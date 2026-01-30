ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump’s long-anticipated documentary hasn’t even officially opened in U.S. theaters yet, and it’s already being treated less like a prestige film and more like an unintentional internet comedy special.

While Melania is set to hit theaters nationwide on January 30, early buzz suggested the most compelling reactions aren’t coming from critics or audiences inside theaters, but from meme creators watching the rollout unravel in real time.

Highlights Despite Donald Trump’s claims of "sold out" shows, social media is flooded with screenshots of near-empty theaters and zero-ticket screenings.

Nearly two-thirds of the New York crew reportedly demanded their names be removed from the credits, citing a "chaotic" and "disorganized" set.

Amazon MGM Studios spent a staggering $75 million on distribution and marketing for a film analysts predict could earn as little as $1 million opening weekend.

Before formal reviews even dropped, the documentary was "review-bombed" on Letterboxd, with critics calling the content "boring" and overly guarded.

Directed by Rush Hour filmmaker Brett Ratner, the documentary follows the former first lady across a tightly controlled 20-day window leading up to Donald Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration.

Amazon MGM Studios reportedly paid a staggering $40 million for distribution rights and poured an additional $35 million into marketing.

Melania herself has leaned into the promotional push, ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange and attending the U.S. premiere at the already embattled Kennedy Center.

Despite the massive spend and high-profile rollout, early indicators point to a rocky debut. Box office analysts are sharply divided, with some projecting a $5 million opening, potentially record-setting for a documentary. Others estimated a far more modest $1 million.

Image credits: The White House/Flickr

However, online skepticism appears to be winning largely. Social media sleuths have been sharing screenshots of near-empty theaters, directly contradicting Trump’s claim that tickets are “selling out fast.”

Moreover, late-night host Stephen Colbert mocked the situation by posting images of screenings with zero tickets sold. He joked that the film offers “a real peek behind the curtain at a woman picking out curtains.”

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

Adding to the spectacle, Melania has reportedly been review-bombed on Letterboxd before critics have even published formal reviews. On the other hand, behind-the-scenes accounts paint a picture of a deeply troubled production.

According to Rolling Stone, crew members have allegedly described the set as “chaotic”, “highly disorganized”, and so frustrating that nearly two-thirds of New York-based crew members later requested their names be removed from the film’s credits.

Others bluntly warned viewers not to expect revelations from the famously guarded first lady. An insider summed it up, adding, “Some people are boring. Some people also never let their guard down.”

As the memes continue to pile up, detractors are already joking that Melania may be remembered less for what’s in the film and more for how spectacularly the internet has decided to roast it.