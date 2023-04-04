“The more the merrier”, screams the home of every maximalist interior design enthusiast. Brimming with loads of different colors and patterns, it creates a beautiful mess, which is usually unlike anything you’ve seen before. No two places look the same with such an amount of design elements; and you will make sure of it by browsing today’s list.

We have gathered some of the most fascinating examples of maximalist design and decor ideas from a Facebook group dedicated to exactly that. Contrary to the popular minimalist style, it showcases how well a multitude of things can go together when styled right and has nearly 600k followers who would agree. Scroll through the colorful pictures, and check out this maximalist interior designer’s house from the 1930s for more wonderfully chaotic rooms.

Bored Panda has reached out to the founder of the 'Maximalist Design And Decor' Facebook group, Marrē, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find her thoughts below.