Bjenny Montero is a comic artist from Melbourne, Australia, who creates colorful, quirky, and deeply relatable art. His characters, often cute and a little sad, explore love, loneliness, and life’s tougher moments in a way that feels both funny and heartfelt. Using watercolor and ink, he keeps his style simple but packed with emotion.

With over 253k followers on Instagram, Bjenny has also designed merch for Mac DeMarco and album covers for bands like Pond. But it’s his own comics—often just one panel—that really hit home, offering a mix of humor and meaning that stays with you.

More info: Instagram | bjennymontero.bigcartel.com | patreon.com | x.com | sound-merch.com.au | redbubble.com