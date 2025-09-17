Body Language Expert Dissects Melania Trump And Kate Middleton’s Awkward State Visit Moment

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump is in the United Kingdom with his wife, Melania,for his second state visit, drawing the attention of a body language expert who says that the US First Lady was uncomfortable with the pomp and circumstance.

The sighting comes amidst tightened security around the American commander-in-chief, protests in London, and three people being arrested for projecting photos of the late Jeffrey Epstein and Trump onto Windsor Castle.

Highlights Donald and Melania Trump are in the UK for a second state visit under heavy security.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman claimed Melania appeared tense despite smiling.

Queen Camilla was described as the most comfortable among the royal women present.

Some British tabloids have also accused Trump of snubbing tradition around the monarchy by walking in front of the King while bantering with one of said British monarch’s guards.

RELATED:

A celeb body language expert says that the queen was the most comfortable out of all the women

Melania Trump and Kate Middleton walking with officials near Marine One helicopter during state visit analyzed by body language expert

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

Speaking to the outlet, UNILAD, Inbaal Honigman first praised the sight of Queen Camilla, Princess Catherine (commonly referred to as Kate Middleton despite being married to Prince William), and Melania.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a fabulous picture,” Honigman, who seconds as a psychic, said.

“As the ladies assemble for a chat, the most comfortable of the three appears to be Queen Camilla because her feet are placed slightly apart whereas both Catherine and Melania’s feet are close together,” she further observed.

Welcome President Trump 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Xpm5Nq2XRA — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2025

“When somebody stands with their feet apart, it means they’re happy to take up extra space and means they are content. Their hands tell the rest of the story.”

Honigman further noted that Melania’s hands contradicted the expression on her face

Honigman observed other parts of the trio’s bodies and said: “Their facial expressions are similar across the board, with both Kate, Camilla, and Melania all flashing neutral, calm smiles.”

Melania Trump and Kate Middleton in formal attire during a state visit with body language expert analyzing their interaction.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

ADVERTISEMENT

But the dealbreaker for the clairvoyant was “their hands” as they each either corroborated what their facial expressions said, or contradicted them.

“Kate’s hands are in front of her, in a way that could be seen as slightly protective, but her fingers are widely splayed. This shows she feels at ease in the situation,” Honigman continued.

However, Melania’s hands parted with the message her smile intended to send.

Social media, for some parts, appears critical of the celebrity body language expert’s assessment

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump in contrasting outfits during a state visit, analyzed by a body language expert.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

Honigman described Melania’s hands as “noticeably tight into her fist.”

She went on to say “that [it] shows [Melania] may feel like a fish out of water, a bit tense in that conversation.”

Not everyone agreed with this assessment, and on Facebook, in response to an update, a netizen mockingly wrote:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ol’ experts, eh!”

“Older people could tell the expert that an older person standing with legs a little wider is very normal, it comes with age!

“And of course Kate, the youngest, is the one talking and using hands is rather normal too!”

Another royal commentator took issue with Trump walking in front of King Charles

A prominent UK TV personality, Narinder Kaur, has homed in on another anomaly involving Donald Trump.

Melania Trump and Kate Middleton display tense body language during an awkward state visit moment analyzed by experts.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

“Oh god..he’s walking in front of the King, like Charles doesn’t even exist or matter!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The accompanying video showed Trump in lockstep with one of the palace guards while King Charles, apparently uncertain or uncomfortable in his demeanor, walked behind them.

Newsweek followed up on the sighting and heard that, no, Charles was not being snubbed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The royal reps claimed it was the norm for the visiting head of state to walk in front.

Other media entities took issue with Trump slapping Prince William’s arm

The Express, also from the UK, reported that Trump slapping Prince William on the arm while shaking his hand was “considered a breach in royal protocol.”

“It is unlikely the Prince of Wales minded the friendly gesture, not only because it was minor but also because he does not appear to be as strict as previous generations,” the outlet continued.

While this was happening, dissent was brewing in London that reached the castle’s walls

Melania Trump in a black outfit with styled hair posing confidently, focus on body language expert analysis.

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/flotus45

ADVERTISEMENT

The analysis comes amidst protests in London over the US president’s presence in the United Kingdom.

Less than twenty miles away, in the island country’s capital, an organization called the Stop Trump Coalition rallied a thousands-strong protest.

Meanwhile, closer to their lodgings, four people were arrested after an image of the late Jeffrey Epstein and Trump together was projected onto Windsor Castle.

Some audiences are wondering why all of Melania’s hats cover her eyes

Comment by Carol Shouse questioning tension under similar circumstances on a social media post about body language expert analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment highlighting tension between Camilla and Kate during a state visit involving Melania, analyzed by body language expert.

Comment from Nancy Cathey expressing caution about Kate Middleton in a discussion on body language expert analysis.

Comment by Elizabeth Canning discussing a vague topic, related to body language expert analysis.

Comment bubble with text discussing Melania Trump's hat partially hiding her face, reflecting body language expert analysis of their awkward state visit moment.

Comment by Pi Laurintytar about breaking royal protocol during a state visit, related to body language expert analysis.

Comment questioning why Melania Trump's hats cover her eyes, related to body language expert analysis of awkward moments.

Comment from body language expert about Melania Trump and Kate Middleton’s tense state visit moment.

Comment about breaking royal protocol during a state visit, related to body language expert analysis.

Comment by Jan Walker stating support for Catherine and the UK during an awkward state visit analyzed by a body language expert.

Body language expert analyzes Melania Trump and Kate Middleton’s awkward interaction during state visit moment.

Comment about Melania Trump’s rigid body language during an awkward state visit moment with Kate Middleton.