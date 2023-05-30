Marius Jonutis graduated from the Vilnius Academy of Arts in 1990, specializing in graphic art. From his earliest appearances on the Lithuanian art scene, he grabbed people's attention with his colorful and decorative pieces. Not content to stick with the ordinary, he brought a fresh burst of energy to traditional methods and challenged the limitations of flat, two-dimensional art.

His curiosity and innovative nature led him to explore working with wood. Marius started creating wooden panels, screens, and shelves, adding a three-dimensional aspect to his art. This gave depth and a sense of realism to his little "worlds", making them pop out and grab your attention.

More info: paveikslai.lt

Thoughts

In Marius's work, you can see influences from folk art, including figurines, wooden toys, and marionettes. These traditional elements are jazzed up with vibrant graphics and painting techniques. His art pieces seem to blur the line between childhood memories and mythical imagery, creating a unique fusion that feels both familiar and otherworldly.

But the most interesting thing about Marius's art is his ability to make you feel as if you're peeking into a different realm. It's like he's using his wooden creations to tell ancient stories, infusing everyday life with a touch of the divine. There's a playful quality to his work too, an element of fun that brings joy not just to him as the creator, but also to those who get to see his pieces.
Orange Lion

All Kinds Of Things

Marius's wooden works are often brightly colored, with the rhythm of his designs and his clear, bold color scheme making each piece stand out. Looking at his work, you can't help but dream of a peaceful, harmonious world. His art has a certain liveliness, a pulse that beats with the rhythm of life. Marius Jonutis shows us how wood, in the hands of a skilled artist, can become a vibrant and enchanting canvas.
Gardener

At Night

Day

Ukraine

Spring

In The Summer

Home

Sakartvelo

Our Friends

Poet

In Circle

A Dream

A Plum Bloomed

Your Day

Victory

Wine

