Maximalist Interior Designer Shows Around Her 1930s Art Deco House (20 Pics)
Siobhan Murphy tells us her story whilst showing us around her incredible 1930s Art Deco house.
It’s clear to see that her story reflects how she designed her house. Whether that be charity shopping with her grandparents, art school fashion, going traveling, or her love for maximalism, it’s all there to be seen. Siobhan’s got a big loveable personality and you instantly feel that vibe in her house.
Siobhan’s love for fashion, vintage, and collecting started at a young age, whilst spending time with her grandparents. Her creativity was also encouraged, and these things influenced her personality.
More info: youtu.be
This post may include affiliate links.
Soon came art school where she continued her love and studied fashion. A career in the field didn’t quite pan out when she found herself in a comfortable position within the NHS. Although she kept at it in her spare time, after some time away from work went traveling with her future husband, which re-ignited her love and began a journey into Interior Design.
This is where Siobhan found her calling, and a community of like-minded people on Instagram. After embracing maximalism and packing her house it was time to move, the stars aligned and she, her partner, and her cat moved into La Chatelaine, a 1930s Art Deco house. She’d found the perfect blank canvas.
La Chatelaine is the perfect blend of Siobhan’s personality, vintage, fashion, and somewhat eccentric. The house needed love and Siobhan had that in abundance. As she worked hard on the house and her online community grew TV came calling, and she took part in BBC’s Interior Design Masters, where she reached the final. Siobhan had patiently worked for 18 years in the NHS, but never gave up hope of a career within the creative industry. Some may say Siobhan got a lucky break, but the real story is, she had passion, seized opportunities, and never gave up.
As a minimalist, I'd suffocate in this place. Yet I admire attention to detail.
Thanks, we've made a documentary about her, which you might like.
