appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance disrupted as the wind reveals a hidden fashion detail during an outdoor event.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on social media questioning baldness, discussing Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance slipping as the wind uncovers a hidden secret.

Comment by user jpears1010 expressing opinion about focusing on significant issues rather than minor details in public actions.

Social media comment discussing Melania Trump’s perfectly polished appearance slipping due to wind exposure.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT