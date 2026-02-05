Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Theater’s Hilarious Clap Back After Brutal Joke Resulted In Amazon Pulling ‘Melania’ Documentary
Melania Trump posing at the premiere of Melania documentary amid Amazon pulling the film after theater's clap back.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Theater’s Hilarious Clap Back After Brutal Joke Resulted In Amazon Pulling ‘Melania’ Documentary

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
The Melania documentary was pulled from an Oregon movie theater after jokes about the film were a little too sarcastic for the higher-ups at Amazon.

The Lake Theater and Cafe in Lake Oswego said they were forced to take down the movie because of the way they marketed the film.

“Well played Oregon theatre… WELL played!” one commented online.

Highlights
  • The 'Melania' documentary was pulled from an Oregon movie theater over jokes they made about the film.
  • The theater revealed that Amazon informed them that they had an issue with their marquee messages.
  • “Well played Oregon theatre… WELL played!” one commented online.

    The Melania documentary was pulled from an Oregon movie theater over jokes they made about the film

    Melania Trump at an event, spotlight on theater's hilarious clap back after Amazon pulled Melania documentary.

    Melania Trump at an event, spotlight on theater's hilarious clap back after Amazon pulled Melania documentary.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    The neighborhood cinema spoke about the unusual clash they had with Hollywood giant, Amazon MGM Studios, over its playful marquee promoting the Melania documentary.

    The Lake Theater and Cafe shared some cheeky promotional messages while screening the multimillion-dollar film.

    Exterior view of a small theater with a marquee about a part-time cook and showing the movie Splitsville.

    Exterior view of a small theater with a marquee about a part-time cook and showing the movie Splitsville.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    “Does Melania wear Prada? Find out Friday,” read one message on the local theater’s marquee.

    Another message referred to a quote attributed to The Art of War author Sun Tzu.

    “To defeat your enemy, you must know them. Melania starts Friday,” the message said.

    The theater self-described as an “occasionally troublemaking, neighborhood cinema,” got into trouble with Amazon for their marquee messages

    Melania film promotional poster featuring a woman in a black suit sitting on a modern white chair for theater release.

    Melania film promotional poster featuring a woman in a black suit sitting on a modern white chair for theater release.

    Image credits: IMDB/Amazon MGM Studios

    Shortly after the documentary hit theaters across the US on Friday, the Lake Theater and Cafe shared a message on Instagram, saying their marquee messages had left some people very upset.

    “Got a call that the higher ups (i.e., at Amazon) were upset with how our marquee marketed their movie (i.e., Melania), that, per them, Sunday would be its last day here,” the theater said.

    Melania stepping off airplane stairs with Whole Foods logo, related to theater clap back and Melania documentary pull.

    Melania stepping off airplane stairs with Whole Foods logo, related to theater clap back and Melania documentary pull.

    Image credits: Lake Theater Cafe

    The theater mentioned that they received countless emails, voicemails, and online reviews asking them why they were playing “Melania here, or disdaining our disparaging of her.”

    “Now that it’s prematurely over, the plug pulled on us not from public outcry (always listening, thank you) but by some corporate executive (fair enough, sorry AMZN, please don’t cancel my Prime), Jordan figured he’d …say something?” the message added.

    “To defeat your enemy, you must know them. Melania starts Friday,” the marquee said at one point

    Neon sign at Lake Theater and Cafe with a witty message referencing Melania and a start date on Friday.

    Neon sign at Lake Theater and Cafe with a witty message referencing Melania and a start date on Friday.

    Image credits: The Oregonian

    Social media comment reacting humorously to controversy involving theater and the pulled Melania documentary on Amazon.

    Social media comment reacting humorously to controversy involving theater and the pulled Melania documentary on Amazon.

    Following the controversy, the marquee above the theater’s entrance was changed to say: “Amazon called. Our marquee made them mad. All ‘Melania’ showings cancelled. Show your support at Whole Foods instead. Join Amazon Prime for Free Two-Day Shipping.”

    The theater’s manager, Jordan Perry, spoke to The Oregonian and said they received a call from Amazon, telling them to pull down the movie because of their playful marquee messages.

    Speaker standing at podium on stage in front of large screen displaying Melania Amazon MGM Studios logo during theater event.

    Speaker standing at podium on stage in front of large screen displaying Melania Amazon MGM Studios logo during theater event.

    Image credits: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

    Comment from Michelle Diane about a documentary and jokes, related to theater's hilarious clap back after Amazon pulled Melania doc.

    Comment from Michelle Diane about a documentary and jokes, related to theater's hilarious clap back after Amazon pulled Melania doc.

    “The studio was not happy and/or did not appreciate my take on marketing their film to our own public,” the manager told the outlet.

    He had also written a blog post explaining his reasons for screening Melania in the theater, mainly because he thought it “would be funny.”

    “Who wants a movie about Melania lol?” the theater’s manager said, finding it “weird” that the documentary even exists

    Lake Theater marquee with a clap back message after Amazon pulled Melania documentary and canceled shows.

    Lake Theater marquee with a clap back message after Amazon pulled Melania documentary and canceled shows.

    Image credits: laketheatercafe

    Facebook comment by Bob Harbison reacting to theater’s response after Amazon pulled Melania documentary.

    Facebook comment by Bob Harbison reacting to theater’s response after Amazon pulled Melania documentary.

    “I mean, it just seems so weird that it even exists (who wants a movie about Melania lol?), and wouldn’t it then be exponentially weirder, to the point of being funny, to show it here, at your obviously anti-establishment, occasionally troublemaking, neighborhood cinema?” he wrote.

    He insisted that showing the documentary wasn’t “necessarily supporting her, this administration, and this administration’s policies,” but a lot of people “don’t think this way,” he said.

    “For me there was no dividing line between wanting to see it and showing it here,” he wrote.

    Donald Trump and Melania Trump standing together at an event, related to Melania documentary and theater's clap back.

    Donald Trump and Melania Trump standing together at an event, related to Melania documentary and theater's clap back.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment from Anthony Ventra criticizing Oregon as a depressing state with miserable people.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment from Anthony Ventra criticizing Oregon as a depressing state with miserable people.

    “Am I trying to get people to vote one way or another? Not really!” Jordan continued. “Am I hoping everyone commits to being open-minded, compassionate, and well-informed? Yeah, kinda!”

    Jordan admitted that the marquee may have seemed “mean,” but his hope “always is to, though momentarily fanning flames, ultimately lower the temperature.”

    After signing off, the manager ended the blog post with a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from a Trump family supporter.

    “MAGA always wins over nasty rude people,” the message said.

    The manager shared a screenshot from a person who appeared to be a MAGA supporter

    Email from Josie Alexander at Lake Theater & Cafe discussing MGM pulling Melania documentary after a brutal joke.

    Image credits: Lake Theater Cafe

    Social media comment defending Melania after the theater's hilarious clap back and Amazon pulling documentary.

    Social media comment defending Melania after the theater's hilarious clap back and Amazon pulling documentary.

    Netizens had mixed opinions about the marquee messages, with one saying: “How childish of the theater.”

    “Omg Amazon so #petty and I’m dying to know what the marquee said. If this adorable little theater got their hackles up I can only imagine how they feel about what our Alexas pick up about what we say about them,” one said.

    Woman in black blazer and white shirt smiling confidently in front of window, related to theater's hilarious clap back and Amazon pull.

    Woman in black blazer and white shirt smiling confidently in front of window, related to theater's hilarious clap back and Amazon pull.

    Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

    Another wrote, “I saw the Melania movie and it was good! If you’re trying to be inclusive, then keep your marquees silent.”

    “THIS is my kind of patriotism!” one commented.

    “Congratulations and thank you, Lake Theater and Cafe!  Loved the marquee and that you didn’t have to suffer through low/no attendance at ‘Melanoma,’” said another.

    “Only makes me love the place more,” said one fan of the local theater. “Favorite restaurant ever, and if anyone disagrees, well: There’s a lake right there for jumping in.”

    “As a proud Oregonian, I’d drive the four hours to this theater to give them my business,” one commented online

    Comment by Angie Shearer praising theater's marquee humor in response to a brutal joke and Amazon pulling Melania documentary.

    Comment by Angie Shearer praising theater's marquee humor in response to a brutal joke and Amazon pulling Melania documentary.

    Comment on social media from Karissa Fuchs humorously about theater’s hilarious clap back after Amazon pulled Melania documentary.

