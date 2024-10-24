This Elephant Embraces Freedom After Living In Chains For 41 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Elephants are majestic, smart, and warm animals that people continue to take advantage of. In Thailand, due to the tourism and logging industry, the elephant population has severely dropped, and those who still are around endure severe cruelty.

Such is the story of Mare Noi, an elephant that lived in chains for 41 long years. Besides logging, Mare Noi was also forcefully bred, and though we will never know the true extent of her abuse, it is finally her time to experience true freedom.

On the 12th of August, 2024, on World Elephant Day and Mother’s Day in Thailand, the BLES family rescued majestic Mare Noi and welcomed her to their sanctuary.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | blesele.org

Meet Mare Noi, an elephant taking her first steps to freedom after living in chains for 41 years

Image credits: blesele

Mare Noi translates as ‘Little Mother.’ Despite what her sweet name might entail, her life was far from it as she was used for logging and forced breeding

Image credits: blesele

Image credits: blesele

Due to her fame in the community, a notorious elephant breeder sought to buy Mare Noi from her owner, but Katherine stepped in and made it her mission to rescue the elephant

Image credits: blesele

Bored Panda reached out to Katherine, the founder of BLES. We asked her to share what challenges they had to face when rescuing and transitioning Mare Noi to the sanctuary.

Katherine responded: “The biggest challenge was raising the necessary funds in a timely manner. We faced a tight deadline, but thanks to the generous support from BLES supporters around the world, we secured the funds needed in less than 24 hours.”

Katherine is a founder of Boon Lotts Elephant Sanctuary (BLES), a home for rescued and retired elephants

Image credits: blesele

BLES has celebrated their 18th birthday this year

Image credits: blesele

To save Mare Noi, Katherine reached out to Aaron Jackson from Planting Peace, who flew to Thailand immediately after hearing Mare Noi’s heartbreaking story

Image credits: blesele

Image credits: blesele

Image credits: blesele

After they successfully raised the funds in less than 24 hours, Mare Noi was relocated to BLES, where she could finally be free for the rest of her life

Image credits: blesele

Image credits: blesele

Image credits: blesele

At last, sweet freedom!

Image credits: blesele

We were wondering how the sanctuary ensures the emotional well-being of elephants like Mare Noi, especially those with a traumatic past.

Katherine wrote: “We create a true sanctuary environment that prioritizes emotional well-being by allowing elephants to live peacefully and freely in a natural setting. Our goal is to help them rediscover their instincts and support their emotional recovery by fostering a sense of safety and community among the herd.”

Image credits: blesele

Image credits: blesele

Katherine shared: “At BLES, we provide a safe and nurturing environment where elephants like Mare Noi can rediscover their wild instincts, learn innate behaviors, and live freely”

Image credits: blesele

“Our approach prioritizes the needs of the elephants, allowing them to regain autonomy and adapt to their new lives without the constraints they previously faced.”

Image credits: blesele

Image credits: blesele

At BLES, an old friend was waiting for Mare Noi. Elephant Pang Suai (left) worked side by side with Mare Noi (middle) hauling logs and they hadn’t seen each other for more than 20 years

Image credits: blesele

Katherine commented on the process of introducing Mare Noi to the other elephants in the herd.

“Mare Noi’s introduction was particularly special because she had a long-lost friend, Pang Suai, waiting for her. They had worked together in the past and hadn’t seen each other for nearly twenty years. We were initially nervous about their reunion, but on Mare Noi’s second day, Pang Suai approached her, and they quickly became inseparable. Overall, Mare Noi adapted to sanctuary life remarkably well, enjoying her new freedom and the company of other elephants.”

Soon both elephants rekindled their friendship and Mare Noi is more than happy to spend time with other elephants as well

Image credits: blesele

Katherine and the rest of the BLES family continue to save elephants in need and promote ethical elephant experience

Image credits: blesele

Lastly, Katherine shared what the future holds for Mare Noi.

“Mare Noi has thrived and become quite sociable, making friends with many other elephants at the sanctuary. We are committed to supporting her as she continues to build relationships within the herd and further integrate into her new home. We’re proud of her progress and grateful to all who contributed to her rescue.”

Image credits: blesele

Image credits: blesele