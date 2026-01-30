ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump’s long-anticipated documentary hasn’t even officially opened in U.S. theaters yet, and it’s already being treated less like a prestige film and more like an unintentional internet comedy special.

While Melania is set to hit theaters nationwide on January 30, early buzz suggested the most compelling reactions aren’t coming from critics or audiences inside theaters, but from meme creators watching the rollout unravel in real time.

Highlights
  • Despite Donald Trump’s claims of "sold out" shows, social media is flooded with screenshots of near-empty theaters and zero-ticket screenings.
  • Nearly two-thirds of the New York crew reportedly demanded their names be removed from the credits, citing a "chaotic" and "disorganized" set.
  • Amazon MGM Studios spent a staggering $75 million on distribution and marketing for a film analysts predict could earn as little as $1 million opening weekend.
  • Before formal reviews even dropped, the documentary was "review-bombed" on Letterboxd, with critics calling the content "boring" and overly guarded.

Directed by Rush Hour filmmaker Brett Ratner, the documentary follows the former first lady across a tightly controlled 20-day window leading up to Donald Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration.

Amazon MGM Studios reportedly paid a staggering $40 million for distribution rights and poured an additional $35 million into marketing.

Melania herself has leaned into the promotional push, ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange and attending the U.S. premiere at the already embattled Kennedy Center.

Despite the massive spend and high-profile rollout, early indicators point to a rocky debut. Box office analysts are sharply divided, with some projecting a $5 million opening, potentially record-setting for a documentary. Others estimated a far more modest $1 million.

Image credits: The White House/Flickr

However, online skepticism appears to be winning largely. Social media sleuths have been sharing screenshots of near-empty theaters, directly contradicting Trump’s claim that tickets are “selling out fast.”

Moreover, late-night host Stephen Colbert mocked the situation by posting images of screenings with zero tickets sold. He joked that the film offers “a real peek behind the curtain at a woman picking out curtains.”

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

Adding to the spectacle, Melania has reportedly been review-bombed on Letterboxd before critics have even published formal reviews. On the other hand, behind-the-scenes accounts paint a picture of a deeply troubled production.

According to Rolling Stone, crew members have allegedly described the set as “chaotic”, “highly disorganized”, and so frustrating that nearly two-thirds of New York-based crew members later requested their names be removed from the film’s credits.

Others bluntly warned viewers not to expect revelations from the famously guarded first lady. An insider summed it up, adding, “Some people are boring. Some people also never let their guard down.”

As the memes continue to pile up, detractors are already joking that Melania may be remembered less for what’s in the film and more for how spectacularly the internet has decided to roast it.

#1

Immigrant Survival Hack: Empty Melania Theaters

Tweet mocking Melania Trump’s documentary premiere, using humor and memes to highlight its flop online.

dieworkwear Report

18points
POST
    #2

    Nothing Stolen. Just Emotional Damage

    Tweet about a Melania Trump documentary with jokes and memes circulating online amid its flopping premiere.

    LePapillonBlu2 Report

    18points
    POST
    #3

    Sweeping Awards Nobody Remembers Watching

    Tweet showing sarcastic nominations for Melania Trump amid memes and jokes online about flopping documentary premiere.

    BMeiselas Report

    17points
    POST
    #4

    The Extraterrestrial Reboot We Never Knew We Needed

    Alt text: Melania Trump meme showing her wrapped in a blanket in a bike basket, highlighting online jokes amid documentary flop.

    TimHannan Report

    14points
    POST
    #5

    The Scream Says It All

    Black and white meme showing a woman screaming in shower, related to Melania Trump roasted with memes amid documentary flopping.

    MarkHam80780803 Report

    14points
    POST
    #6

    Just The Two Of Us… Unfortunately

    Nearly empty movie theater with only two people attending Melania Trump documentary premiere amid online jokes.

    theliamnissan Report

    13points
    POST
    #7

    "If Only" This Movie Had Professional Commentary

    Melania Trump with a serious expression, pictured amid memes and jokes about flopping documentary premiere online.

    FrankConniff Report

    10points
    POST
    #8

    Finally, Guaranteed Personal Space

    Tweet screenshot showing a user joking about watching Melania Trump's documentary alone amid flopping premiere.

    covie_93 Report

    10points
    POST
    #9

    The "Christmas Gift" Nightmare

    Family laughing and a crying child holding a ticket with Melania Trump, symbolizing memes roasting her online amid documentary flops.

    theliamnissan Report

    9points
    POST
    #10

    All Attendees Shown Above

    Empty parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping with garage doors and construction equipment amid Melania Trump roasted memes online.

    TotalSeasons Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Donald’s Hand Makes An Appearance Too

    Report

    7points
    User avatar Lei RV
    POST
    #12

    Emma Stone’s Look Says It All About The Ad

    Report

    6points
    User avatar Lei RV
    POST
    #13

    Luxury Seating, Zero Witnesses

    Person lying down in a reclining chair with drinks nearby, illustrating Melania Trump roasted with memes online.

    pissedpant Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Even The Discount Feels Personal

    Books titled Melania displayed under a rollback sign at $3.74, highlighting Melania Trump roasted memes amid documentary flop.

    MeachamDr Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    There Are Worse Things Than Boredom

    Report

    3points
    User avatar Lei RV
    POST