    Comment on social media from Karissa Fuchs humorously about theater’s hilarious clap back after Amazon pulled Melania documentary.

    Social media comment reacting with a thumbs-up emoji to a theater's hilarious clap back after a controversial documentary pull.

    Social media comment reacting with a thumbs-up emoji to a theater's hilarious clap back after a controversial documentary pull.

    Comment from Zak Gere reacting to the theater's hilarious clap back after brutal joke led to Amazon pulling Melania documentary.

    Comment from Zak Gere reacting to the theater's hilarious clap back after brutal joke led to Amazon pulling Melania documentary.

    Comment from Cathy Magill in a social media post discussing theater’s hilarious clap back after Amazon pulled Melania documentary.

    Comment from Cathy Magill in a social media post discussing theater’s hilarious clap back after Amazon pulled Melania documentary.

    Comment by Bill Freese reacting humorously to a joke about the Melania documentary being pulled on Amazon.

    Comment by Bill Freese reacting humorously to a joke about the Melania documentary being pulled on Amazon.

    Comment by Cheri Vaillancour expressing humor about complaints in Lake Oswego, related to theater's hilarious clap back and Amazon pulling documentary.

    Comment by Cheri Vaillancour expressing humor about complaints in Lake Oswego, related to theater's hilarious clap back and Amazon pulling documentary.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about theater's hilarious clap back after Amazon pulled Melania documentary.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about theater's hilarious clap back after Amazon pulled Melania documentary.

    Comment praising the theater’s marquee as perfect, using the phrase chef’s kiss in a social media post.

    Comment praising the theater’s marquee as perfect, using the phrase chef’s kiss in a social media post.

    Social media comment joking about a movie's ticket sales compared to Star Wars, highlighting theater's funny clap back.

    Social media comment joking about a movie's ticket sales compared to Star Wars, highlighting theater's funny clap back.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Michael Bankston reacting to a joke about the Melania documentary pull.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Michael Bankston reacting to a joke about the Melania documentary pull.

    Comment by Jim Smith reading It was the best sales pitch yet for the movie with 2 likes on a light blue background.

    Comment by Jim Smith reading It was the best sales pitch yet for the movie with 2 likes on a light blue background.

    Social media comment praising a theater and expressing support after a controversial documentary was pulled by Amazon.

    Social media comment praising a theater and expressing support after a controversial documentary was pulled by Amazon.

    Comment from Thom Iverson estimating the theater's loss of at least one ticket sale after the documentary was pulled.

    Comment from Thom Iverson estimating the theater's loss of at least one ticket sale after the documentary was pulled.

    Comment by Chris Breed humorously reacting to comedy and theater’s clap back after Amazon pulls Melania documentary.

    Comment by Chris Breed humorously reacting to comedy and theater’s clap back after Amazon pulls Melania documentary.

    Comment from Chad sartin defending free expression after a theater's hilarious clap back over Amazon pulling Melania documentary.

    Comment from Chad sartin defending free expression after a theater's hilarious clap back over Amazon pulling Melania documentary.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a social media comment defending a Melania documentary amid theater's clap back and Amazon pulling controversy.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a social media comment defending a Melania documentary amid theater's clap back and Amazon pulling controversy.

    Alt text: Facebook comment discussing the theater's hilarious clap back after Amazon pulled Melania documentary.

    Alt text: Facebook comment discussing the theater's hilarious clap back after Amazon pulled Melania documentary.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing mixed feelings about a theater performance and seat availability.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing mixed feelings about a theater performance and seat availability.

    Comment from Linda Corbett Pilcher praising the Melania documentary with a heart emoji and social media reactions shown.

    Comment from Linda Corbett Pilcher praising the Melania documentary with a heart emoji and social media reactions shown.

    User comment on social media discussing Amazon MGM studios’ investment after Melania documentary was pulled due to theater’s clap back.

    User comment on social media discussing Amazon MGM studios’ investment after Melania documentary was pulled due to theater’s clap back.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me sum up the movie for you. She was born, married a POS dictator, had kids and is still alive. Where's my reimbursement for summarizing this snoozefest of a movie?

    User avatar
    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me sum up the movie for you. She was born, married a POS dictator, had kids and is still alive. Where's my reimbursement for summarizing this snoozefest of a movie?

