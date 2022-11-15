Siobhan Murphy tells us her story whilst showing us around her incredible 1930s Art Deco house.

It’s clear to see that her story reflects how she designed her house. Whether that be charity shopping with her grandparents, art school fashion, going traveling, or her love for maximalism, it’s all there to be seen. Siobhan’s got a big loveable personality and you instantly feel that vibe in her house.

Siobhan’s love for fashion, vintage, and collecting started at a young age, whilst spending time with her grandparents. Her creativity was also encouraged, and these things influenced her personality.

